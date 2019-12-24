Home » Cartoons

The Savior is Born

GOPUSA StaffGary Varvel Posted On 6:30 am December 24, 2019
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:28 am December 24, 2019 at 8:28 am

The only true stable relationship, is one’s relationship with God.

    rosech
    10:28 am December 24, 2019 at 10:28 am

    But also treat all we God given humans to form a stable relationship but with free will so many can only see what they want and what they want to do and that generally means that they don’t believe in GOD but that somehow they just came to be. Ignorance for them is a gift but thank God we are so many who realize how we came to be and how we can form a real life here and then return to God. I do wish all a true CHRIST mass start their day and life.

DrGadget
8:31 am December 24, 2019 at 8:31 am

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!

