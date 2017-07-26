The Science Deniers

My friend just found out that she is pregnant for the first time, and she and her husband are ecstatic.
The new mom had an ultrasound a few days ago, and the doctor determined that the raspberry-size baby is 8 weeks old. My friend got to listen to her baby’s heart beating strong and fast — thump-a-thump-a-thump — 164 beats per minute.
This little human already has everything it physically needs in one form or another. It is a complete, itsy-bitsy person who just needs time to further develop and grow. The baby is so very much alive and growing so quickly that it will double in size in the next week.
It was quite obvious from the ultrasound, and the species of the mother, that the preborn baby isn’t a cat or a dog — or even a rhinoceros. Human beings produce, well, only human beings.
Of course, the doctor couldn’t tell yet by the ultrasound if the baby is a boy or girl, but she knows for sure that the child is already one or the other. Every cell of its little body is marked by either XX chromosomes, meaning, “It’s a girl!” or XY chromosomes, meaning, “It’s a boy!” In fact, those are the only two declarations of sex that doctors have made at birth throughout all of human history. (Except for, of course, the very rare medical abnormality.)
Later in the pregnancy, when another ultrasound is performed, the medical professionals might or might not be able to see the sex clearly. But a simple blood test will reveal with absolute certainty whether my friend will have a son or a daughter, because every drop of blood carries the code of maleness or femaleness.
This is all pretty basic stuff that most of us learned way back in junior high or high school biology class.
Humans beget humans.
XX is girl; XY is a boy.
The humanity and genetic code of maleness or femaleness is in every single drop of blood. Every. Single. Drop. Of. Blood.
XX causes certain things to happen to the outside of the body, as well as the inside. The same goes for XY. So, although we don’t walk around seeing the actual genetic code, we see the more obvious signs of femaleness and maleness. You know what I’m talking about.
Even if you chop off that outer “stuff” or surgically fashion it into something else, every person is still what and who they were before. It isn’t just about what’s going on below the waist. The gender is in every single cell. Every. Single. Cell.
This is basic science. It’s so basic, in fact, that you are probably wondering right now if this column was written for grade school children. You’re laughing (or annoyed) at how you’re reading things you’ve known for practically all your life, right?
I mean, we all know that when the baby is born, the obstetrician won’t be relieved that the newborn is an actual human. And the doctor won’t exclaim, “It’s an IT! Now let’s not jump to conclusions based on what we see. We’ve got to wait until IT is at least 5 years old before we can find out what gender IT wants to be.”
Tragically, in an age where some people have foolishly “decided” that preborn babies aren’t really alive and/or aren’t really human, and therefore can be aborted, there are also some people who have foolishly “decided” that boys aren’t really boys and girls aren’t really girls.
These are the science deniers.
And every time one of us falls for their foolishness, or politely agrees to “go along to get along,” we, too, become science deniers.
Like I said, it’s pretty basic stuff.
—
Could not be any more basic.
Fantastic article. But it is never about gender identity it’s about control and the breaking of the family structure.
Yet those who DENY this science are most likely, also the ones CLAIMING Climate change is settled science, even with PROOF of those scientistists, having cooked their figures…
There are some of those Leftist GHOULS now who are proposing that “terminating” the pregnancy should be a right that continues POST-BIRTH for up to 5 MONTHS. How do they justify this hideous idea? They certainly CANNOT deny the child is A HUMAN BEING at that point–and yet they want it to be legal to SMOTHER that child with a PILLOW, or whatever–up to the age of 5 MONTHS post-birth? Just shows you that the leftist loons have TOTALLY bought into the CULTURE OF DEATH created by legalized abortion-on-demand, hook, line, and amoral, ethics-free SINKER! Seems to me if they ever succeed in getting THAT through a LOONY Supreme Court decision, that it will be only a SHORT STEP to it being legal to murder/”euthanize” ANYBODY who proves “inconvenient” to family or spouse!
Olet, it happened to my sister 3 years ago. Her family of liberals decided that she wasn’t convenient anymore to have to provide care for, so they all conspired to thirst and starve her to death. A doctor was involved so it was easy for them. That’s the kind of world we live in now. It happens to others too – I’ve heard the stories…
Then perhaps we should retroactively ABORT these imbeciles..
I’m confused. Your sister’s family (your family?) starved your sister to death; with the help of a doctor? What part of the world do they live in that this would be allowed?
Basic biology tells us that red blood cells are enucleate. That means no chromosomes; no X, no Y chromosomes. All other cells, including white blood cells have nuclei and therefore can be shown to be either male or female.
But look, that isn’t the issue. I DO understand where you are coming from. Let me say it, without beating around the bush: There are people who feel they were born in the “wrong bodies.” Girls who wished they were boys and vice versa. The leftist crowd, including homosexual activists, use that as a reason for their crusade to “fix” the problem these individuals feel that they have by sex change operations and hormone treatments. I wonder if any of these screaming anti-everything individuals ever thought that maybe trans-gender folks would be better served by hormonal supplements for the sex into which they were born? Low hormones — and conversely high — can reek havoc on any person. Girls who are “Tom-boys” and want to be males, or boys who like dresses and dolls may actually be deficient in their appropriate hormones. You don’t have to change the physical person to find out. If that doesn’t work, maybe sex change is the way for them to have a happier life.
“Feel they were born in the wrong body”/.. THAT USED to be called a mental insanity…
AND WOULD still be, had it not been for the LGBTQ lobby bullying the Medical profession to remove it from the book of insanities…
Unfortunately, actual mental health studies have indicated that sex change almost never leads to a happier life. The suicide rate among trans-sexual thinking people is extraordinarily high, whether physical or hormonal changes have been done or not.
If birth gender specific hormone augmentation was tried, it might help those with low levels of gender specific hormones become more comfortable with their bodies and lives. I doubt such therapies would be acceptable to the liberals among us, though, since it might disprove their ridiculous theories.
No one believes in real science anymore, except real scientists who follow the principles of true scientific investigation and some of us who took real science classes in high school or college! Biology is lost on them, climate is a ‘political’ science, what passes as ‘settled’ science is hogwash because you can either prove or disprove a theory, no in between; if three out of four scientists agree that the earth is flat, that would be ‘settled’ science but wouldn’t make it true. Today it is all about how a person feels and not the reality; Never never Landor Oz, he we come.