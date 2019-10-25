The Weather Channel to conduct candidate interviews on climate change

For the first time, The Weather Channel is getting directly involved in a political campaign – and some see it clearly as a move away from its mission.

The Weather Channel is planning a special next month that will include recorded interviews with presidential candidates on the topic of “man-made climate change.” Rick Knabb of The Weather Channel told The Associated Press: “It gets the conversation going in a big way.”

One person looking forward to The Weather Channel’s event is author and JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy.

“In September, CNN held a seven-and-a-half-hour climate forum for all the Democratic candidates,” Milloy recalls, “and all it did was give people like me fantastic talking points – because all the candidates could talk about was banning cheeseburgers and banning plastic straws and plastic bags and banning fracking, all of these crazy, out-to-lunch type ideas,

“So, if The Weather Channel wants to have more of that, great – I can’t wait,” he adds.

Another skeptic of catastrophic man-made climate change is Marc Morano of Climate Depot. He says The Weather Channel has a long history of pushing climate fears, and this is just the latest example.

“Do people really need to tune to The Weather Channel to see a debate about the Green New Deal?” he asks. “I mean, isn’t that what Fox, CNN, MSNBC, and the networks are for? Why do we need to see a political debate [on The Weather Channel]? This is just more nonsense and more falling away from their original mission.”

According to The Associated Press, candidates appearing on The Weather Channel program are Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Kamala Harris (D-California), Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), as well as former Representative “Beto” O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Indiana). Former Vice President Joe Biden was not interviewed because of what his campaign called “a scheduling issue.”

Meanwhile, all three announced Republican challengers to President Donald Trump – former Representative Joe Walsh (R-Illinois), former Governor Bill Weld (R-Massachusetts), and former Governor Mark Sanford (R-South Carolina) – are interviewed. AP reports President Trump declined an invitation to participate.

John Coleman, a founder of The Weather Channel, was a skeptic of catastrophic man-made global warming.

