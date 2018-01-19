The Tax Armageddon That Wasn’t

When President Trump proposed lowering the corporate tax rate down to 21% (among other items in the GOP-backed tax bill), the media and others on the left had a field day. The sky would fall. Evil corporations would become even more evil. And the best… we would face “tax armageddon.” Let’s see what those evil corporations are doing now that we are in the post apocalypse.
There was much debate, and as usual, the passage of the Trump tax cuts hinged on establishment-type Republicans. But Democrat politicians and their media mouthpieces yelled the loudest. As The Hill reported back in December, Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi likened the tax bill to economic “armageddon.”
Flanked by other top Democrats in the Capitol, the minority leader blasted Republicans for championing a tax proposal she equated to “the end of the world.”
“The bill that the Republicans are putting forth to go to conference is probably one of the worst bills in the history of the United States of America,” Pelosi said.
Never mind that the United States had one of the highest corporate tax rates in the entire world, and that those tax rates are a prime reason for many corporations to base some of their operations overseas. But once the tax plan passed and was signed into law, what did the evil corporations do? Take a look…
As reported by CNN, a number of companies have already announced that they are passing the tax savings on to their employees. In a single story, CNN highlights AT&T, Boeing, Comcast, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Wells Fargo as making major changes due to the new tax code.
AT&T –The telecom firm said it will give 200,000 employees a $1,000 bonus. In a statement, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson hailed “Congress, working with the President” for taking a “monumental step” that will “create good-paying jobs.”
Boeing — The aerospace giant said it will spend $300 million on workers. The funds will be split evenly among worker training, upgrading facilities and a program that matches employees’ charitable contributions.
Wells Fargo — The mega bank said it will hike its minimum hourly pay rate to $15. That will mark a $1.50 increase over the company’s current minimum of $13.50 per hour. The bank also said it will increase its charitable giving by about 40% to $400 million.
Does this sound like end-of-the-world stuff to you?
Fox News Reports that smaller corporations are also stepping up, citing the software company Spellex as one who is passing tax savings to employees.
Spellex Corporation, a Tampa-based software developer, gave employees a $1,000 bonus check, and the company made sure President Trump received credit for the tax cut bonus.
On Spellex’s bonus checks, it read in the “Memo” section: “Trump Tax Cut and Jobs Act.”
Spellex Corporation founder and CEO Sheldon Wolf said on “Fox & Friends” that he was inspired when he saw bigger companies like AT&T and Bank of America giving out bonuses and sharing the tax cut savings with employees.
The largest employer in the United States — Walmart — announced it would boost its minimum wage and will give “one-time $1,000 bonus payments to workers, depending on length of service at the company.”
Now, Apple has joined the party, announcing the company will open a new campus and will pay $38 billion in taxes on cash that it had overseas.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will open a new campus as part of a five-year, $30 billion U.S. investment plan and will make about $38 billion in one-time tax payments on its overseas cash, one of the largest corporate spending plans announced since the passage of a tax cut signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Between the spending plan, hiring 20,000 people, tax payments and business with U.S.-based suppliers, Apple on Wednesday estimated it would spend $350 billion in the United States over the next five years.
There is certainly more that can be done on the tax front, but this is a great start. The tax code needs to be simplified — a point that has been the topic of many political stump speeches. There should be no corporate tax at all, but again, this tax bill was the beginning.
The point is that no matter what Trump does, the media will attack it. The Democrats will attack it. The establishment (Republicans and Democrats) will attack it. More money in Washington means more power. It’s as simple as that. This was a small step in returning a little bit more power to the people. Now, into your bomb shelters… the apocalypse is upon us.
Democrats are liars. They call Republicans racists (Durbin et al) while they are part of the most racist party in the history of America. They claim Armageddon (Pelosi) will happen, they claim the economy will never recover (Krugman), they say AT&T and other corporations will never take the tax money they save from lower tax rates and pay their employees more(Schumer) and within days, AT&T and over 100 other corporations give bonuses to all their employees. The stock market is over 26,000 and reaching for 27K with the most records of increase in U.S. history.
TAKE THAT pelliarcy..
Do any of their “end of the world” predictions ever come true?
I remember in the mid-90’s when Newt Gingrich wanted to balance the budget. One Dem in particular, Major Owen, said that would crash the economy, the GOP didn’t understand how money worked, and the need for “priming the pump” with money.
Translation: When the government chases after an ever-increasing debt load, this is what drives the economy. He and the other Dems were wrong of course.
Back in the 1800’s Andrew Jackson paid off the natl debt entirely and it began the Jacksonian Era of wondrous prosperity.
Clinton fought it with a govt shutdown but eventually caved. The GOP had balanced the budget!
For which Clinton immediately took credit. To this day, Dems think Clinton single-handedly balanced the budget somehow.
Remember it’s not the fear of Trump Causing damage to the country.
It is the fear of his SUCCESS.
IF, well not IF – but now: WHEN Trump succeeds, the Left becomes marginalized and loses it’s control on a specific race of voters.
Liberals fear this more than anything else.
Trump IS succeeding and the Dem’s see it … and thus … they are more than afraid …. they have reached Def Con 1.
Even some who voted for them are now seeing Trump was right and Dem’s were not just wrong – but LYING DEAD WRONG.
