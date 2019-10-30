The View’s Joy Behar whines that Trump is taking credit for al-Baghdadi death

“The View” co-host Joy Behar on Monday complained about President Trump taking credit for the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Mr. Trump took a victory lap Sunday in announcing that that al-Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. military operation in northwest Syria, bringing “the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.” The president said the terrorist leader was cornered by U.S. forces in a “dead-end tunnel,” where he detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of what were believed to be his children.

Ms. Behar said that while she’s “glad” al-Baghdadi is dead, the president should probably stop “bragging” about his death, seeing that he repeatedly refused to give his predecessor any credit for killing Osama bin Laden.

“Trump is now taking credit for all of this,” she said. “And I remember when Osama bin Laden was captured, he said Obama should not be taking credit for this because the Navy SEALSs did it. Well, in this case, the Special Ops or whoever they were, did this thing also. So maybe he should back off a little bit and stop bragging about it so much.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added that while it’s a “good thing” al-Baghdadi is dead, she’s not happy with the way it was handled by the president.

“My problem is that, at least by New York Times’ reporting, folks inside of the intelligence community are saying that this operation was done despite, or in spite of, President Trump, not because of him,” Ms. Hostin said.

“And they’re also saying he had this sort of selective notification about the operation,” she continued. “Rather than inform [Nancy] Pelosi, rather than inform Adam Schiff, rather than inform [Charles E.] Schumer, the Gang of Eight, people that are supposed to be informed of this kind of operation, he informed just two people instead of all eight. And I think when you are conducting this kind of operation, which is so important to the national security of our country, you don’t remove yourself from the chain of command. You don’t remove yourself from the norms of reporting.

“It just concerns me that even in something like this, he just doesn’t follow the rules,” she added.

