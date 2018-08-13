The War on Gender

The Political Correctness Police, starting with the perpetually victimized GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and a group called 50/50 by 2020, are trying to impose quotas on everything Hollywood does.

Leftist fascism is not on the march. It is galloping.

They are part of an open letter signed by titans of the Hollywood left that demands an “unprecedented cultural moment.” They demand the entertainment elite “use its power to improve the lives of trans people by changing America’s understanding about who trans people are.” GLAAD claims there were no transgender characters in 109 movies released by major studios in 2017, and that there were only 17 recurring and regular TV characters out of 901. Hollywood is always lagging behind its idea of diversity.

Both major Hollywood trade publications — first the Hollywood Reporter and now Variety — have run major cover-story packages in the last month stacking up bleeding-heart anecdotes of the terrible injustice done to “trans actors,” starting with the idea that “cisgender” actress Scarlett Johansson was going to play a transgender woman in the movie “Rub & Tug.” The outrage caused the movie star to withdraw.

Stop for just a second. No one gives a damn about this except them.

“Transparent” series creator Jill Soloway, who identifies as “nonbinary” and prefers the personal pronouns “they” and “them,” is now horrified that she cast Jeffrey Tambor to star in her transgender show. That decision “was born out of my ignorance,” Soloway lamented. “I had to have my education in public.”

Stop again. Are you following this?

We’re all apparently in need of education, and the rules change daily. No one is allowed to oppose “trans-inclusive” casting and propaganda. This campaign for the “normalization” of this attack on nature is also extending to our social media experience.

See Facebook’s hate-speech handbook: “We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability.” What’s an attack? “We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation,” it says.

When they start judging what’s “dehumanizing” or “exclusion,” it’s easy to understand how traditional values — not to mention traditional biology and grammar — will be punished. Catholics, that means you. But then again, wouldn’t that be an attack based on religious affiliation?

The same punitive urge drives Twitter. Conservative Kathleen McKinley recently wrote on The Federalist that Twitter suspended her account and directed her to delete a tweet opposing transgender troops in the military. McKinney tweeted against “normalizing a mental disorder (gender dysphoria) (called “distress” now) which has no place in our military. Certainly not our $$ for surgery.”

Twitter also flagged a tweet in which she insisted you can’t ignore “extreme Muslim beliefs that condone honor killings!” Twitter said, “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.” These tweets were not promotions of violence, threats or harassment. They were dissent .

These tech giants claim to care about religious affiliation, but they seem more fixated on someone criticizing Islam. They don’t care about criticism or exclusion of religious majorities.

Christians are apparently offensive when relying on Scriptures that states the Creator “made them male and female.” In their unholy writ of Political Correctness, our Creator needs to be educated. God needs to be corrected in an “unprecedented cultural moment.” Christians will be ostracized by media outlets based on their faith — not just in TV and movies but on their social media.

L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

