The Sad Anniversary of Big Commercial Pot in Colorado

This week marks the fifth anniversary of Colorado’s decision to sanction the world’s first anything-goes commercial pot trade.
Five years later, we remain an embarrassing cautionary tale.
Visitors to Colorado remark about a new agricultural smell, the wafting odor of pot as they drive near warehouse grow operations along Denver freeways. Residential neighborhoods throughout Colorado Springs reek of marijuana, as producers fill rental homes with plants.
Five years of retail pot coincide with five years of a homelessness growth rate that ranks among the highest rates in the country. Directors of homeless shelters, and people who live on the streets, tell us homeless substance abusers migrate here for easy access to pot.
Five years of Big Marijuana ushered in a doubling in the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes who tested positive for marijuana, based on research by the pro-legalization Denver Post.
Five years of commercial pot have been five years of more marijuana in schools than teachers and administrators ever feared.
“An investigation by Education News Colorado, Solutions and the I-News Network shows drug violations reported by Colorado’s K-12 schools have increased 45 percent in the past four years, even as the combined number of all other violations has fallen,” explains an expose on escalating pot use in schools by Rocky Mountain PBS in late 2016.
The investigation found an increase in high school drug violations of 71 percent since legalization. School suspensions for drugs increased 45 percent.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health found Colorado ranks first in the country for marijuana use among teens, scoring well above the national average.
The only good news to celebrate on this anniversary is the dawn of another organization to push back against Big Marijuana’s threat to kids, teens and young adults.
The Marijuana Accountability Coalition formed Monday in Denver and will establish satellites throughout the state. It resulted from discussions among recovery professionals, parents, physicians and others concerned with the long-term effects of a commercial industry profiteering off of substance abuse.
“It’s one thing to decriminalize marijuana, it’s an entirely different thing to legalize an industry that has commercialized a drug that is devastating our kids and devastating whole communities,” said coalition founder Justin Luke Riley. “Coloradans need to know, other states need to know, that Colorado is suffering from massive normalization and commercialization of this drug which has resulted in Colorado being the number one state for youth drug use in the country. Kids are being expelled at higher rates, and more road deaths tied to pot have resulted since legalization.”
Commercial pot’s five-year anniversary is an odious occasion for those who want safer streets, healthier kids and less suffering associated with substance abuse. Experts say the worst effects of widespread pot use will culminate over decades. If so, we can only imagine the somber nature of Big Marijuana’s 25th birthday.
___
(c)2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Like I have stated in the past, it isn’t true conservatives (RINOS are not included) that are the drug heads. It is the liberals. Look at what has happened because of marijuana: fatal traffic accidents, people being seriously injured (Detroit Red Wing Defenseman Konstantinov severely brain damaged and the Detroit Red Wing masseuse paralyzed, because a limo driver was high on THC), increased homelessness because of marijuana, no ambition because of marijuana, paranoid, out of reality, schizophrenics because of marijuana, plus long term effects on the brain and cancer because of the tar in marijuana smoke. Another great job by liberalism.
Marijuana has NEVER killed anyone, EVER.
People Kill People, Marijuana and Guns don’t kill people…right?
Spoken like a true “pothead”. I think you are on the wrong web site, be careful negotiating to the next site.
It is unfortunate that so many people have been deceived by the idea that “getting high” is superior to being sober. When one is “under the influence,” that is exactly what it means. The facts speak for themselves. Backpacker, as the old saying goes: “The truth hurts.” And yes, I am sure that there are some homeless men out there that do not use drugs or alcohol. I have just not met very many.
And i thought when the pot heads out there legalized this, they kept Claiming all the taxes being paid would go to ENSURE KIDS wouldn’t get it..??!
With 45% increase in kids using it in schools, it certainly seems that is not happening!
I am somewhat surprised that some enterprising drug company hasn’t yet invented or devised a method of sniffing out percentage of intoxication similar to a breathalyzer used by police now. It certainly is about time for such an invention.
As the sign says, “Buzzed driving is drunk driving”. Buzzed could be from weed or booze. It makes no difference after the fatal accident kills several people.
Some have iirc tried, but they are unreliable..
I lived in Colorado when it was passed and could not get my teenagers away from there fast enough. My previously safe home had 2 home invasions within 60 days after this passed and I assume it was people looking for things to steal and sell. I voted against the proposal but know people who did and they did it for the TAX MONEY FOR SCHOOLS. When a legislature wants to pass something like this, they say the money is earmarked for schools in order to get the public to agree. What they do not saw is that they can REDUCE the normal funds to schools because this money is replacing it.
I agree. Too many parents are always FOR anything no matter how brainless, onc they hear the magic words “But its to raise money for schools”…
Colorado, the land where THE PEOPLE become the social Labs rats in more social experiments gone awry. They in Colorado were better to have “paved paradise and put up a parking lot”, than cultivated Weed and paved our highways with the ever present drug and road damaged bodies and minds of “under the influence” drivers,,,under the influence of drugs and Democrat party inspired socialist human experiments where WE THE PEOPLE and our loved ones, get morphed into socialist Lab rat Road Kill. But what do you expect when you vote Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Freud as the final arbitrators of society choices in place of God and the sane laws of Mother Nature.
The only case I can make for legalization is if pot illegal then billions of dollars go to the drug cartels. It is really a catch 22, legalize it and deal with addiction & social problems or let the drug cartels make billions, not to mention murder and mayhem as well.
And how well has this legalization done, to hurt the cartels up there?? IIRC not a damn lot.
Considering all the problems also caused by alcohol, would I be correct in assuming that all that are against legalization of marijuana are also for making all alcohol illegal?