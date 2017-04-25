The Shadowy Extremist Group Behind the Anti-Trump Riots

On April 15, a pro-Trump, pro-free-speech rally at University of California, Berkeley, descended into violent mayhem after radical far-leftists — members of the organization Antifa — began to attack the peacefully assembled crowd.
Antifa, which stands for “anti-fascist action,” is a network of loosely affiliated far-left anarchist and communist groups that orchestrate violent protests and attacks on populists, conservatives, and anyone else its members deem to be “fascists” or “Nazis.”
Antifa was formed originally in Germany in the 1980s, its members taking the name of the communist paramilitary groups that engaged the Nazis in street-fighting in the 1930s. It now has active cells across the world, including in Germany, the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czechia, and France.
Antifa is not an anti-fascist group. By their own actions, Antifa members seem to be the ones who are fascists, bullying and attacking anyone with views and politics don’t coincide with theirs. There is major civil unrest coming in the U.S. unless Trump puts his foot down to protect people, the way Reagan did in the 70s. Bring out the water cannons and military, please.
And since ANTIFA uses violence to get its ends met (Political change), i have not understood WHY ITS not counted as a terror organization since, the damn definition of Terrorism is
[ the use of intentionally indiscriminate violence as a means to create terror or fear, in order to achieve a political, religious, or ideological aim]
So how is what they are doing, NOT hitting that definition??!
After reading the ‘full article’ all I can say is this; Unless and until the Berkeley Police Depts begin ‘doing’ their jobs, someone is going to be killed at one of these clashes. Not only is Antifa on the George Soros gravy train, being paid to be passive aggressive little jerks, but they are also being used by the higher ups within the institution known as Berkeley college as means to suppress free speech and free flow of expression. *smh
Sadly, the once known birth place of free speech (civil rights in the 60’s) and high mindedness, has become instead a mental pit of an ever swirling tripe, Berkeley has become the center of the ‘pigpen of the mind’, with fast loose and crazy idea’s supported by Alums and staff that have never been part of the American ideal, American dream.
Until the left in Berkeley are forced to face their ideals and their acts straight on, we will see the violence grow and become pandemic as hard working Americans, Veterans push back not only the Antifa paid for crowds, but the ever encroaching hard leftest views that have a jackboot upon California colleges, which have turned into nothing more then leftest indoctrination centers.
~M
mystic, it just came out yesterday that the MAYOR of Berkeley is a MEMBER of Antifa, and as such, should be fired and charged with SEDITION and TREASON and failure to uphold his oath of office, since Antifa is ACTIVELY ENGAGED in violating our Constitution by trying to overthrow our legally-elected government. That’s called SEDITION and TREASON, according to the Constitution, and this group should be SHUT DOWN and ALL its “leaders” arrested and charged accordingly.
It is way PAST time to shut down these leftist subversives who seem to be doing their best to take up where Obama left off and start a CIVIL WAR.
Hold on. So the MAYOR of the city where this violence is ongoing, is actually a member of the terrorist org RESPONSIBLE for that violence?!?
How on gods green earth is that criminal sicko still sitting in office?
This is yet another insidious radical LEFTIST/Communist group, and it’s no MYSTERY where they come from. You can BET that one way or another, through NUMBEROUS anonymous FRONT organizations, they are being bankrolled by GEORGE SOROS.
I don’t know why SESSIONS is wasting his time going after Wikileaks, when he should be charging that evil old spider with SEDITION and financing domestic terrorism and seizing ALL his financial assets to prevent him funding any MORE of this subversive, TREASONOUS BS.
Soros is a currency manipulator and FINANCIAL TERRORIST who should NEVER have been granted US citizenship, and being the TRAITOR he is, he should be STRIPPED of it FORTHWITH. He is already “personna nongrata” in many other countries–time to throw him out of THIS ONE and make him personna nongrata HERE, too!
What is really ironic about this is this group has become exactly what it claims to be against: a force acting to stifle the the exercise of free speech of those who disagree with them (something fascists are known to do). Of course if you ask them, they will assure you that they are all in favor of free speech – as long as it is in agreement with them. If it isn’t then it is hate speech and you are a fascist, a racist, a sexist, or any number of “ists” that they can think of to shout down and stifle dissenting thought. The truth is they wouldn’t know a fascist from a fathead. In their mind, the definition of “fascist” is “anyone who disagrees with me”. It seems to me that they are the ones displaying fascists tendencies. Imagine that?!!!
ANTIFA Slimy members need to be rounded up and ARRESTED on a broad range of charges. Leave that up to an expert like Judge Jeanine Pirro. ANTIFA thugs ,supported by Sorros big money,Socialist/Communist Berkley staff and Leftist Politicions, like the Mayor of Berkley,a member of ANTIFA,all need to be Arrested.
These Institutions of higher learning are now Centers of Socialist/Marxist/Communist Indoctrination. They’re not about higher Learning. Federal funding of students should be held back.
They should just simply be treated as the terrorist sickos they act like.. A bullet to the head sounds good.
Let the police do their job when these snowflakes attack peaceful people. They think their so tough & talk their tough talk because the liberal city mayors hold the police back. Bust some heads & blast them with water & most will wilt. Of course we’ll have to listen to claims of police brutality with no mention of snowflake violence.