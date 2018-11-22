Loading posts...
Home Cartoons The Wishbone
Now reading: The Wishbone
The Wishbone

The Wishbone

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.7/10 (3 votes cast)
The Wishbone, 9.7 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. That pretty much sums up the state of our country these days, doesn’t it! One nation under God? Not anymore–and we have the conniving, power-mad COMMUCRATS and their divisive “identity politics” to “thank” for that in this Thanksgiving season. It is time to mock, marginalize, then simply IGNORE these LOONS. As Alinksy said, “ridicule is a powerful weapon.” It’s time we started WIELDING that weapon against these idiots, who take themselves so VERY seriously!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts