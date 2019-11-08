The View’s Joy Behar: ‘This is not a MAGA rally!’ Whistleblower attorney calls for coup?

The hosts of ABC’s The View tried to gang up on Donald Trump, Jr., and the results were awesome. The attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower turns out to be deep state operative who has been calling for President Trump’s impeachment ever since the president was inaugurated, and leftwing “tolerance” shuts down a father-son display made for first responders. All that and more on today’s show!

Donald Trump, Jr. appeared on ABC’s The View on Thursday to promote his new book. Of course, he wasn’t asked about his book at all, but the hosts took plenty of shots at him and President Trump. It was a firing squad, but Trump, Jr. had plenty to say. He even earned some applause from the audience, which led Joy Behar to say, “This is not a MAGA rally.”

The attorney for the whistleblower at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump is a long-time Trump hater. The attorney, Mark Zaid tweeted over two years ago about a coming “coup.”

A father-son project to support a local police department on First Responders Day was rejected by leftwing officials for being too controversial. What’s controversial about making a flag sign??

Bernie Sanders announced that he will welcome in “climate refugees.” He expects 200 million of them in the next thirty years.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

