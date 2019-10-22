This is journalism? CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks White House press secretary

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Sunday responded to Anderson Cooper’s brutal segment comparing her to novelist John Grisham, saying CNN has “lost sight of the fact” that Trump officials are “human beings.”

During his “Ridiculist” segment, the host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” mocked Ms. Grisham’s “bravery” for her recent interview with “Fox & Friends,” saying she “apparently got a brief furlough from West Wing witness protection” to “check-in with her supervisors” at Fox News.

Mr. Cooper played a clip of Ms. Grisham telling Fox that the media worked themselves into a “tizzy” over acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s earlier admission that there had been a quid pro quo with Ukraine. Mr. Mulvaney later stated, “there was absolutely no quid pro quo.”

“Tizzy! Damn, Grisham’s a truth-teller,” Mr. Cooper joked. “I mean, you know what, let the chips fall where they may. Stephanie don’t care. Does everyone working for the president have to debase themselves and lie like he does? Apparently so. I thought John Grisham was a great storyteller, but I got to say, Stephanie Grisham may have him beat.”

In an email to Business Insider, Ms. Grisham defended herself as a “single mom” who is “doing the very best” at juggling her work and private life.

“I think CNN has lost sight of the fact that we are human beings,” she said. “Just as Anderson Cooper has a job to do, working for a company he is proud of, so do I. I also imagine he has a personal life, where he has to juggle quite a bit — and the same goes for me.”

Ms. Grisham has not held a single formal news briefing since she was promoted from press secretary to the first lady in July.

