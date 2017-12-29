The Year of Media Freakouts

The year 2017 unfolded into a massive surprise to liberals, who fully expected that before Christmas we would (a) all die in a nuclear war over President Donald Trump’s tweets or (b) be swearing in President Mike Pence after Trump was impeached or petulantly quit because the news media were full of meanies.
More than ever, the media see themselves as valiant tellers of truth. More than ever, thanks to the man to whose destruction they are committed, most Americans peg them as emotionally intense — putting it nicely — leftists.
As the year began, Barack Obama exited the national stage. His ultra-liberal reign ended almost exactly as it began: with weeping over his wonderfulness — literally. Take NBC’s now-disgraced Matt Lauer, who said on Jan. 13: “President Obama surprising his vice president, Joe Biden, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. … So I’m glad there were no cameras in my apartment yesterday ’cause I was sitting there just weeping. I just burst out crying when I saw that moment. It was incredible.” Oh-so-sensitive Lauer was exposed as a crude alleged subordinate-pawing sexual harasser and fired in late November.
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews still has chills and thrills up his leg over Obama. He asked rhetorically on Jan. 18: “Is there a husband, a father, that we would wish more as a model for our sons, for our sons-in-law to have and raise our grandchildren? Is there anyone who carries himself better in word, in sentiment, in temperament, in optimism?”
In equal measure, they cannot stomach the fact that Donald Trump is president. Matthews came seriously unglued on Inauguration Day. He thought Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was already on his way out. “It’s hard … to fire your son-in-law,” he declared, “but Mussolini had a great solution to that. He had him executed.” Rachel Maddow replied, “Jesus, Chris!” Matthews added, “So if I were Jared, I’d be a little careful.”
CNN anchorman Don Lemon couldn’t hide his feelings after Trump’s Aug. 22 speech in Phoenix. “He’s unhinged,” he said. “It’s embarrassing — and I don’t mean for us, the media, because he went after us, but for the country. This is who we elected president of the United States? … There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there.”
Lemon’s colleague Reza Aslan hosted a CNN program on religion until he tweeted this message about the president on June 3 after a London terrorist attack: “This piece of s—- is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”
On MSNBC on Nov. 30, Joe Scarborough claimed Trump was literally suffering from dementia. “You have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit, that people close to him say is mentally unfit, that people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia,” he said.
The folks at PBS (When will Republicans ever defund this mockery of journalism?) thought Trump’s crazy religious backers had distinguished ancestors. NPR host Kurt Andersen declared that America’s Founding Fathers were “a theocratic cult of religious nuts” in an interview with then-PBS host Charlie Rose. Rose could only respond: “Right. Right.” That is why no one will miss Rose, who always had a soft touch for liberal guests and a tight squeeze (or, some say, an open robe) for his female employees.
Let’s close with the late-night comedians, who double down on the media’s arrogance. On CBS, Stephen Colbert told the president: “You’re the glutton with the button. You are a regular Gorge Washington. You are the presi-dunce, but you’re turning into a real prick-tator.” He added, “the only thing your mouth is good for” is acting as a holster for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s penis.
That’s how classy 2017 was, because there’s one thing at which liberals feel they excel: unifying the country with civil discourse.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
Trump’s real sin was in proving that Obama was a boil on the butt of America. He was already fixing the economy before he took office. Obama was a disgrace. He still is. Donald Trump’s mere existence is proof positive that Obama is a dim-witted loudmouth America-hating klutz. He had one purpose – to destroy America – and he couldn’t even do that right.
Obama was the least intelligent, least-informed, least-capable, and least experienced person in the room. This was true no matter what room he was in.
Remember when Obama gave that speech about how all our oil supply has run out? Libs can’t understand human ingenuity and resourcefulness. He’s of the same stripe as Jimmy Carter, who said we’d be out of oil by 2011.
LINK
Anyone who believes in the traditional Peak Oil model is a fool. We will never run out of oil. Never.
Getting back to Obama/ remember when he told us, You didn’t build that!
LINK
But then explain Trump Tower. Obviously Trump built that. His name is on the side of the building. Trump doesn’t need to say a word, and Obama is exposed as a liar. This is why they hate Trump. They know he will MAGA and they want America to collapse.
Here’s a pic of the traditional Peak Oil model
LINK
According to this, we will run out of new places to drill for oil, and then the wells will produce less. At the trailing end we all become cannibals, and turn into Mad Max. Pretty gruesome, actually.
Notice the year of Peak Oil was supposed to be 2005. Gas was expensive then. I knew a guy who said that was proof of Peak Oil. But it didn’t happen. We found more oil. We always do. The “Fracking Revolution” has opened up enough oil to last a few hundred years at current rates.
Also note that Peak Oil has been theorized for decades. Here’s a chart of the more recent predictions.
LINK
Every one to date has been wrong. We kept finding more oil. But worse, this theory assumes we’ll need oil forever. We won’t. We have new designs for fool-proof nuclear plants. We have solar farms going up all around America. Elon Musk is leading the charge to electrify our vehicle fleet.
Given enough next-gen electricity, this is all VERY feasible. And I’m not talking about “going green” but rather improving electricity so much we don’t need oil. Oil production will peak but only due to lack of interest. When it’s vastly cheaper to own an electric car (probably around 2026) nobody will want gas.
If an electric car costs the same as a gasmobile, but it out-performs it, has nearly no moving parts to break, has a range of about 400 miles, and can be charged up in about 10 minutes, who would want gasoline?
Gasoline also has an immense infrastructure that electricity doesn’t need. There are oil rigs, pipelines, refineries, tanker trucks, and gas stations. All cost lots of money. But if I can plug my Tesla in at the house, I don’t need any of that. Now my Tesla becomes cheaper than the slower and less-reliable gasmobile. Again, probably around 2026.
The doom and gloom Peak Oil will never happen. It can’t happen. There will be no Mad Max.
Obama’s obsession for Capping American oil production was the true Russian conspiracy connection and BOTH he and Hillary got rich in their Russian reset kickbacks to keep the failing Russian Oil and energy dependent economy afloat. Just when will the FBI and Justice department do their jobs and start jailing these the REAL criminals?
Brett Bozell, Great commentary! Hey Chris Matthews, Obama is certainly a model for our sons, as Obama is a communist, isn’t he Chris?