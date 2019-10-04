Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Theme park actor FIRED for making OK symbol? AOC told that babies will fix climate crisis

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm October 4, 2019
16

A Universal Theme Park actor was fired for making the OK symbol during a photograph. President Trump has one of his messages removed from Twitter and YouTube, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is offered a new solution to the “climate crisis” at her own town hall meeting.

The left is freaking out about the “ok” hand gesture. Apparently it is yet another symbol that the politically correct crowd is calling “offensive.” In fact, an actor at Universal theme park was fired because he make the “ok” gesture during a photograph.

President Trump had a video taken down from both YouTube and Twitter for “copyright” violations. The video was a parody using the Nickelback song “Photograph” in which the picture of Joe Biden, his son, and a Ukrainian executive were show together playing golf.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a surprise visitor at her Thursday town hall meeting. During the question and answer session, a woman offered a new idea for AOC in order to fight the “climate crisis.” She proposed that “bombing Russia” wouldn’t be enough, and the only solution is for people to start eating babies. Yep, that’s what she said! Check out today’s show for all the details.

16 Comments

stephenjg
stephenjg
12:55 pm October 4, 2019 at 12:55 pm

The guy out to sue the theme park for unlawful termination. It is ridiculous that someone can attach their own meaning to a gesture and then fire you when you use that gesture. That gesture has had a completely different meaning forever than the one the employer attached to it. And people wonder if political correctness has gone too far. Duh?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:42 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    GOOD< lets hope he WINS that wrongful dismissal lawsuit.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    6:30 am October 5, 2019 at 6:30 am

    I must have missed the memo for using the OK sign to offend stupid Libs.

    Are they actually so opposed to whatever is good that they can’t tolerate a symbol for when things are good? Is the “thumbs up” gesture next on their list of hate speech violations?

    And much like the brain-dead herd they are, they all simultaneously decided (were told to feel) that the OK symbol is somehow bad. This can’t possibly…

    Oh no the Libs just assimilated Jean Luc Picard.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
1:32 pm October 4, 2019 at 1:32 pm

“The left is freaking out about the “ok” hand gesture. Apparently it is yet another symbol that the politically correct crowd is calling “offensive.” ”

I wonder if “politically correct crowd” feel that giving someone the middle finger gesture is a “symbol of Love”?

Who are the “politically correct crowd”?
Who appointed them to decide anything?
Who decided that we should pay attention to what these fools think?
After all aren’t the “political correct crowd” the ones who decided that one can be whatever gender they want to be at any given time?
And the vagina hats are politically correct and the MAGA hats are hate symbols?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:51 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Who are the PC crowd – the left decides who’s in and who’s not
    Who appointed them – the left did
    Who decided we should pay attention – the left and their willing shills in the national propaganda dept (the lame stream media) did…

dieseldriver
dieseldriver
1:43 pm October 4, 2019 at 1:43 pm

Amazing the sheer audacity of the democrats in their hate for anything they can think of that might indicate that the country is ok, and that their way isn’t the only way. I agree with Scruffy that flipping the bird to the camera would probably have been praised as properly rebellious to the country’s mores and standards as it was meant to be.
Either that or they would have done exactly the same thing.
The cognitive dissonance between their ears must be deafening. Hypocrisy, thy name is democrat, and not a few republicans either.

minaka
minaka
2:01 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:01 pm

The PC crowd should make a list of the words and gestures that are acceptable to them. It will be shorter than the ones they ban.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:53 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    You forget though. A symbol or saying is ONLY OK to them, if you are the right person saying/showing it. BE the wrong (IE conservative, white male) doing exactly the same thing, and all of a sudden, you are in the wrong.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    8:51 am October 5, 2019 at 8:51 am

    minaka:
    I disagree,
    We should just completly ignore the self-righteous politically correct crowd and completly ignore the fools that want to be under their
    self-appointed authority.

    “Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)”

    “Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police,”
    They would IF they could.

eatdawg
eatdawg
2:11 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Pretend you see my hand: OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK !

AzRep
AzRep
2:23 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:23 pm

So is the “middle finger” gesture now acceptable? I’ve been known to throw that one at the rabid Lib’s from time to time.

    cheech6870
    cheech6870
    4:44 pm October 4, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    It is a favorite of most libs that I know… and the more militant they be, then the more so..

porthos
porthos
2:49 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:49 pm

They brought in an expert?

An “ex” is a has been, and a “spurt”is a drip under pressure.

Terry Gillham
elderal
8:33 pm October 4, 2019 at 8:33 pm

So now every little innocent gesture is “offensive” but abortion must be supplemented by gastric consumption ??

This is “the last straw.” The world has been taken over by the criminally insane.

PatriotUSA
PatriotUSA
4:22 am October 5, 2019 at 4:22 am

It amazes me that the GOP isn’t using the total insanity of these radicals to bludgeon the Left into the ground. Bomb Russia ? Eat Babies ? Hand Gestures ?

PercyHawkins
PercyHawkins
4:58 am October 5, 2019 at 4:58 am

When I was a kid watching “The Little Rascals,” Spanky used to make that gesture and say “Okey Dokey!” and that is what all of us growing up in that time thought it meant and still do. It means “OK!” Democrats are so weird and creepy nowadays.

