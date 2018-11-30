‘The View’ co-hosts melt down over tear gas history of Obama years: ‘I don’t care!’

Sunny Hostin and the ladies of ABC’s “The View” are enraged at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s episodic deployment of tear gas — provided they’re talking about its usage during the Trump administration.
The use of 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile along the U.S. southern border has restored order for years, but Ms. Hostin, Joy Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg say there is a “big difference” between President Trump’s and Mr. Obama’s administrations.
“This whole, ‘but Obama did it. But Obama did it.’ I don’t care what Obama did! I care what Trump is doing — right here, right now,” Ms. Hostin shouted Wednesday in regards to multiple aspects Mr. Trump’s immigration policy.
The White House is under fire from critics for allowing the gas to be used against hundreds of South American migrants who tried to illegally force their way into the country.
Ms. Behar questioned whether a tear-gas agent was even used during Mr. Obama’s time in office due to a dearth of photographic evidence, but she acquiesced when co-host Meghan McCain cited Homeland Security data.
Ms. Goldberg took the stance that Mr. Trump’s rhetoric justified different coverage.
“I think it’s strange to say that you don’t care that it was happening before,” Ms. McCain responded. “If you’re infuriated now then you should have been infuriated then. … I come on here a lot and concede when Republicans are making mistakes. … It would be nice, once in awhile, if my friends on the left conceded that they were wrong.”
Government data shows that U.S. Customs and Border Protection used the agent (also known as CS) 26 times in fiscal 2012 and 27 times in 2013.
CS was also used deployed three times in 2016.
Read a report recently where, over the course of obama’s administration, tear gas was deployed 80+ times in an effort to suppress illegal border crossings. Hyocrisy lives.
The above comment is a true reflection of both heart and soul… a self-pronounced revelation of the ever present hypocrisy that both floods and poisons within the veins the lifeblood within a demented Liberalese society and defines not only who they are but also their intent. Dedicated to a cause that breeds only confusion and destruction, …fueled by a hatred born of hell itself, the angst and perversion they intend to spew upon the global masses can only be overcome by the Truth…the whole Truth…and nothing but the Truth. Keep the Light of Truth burning: They will fight Truth,… but Truth will prevail.
I wish they would deploy gas (preferably Zyklon B) in The View studio with that band of harpies all present.
100 stars!
How’s about unleashing a few skunks and wolverines in there, to spray all over the place!
Glad I don’t watch them mentally disturbed females who think they are smart and good Americans. NEITHER but very selfish, hateful, ignorant, lost little ones in the world or reality! By the way, her makeup is layered and looks horrible. I do makeups for women and they remain looking like real human beings. The View gives us daily a view of their mental conditions, lack of real information, but also for the audience who are just as ignorant and stupid as they. We have real people losing jobs in the fake news and TV world while these leftovers are kept. Amazing how much work we and Trump have to do to MAGA but we are making progress and will win, and that also bugs the hell out of these creeps. Makes me think about the male transgender having surgery to “form a vagina” and I wonder how many of these non-real human beings have had cojones attached? Hmm.
Do as I say, not as I do. Democrats mantra.
All depends on whose ox is getting gored, doesn’t it?
And i loved the comment in the article of “I often come on here to point out when republicans make a mistake, i just wish you gals would admit when the left does”..
THING IS, leftists will NEVER even admit to making a mistake. Let alone apologize for it.
Never watch this demented show. It’s ALL one sided anyway.
Neither do i, and you couldn’t PAY me to go on it.
women have to much power not all of them but the ones who do are vicious men haters and think they are soooo smart.
liberal ideals and lack of moral compass has done irreversable damage to the american family
and lack of children being born into family enviorments.
no fathers and mothers who dump there child with grandparents is no way going to end well for the child thats assuming the child is not aborted.the american family to me is being destroyed by technology and moral decay.
Both sexes have power, thank you. Guess you were led around by a female and now think this. Sad, but God made both of us to be who we are and both to be strong.
Not just technology and moral decay, capricorn1. The traditional American family is under CONSTANT attack by the loony left, because it is a stabilizing force in society, and the Left wants chaos and instability, because it is easier for them to illegally seize power and continue trying to create the soul-dead globalist collective they see as utopia, but the rest of us see as HELL.
I would choose to gouge my eyes out and cut off my ears before I would subject myself to watching “the view”. These females are so rank that I will not lower myself to consider them as humans.
The left will never admit they are wrong!
Yeah…Barry did a kinder, gentler use of military-grade tear gas…LOL!!!!
I’d have loved seeing someone say “fine, next time we use live ammo, to heck with trying to be gentile’..
Hey View, Hypocrisy much?
You are no longer relevant, you have excused yourself.
Thank you.
She was being honest, if Obama had machine gunned ten thousand children, she would still shriek “I don’t care!” The Left is totally unhinged and they are a danger to themselves and to the future of America.
