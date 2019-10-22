The three reasons why Trump will win reelection in 2020

American Spectator columnist David Catron offers a handy, succinct rationale for President Trump’s victory in 2020, ideal for use in political skirmishes at work or cocktail parties. Mr. Catron notes that a “failed impeachment” will weaken Democrats, strengthen the president and further motivate his already loyal supporters.

“Trump will win reelection in 2020 for three reasons: First, the voters are always reluctant to replace a president in a time of peace and prosperity, regardless of his perceived flaws. Second, a transparently partisan impeachment vote in the House followed by a fair trial and acquittal in the Senate, will seriously damage the Democratic brand while sparking an internal civil war between its moderate and leftwing factions. Finally, this ideological conflict within the opposition party will result in the nomination of a weak compromise candidate to face a vindicated and politically stronger incumbent president awash in cash and supported by highly motivated voters,” Mr. Catron writes.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Snit Romney.”

That’s a new monicker for former presidential hopeful Sen. Mitt Romney, who has irritated Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter with his recent public aggression against President Trump.

Mr. Schlichter writes that the Utah Republican is an “insufferable establishment icon,” adding “Mitt’s loyalty is to Mitt and the glory that he believes should come from his blazing Mittness.”

ALREADY OBSESSED WITH SUPER TUESDAY

Democratic presidential candidates appear to live in the future. Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example, has hired two dozen staffers in California, Joseph R. Biden is deploying staff to North Carolina, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren has already made stops in Alabama, Minnesota and Tennessee.

All of the Democratic hopefuls will spend much of the next four months stumping in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — the states that jumpstart the 2020 nominating contest next February.

“The leading campaigns are beginning to look ahead, ramping up their organizations for the 16 contests that are set to take place on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. More than 1,300 pledged delegates will be up for grabs that day — roughly 40% of the total pot. That’s easily the most of any day of the Democratic primary, meaning the results in those states could provide whichever candidate comes out on top with a clear path to the nomination,” writes David Catanese, national political correspondent for McClatchy DC.

Simple math explains all.

“The delegates available on Super Tuesday amount to more than eight times the number that can be captured in the first four states. Formidable showings in the two biggest states voting that day, California and Texas, could propel a candidate into a delegate lead. Minnesota, the sixth-most populous Super Tuesday state, still offers more delegates than Iowa and New Hampshire combined,” Mr. Catanese notes.

UNPREDICTABLE IOWA

Pete Buttigieg was once was seen as a likable longshot in the Democratic presidential nomination race. Not any more.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is now within striking distance of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today Poll conducted last week and released Monday.

And the numbers: Mr. Biden has 18% support, Ms. Warren is at 17% and Mr. Buttigieg at 13% among 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers, the poll found.

GIVE IT A REST

It plagues the nation’s capital, no doubt. You’ll find it everywhere, however — and that’s not good. We’re talking “overthinking” — or endlessly ruminating and mulling over the often normal complexities of human life.

“It’s a curse that many of us can’t seem to break, but, it turns out that overthinking is actually really bad for your health. A study conducted at Harvard Medical School found that excessive brain activity could lead to a shorter life,” reports Aisha Victoria Deeb, an analyst for Mashable.com.

“Researchers used a sample of people ranging in age from 60s and 70s and compared their brains to those who lived to be 100 years or older. The results showed study that those who died at younger ages had significantly lower levels of a protein called REST (RE-1 Silencing Transcription), which quietens brain activity. In short, excessive thinking causes excessive brain activity, leading to a depletion in the protein REST,” writes Ms. Deeb.

REST itself has also been studied and results determined that it can protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

“So there’s something extra to think about while you’re replaying arguments from five years ago in your head tonight,” she advises.

STUCK THIRD PLACE SINCE DAN RATHER

A big bet by “CBS Evening News” on anchor Norah O’Donnell is beginning to look shaky.

“The former ‘CBS This Morning’ host — who is getting paid at least $7 million a year by CBS News boss Susan Zirinsky to revive the perennially third-ranked newscast — is getting hammered in the ratings worse than her predecessors did,” reports the New York Post.

In the last week alone, the number of Ms. O’Donnell’s total viewers fell 17% to 5.1 million, according to Nielsen Media Research, and the slide has “steadily accelerated” in the last four weeks.

“It’s a troubling sign for CBS, whose evening newscast has been stuck in third place since the tail end of Dan Rather’s tenure, which ended in controversy over his reporting about President George W. Bush’s military service,” the Post points out.

POLL DU JOUR

• 34% of Americans say “government, poor leadership and politicians” is the most important problem in the U.S. today.

• 13% say immigration is the most important problem.

• 6% cite race relations, 5% cite health care.

• 5% cite “unifying the country” as the top problem, 4% cite environmental issues.

• 3% cite lack of ethics and “family decline,” 3% cite “lack of respect for one another.”

• 3% cite poverty and homelessness, 2% the “courts and laws.”

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,526 U.S. adults conducted October 1-13 and released Monday.

