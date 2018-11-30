‘The View’ co-hosts melt down over tear gas history of Obama years: ‘I don’t care!’

Sunny Hostin and the ladies of ABC’s “The View” are enraged at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s episodic deployment of tear gas — provided they’re talking about its usage during the Trump administration.

The use of 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile along the U.S. southern border has restored order for years, but Ms. Hostin, Joy Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg say there is a “big difference” between President Trump’s and Mr. Obama’s administrations.

“This whole, ‘but Obama did it. But Obama did it.’ I don’t care what Obama did! I care what Trump is doing — right here, right now,” Ms. Hostin shouted Wednesday in regards to multiple aspects Mr. Trump’s immigration policy.

The White House is under fire from critics for allowing the gas to be used against hundreds of South American migrants who tried to illegally force their way into the country.

Ms. Behar questioned whether a tear-gas agent was even used during Mr. Obama’s time in office due to a dearth of photographic evidence, but she acquiesced when co-host Meghan McCain cited Homeland Security data.

Ms. Goldberg took the stance that Mr. Trump’s rhetoric justified different coverage.

“I think it’s strange to say that you don’t care that it was happening before,” Ms. McCain responded. “If you’re infuriated now then you should have been infuriated then. … I come on here a lot and concede when Republicans are making mistakes. … It would be nice, once in awhile, if my friends on the left conceded that they were wrong.”

Government data shows that U.S. Customs and Border Protection used the agent (also known as CS) 26 times in fiscal 2012 and 27 times in 2013.

CS was also used deployed three times in 2016.