Like the economist Paul Krugman saying when Trump got elected, that the economy would collapse. Hey Paul Airhead, the stock market is up 35% since Trump took office. Paul, go back to your liberal hole and give Barack a big kiss!
Then whom ever gave Mr Krugman, his Economy degree needs to revoke it!
The psychotic communist liberals honestly believe that the money an individual or a corporation earns belongs to the government first, and that it is the proper role of government to decide how much of what someone earns that they be allowed to keep.
In communist liberalism, you exist to serve the state, and nothing else. Your efforts are not intended to reward you, but rather the collective for the greater good.
Funny thing though, that “greater good” always seems to be enjoyed by those of the communist leadership…not the ones who were FORCED to provide it.
I do not exist to serve the state. The money an individual or corporation earns does NOT belong to the Federal Government first. I am NOT the personal ATM for the Federal Government. My life does not revolve around fretting over whether the rancid Federal Government is confiscating enough of the resources of someone else.
America is NOT the putrid Federal Government.
The Lefty-Loonies, including the media, the Hollywoodites, the tech bosses, the self-appointed culture pundits, on cue, in unison, in both contained and unbridled hysteria, busy themselves making dire predictions for the future of America, the world, and the universe, based upon their perverted, delusional, irrationally hostile, opinion of President Trump and anybody to the Right of Mao’s ideology. When the facts belie those doom and gloom prognostications, they ignore them and move on to a new and different theme wherein lies their greatest hopes that THIS one will prove true. It’s obvious to all but them, that they’re treading water in the ocean of severe, chronic dislocation and psychosis. They listen so intently to their own propaganda that I think we have to assume they actually believe it, in which case, we’re witnessing a clinically extraordinary example of mass madness.
Making America Great Again
Such a reassuring and refreshing change of phrase
From the last administration
That simply printed money
And implemented regulation
As it forged ahead to drag us down
To a “pay-back” Obama-nation.
Back then when they spoke of the economy
“It’s not quite as good as we’d hoped”
Was the most often uttered phrase clearly
As Obama smiled and Conservatives moped
Don’t you remember while telling us
He slightly chuckled at the suckers votes he’d bought
Saying, “I guess all those shovel-ready jobs
Weren’t quite as shovel-ready as we thought”?
Followed by dismal economic reports
Upon more bad unemployment news
Now in light of our growing prosperity
That one would hope would change more views
To break free from the socialist ideology
And embrace free market conservatism
And leave behind the pasts misgivings
Of socialism’s self-imposed poverty prison.
Because we’re seeing more good news
Than ever before about the economy today
With unemployment in hasty retreat
And reports regularly with a new phrase-
That “Our economy is doing much better
Than we thought it would!”
Proof that we really are Making America Great Again
Just like President Trump knew we could.
We Earned it
“Cash for Clunkers” was lauded by the left.
They approved because the money came from government.
Now the right has finally passed meaningful tax relief*
And all the left can do now is give them grief.
Surely now their motives are clear for all to see-
That we’re only allowed to keep what we have earned
As long as they are the ones who give it to us
To reinforce the version of truth which they’ve suborned.
Because if we’re allowed to keep it without their involvement
They lose their most powerful leverage over us.
And once that’s gone they know that we will see
That we don’t need them, but they need you and me…
As we the people know that it should be.
*https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/19/us/politics/tax-bill-vote-congress.html
Just Shut it Down
Those “evil republicans” are going to shut the government down
Is the hollow threat democrats always employ
To influence how the deal goes down
In order to manipulate those whose support they enjoy.
Yet when the shoe is on the other foot,
They wield it as a weapon they disguise with blame
Just daring their republican opponents to put
Into law what they then declare will be their shame.
But isn’t it immensely telling how republicans never do?
And this is precisely the very insight that should say to you
They are not just trying to make government work for the rich,
But are in fact working for all our sake to preempt the historical, governmental glitch
That leads to socialism when bloated and over reaching government exists
Bidding people passively put down their well-worn self-reliance
And rise up like jonesing addicts in defiance.
So just shut it down I whole-heartedly say!
Don’t dilly dally! Shut it down today!
And we will see, oh yes we will,
Just who is lying and who is telling the truth!
So we all may bend government to our will
When we demand they provide us proof!
“Ice”ing on the Cake
For decades now, year after year,
Global warming alarmists
Have readily instilled their fear
So steadily that it has become
Embedded into our politics
To the very point that some there
Have threatened to jail their skeptics?!
But, as with everything else,
They view government as the cure
As they strangle with regulations
Making our lives a burden to endure.
Just look at Obama’s “Green”
Fantastical energy policy
Which yielded no result except
More wasted taxpayer money
With Solyndra being the most
Notable example there
When “green energy” was code for cash
Then bankruptcy they did declare?!
Because anything there ever was
That happens to be working just fine,
Government over reach will surely kill
With over regulation, penalties and fines.
And that brings us to the present day
Just one year into the promise
That president Trump had made,
To “drain the swamp”, roll back burdensome regulation
And restore to America its fallen pride;
Fixing both our economy AND ecology
With a sky-rocketing stock market
And record-breaking cold temps nationwide!
And he managed to accomplish this,
With his critics claiming all the while,
That he’s unfit to be president
For tweeting like a child.
For they’ve grown too accustomed to
Good intentions sans meaningful results,
And even madder still for their abuse
Has NOT hampered his agenda…
Despite their best insults.