Whoopie obviously didn’t care a twit when Obama and Holder fast and furiously armed Drug lords who used those very automatic weapons to kill our White border agents, and frankly while currently under the influence of Trump derangement syndrome, I don’t think Whoopie would give a twit if the Killed Border agents or Chicago killed police officers were black. This is one confused hate filled angry woman, and frankly I doubt anyone would care to dwell inside her skin, not because of the color, but because of the hate that destroys her peace which when put on the air destroys ours.
Nothing destroys my peace, because I know who wins in the end. Jesus said, “My peace I give to you.” You can tell by their shrieking, that these “women” do not have peace because they don’t know the peace giver.
Inluminatuo, The View harpies apparently don’t care about the HUNDREDS of Mexicans, either–MANY of whom were women and children–who were ALSO killed with those Fast and Furious weapons the idiots Holder and Obama put into the hands of the Mexican drug lords. THAT is a known fact that is not in dispute. And yet, not a WHIMPER of protest from the USELESS propaganda shills of the Leftist media, or these toxic, IGNORANT harpies on The View!
Of course these libtard sickos, wouldn’t care what obozo or any other leftist did, but rail against trump. They can’t STAND trump doing the same thing king obozo did, in protecting our border.
BECAUSE THEY don’t want our border protected!
If I accidentally select the View, I can not change channels quickly enough. I would even watch CNN as an alternative. These deranged fools have a serious case of TDS. They need mental counselling, and maybe a frontal lobotomy if it is not successful. I would wager that the frontal lobotomy would be necessary.
It is a scientific fact that liberals use a different part of the brain on political/social topics. Scientists use something called an fMRI scanner when libs and conservatives answer questions. That explains their warped thinking.
I thought that it was fact, liberals brains are turned to jello BY liberalism!
As people like this continue to show, it’s not “what” was said or done; it’s “who” said it or did it.
+100 stars to that!
I’d rather listen to pigs squeal than listen to them! The sound is remarkably similar and at least with pigs you KNOW why they’re squealing!
I suppose it is needful that we continue to bemoan the fact that the left depends on smoke, mirrors, propaganda and outright lies to survive the relentless onslaught of reality. The surprising part of this is that they are so successful in their efforts to sway the American people without a shred of integrity in their approach. And against all reason.
No matter WHAT Liberals do it is OK, according to Liberals. Of course when the same thing is done by a REPUBLICAN President, it is a whole different situation ! What hypocrisy !
Well, The Real Truth, you have to understand that when the DEMS do anything, it’s because they have an agenda to push, and the “end justifies the means,” so ANYTHING they do is OK, as long as it advances their Leftist/Globalist agenda. But if a Republican does the same thing, it’s because we are irredeemably evil. This is what passes for “logic” in the brains of these toxic Harpies on The View!
Good for a laugh and that’s about all. Can you imagine the struggle it is to get the “audience” to CLAP? Ignorance truly rears it’s ugly — and I DO mean UGLY — head on that spectacle. Why is it called “The View”? Could they not spell “The BASH”? They must pay the Conservative members a SH!T_LOAD to put up with the stink.
I doubt if they have to struggle to get THAT audience to clap, Silent Hammer, because the audience is JUST as stupid as the Harpies on The View, or they would not be there, or would not watch that waste of air time known as The View!
At no point in time, would i ever consider any of these hags, and what they say, “Good for a laugh at least”.. I see/hear them, and i wanna Scream so loud at the TV< it would blow up.
There is no more right and wrong based on facts, it is not right just because obummer did it, nor is it wrong just because Trump is doing it now. When you determine right and wrong based on politics, you get the left in all their glory!
If not for their blatant double standards, art245, the conniving Commucrats would have NO standards at all! There is NO logic, ethics, or morality in their thinking. There is only calculation about “how do we get power and control over everybody else?”
Is that stupid show still on? I guess advertisers would like it. Anyone dim enough to watch it would be gullible enough to buy anything they adveretise.
I’ve often tried searching to see who advertises on the view, so i know who to boycott.. BUT can never seem to find any sites listing it.
Unbelievable…Obama used tear gas along our US borders with Mexico 56 times…Trump uses it once and the Democrats come apart at the seams…Oh My…Those poor illegals and their children are being gassed…This is horrible…What’s this country coming to…Oh My Oh My Oh My…We need impeach Trump…right now…before they all die.
Glad I never watch that show because if I did my TV would be broken by now cause I can’t stand these witches and their “opinions” that they think count to the rest of the world
Communists don’t care who lies or dies as long as the agenda is advanced.
The View just cares about bringing their audience to tears.
The view is nothing more than a bunch of ignorant, stupid, racist, bimbos acting out to other ignorant, stupid, racist, bimbos !!
To these morons, the agenda justifies the means. It was okay for them for Obama to gas them because his agenda was to fundamentally transform America. It is not okay for Trump because his agenda is to Make America Great Again