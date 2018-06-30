The Rise of the Mob

This week, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., issued a clarion call to Democrats outraged at the policies of the Trump administration: It’s time for mob action. In the wake of mobs targeting Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Waters explained: “God is on our side! On the side of the children … Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
Waters has always been a fan of mob action. She infamously touted the violent and brutal 1992 Los Angeles riots, which did approximately $1 billion in property damage and ended with 63 people dead. Waters called the events a “rebellion,” labeling them a “spontaneous reaction to a lot of injustice and a lot of alienation and frustration.” And yet Waters has been affectionately nicknamed “Auntie Maxine” thanks to her rabid attacks against the Trump administration.
Democratic leaders ranging from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., denounced Waters’ words. They’ve done the same with regard to violent protests on college campuses. That is meritorious and deserves praise.
But there is little question that major political figures on both sides of the aisle have played footsie with mob action to little or no blowback. It’s not just Waters. President Obama made excuses for riots in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland, during his presidency; Rev. Al Sharpton, who has actually been involved in precipitating mob violence, still gets to play peacemaker on national television; during President Trump’s 2016 campaign, he repeatedly referenced the possibility of violence against protesters.
No civil society can humor such overtures to mob action and remain civil for long. The First Amendment protects Maxine Waters, of course, and it should. But Americans should be appalled by her words, rather than slightly titillated by them. And yet it seems that extreme rhetoric now earns a sort of badge of “coolness” that can’t be matched by those calling for cooler heads. To call for civility now seems unwoke. No wonder Symone Sanders of CNN stated, “the folks calling for civility might need to check their privilege.” To be angry is to be justified; not being angry enough is the greatest sin.
And that is dangerous. It’s not that Americans will suddenly begin attacking one another in the streets. It’s that large populations can be moved by small, extreme minorities. Nassim Nicholas Taleb writes in his new book, “Skin in the Game,” about the phenomenon of “renormalization,” whereby larger, more moderate groups appease small minorities simply to avoid certain costs. That can happen when reasonable people stop standing up to advocates for mobocracy, afraid that doing so will alienate their most vocal supporters.
Waters has always been a fringe figure. Perhaps she’ll remain so. But there are no guarantees. And we shouldn’t be sanguine about the prospects of quashing radical tribalism. It’s not quite as easy as putting out a few tepid statements.
Democracy is evil.
America is not, never was, and was never supposed to be a Democracy. The Founding Fathers understood that EVERY Democracy is evil and causes its own downfall.
We don’t pledge allegiance to the Democracy for which it stands. We pledge allegiance to the Republic. There’s a big difference.
Lib: This is a threat to our democracy.
Me: We’re not a democracy. Those are evil.
Lib: Democracies are good.
Me: Why do you hate minorities?
Lib: I don’t hate minorities.
Me: You love democracy.
Lib: Democracies are good.
Me: In a democracy the majority rules and the minority gets nothing. So I must repeat the question, Why do you hate minorities?
Lib: *stupid look*
And since 90% of the commucrats don’t even BELIEVE In god, HOW can they claim he is on “their side in all of this”???
“Waters explained: “God is on our side! On the side of the children …”
Huh? Isn’t it the Liberal Democrats that demand the woman’s right to kill their unborn babies?
#6 of 10, Thou shalt not kill.
” It’s not just Waters. President Obama made excuses for riots in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland, during his presidency; Rev. Al Sharpton, who has actually been involved in precipitating mob violence,”
I think I will let the reader decide what these three have in common.
Judge not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
I seem to recall HITLER saying something quite similar–something like, “If you want to persuade people to do something, tell them it’s for the children. They will agree to ANYTHING, if they think it is for the good of their children.”
Seems the Commucrats are STILL operating out of his FASCIST playbook, aren’t they!
Except for being a LOT uglier, Mad Maxines whipping her brownshirt THUGS into following members of Trump’s cabinet and his supporters around to harass, threaten (and inevitably) ASSAULT them is VERY reminiscent of HITLER’S pre-WWII rallies where he harrangued and mobilized his brownshirt THUGS to suppress any and ALL opposition to his FASCIST plans for Germany!
And WHY did Ben say
“The First Amendment protects Maxine Waters, of course, and it should.”
Sorry, but WHY THE hell should her calls for Mob action and violence, be PROTECTED IN ANY WAY by the 1st amendment??
Amendment I
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Maxipad still looks and acts like she got hit by a couple of bricks during the LA riots!
I doubt that, since SHE WAS PUSHING those riots on.. So she was this batlick crazy BACK THEN too..
It should be obvious to ANYBODY with two brain cells to rub together that the way the Commucrats keep prattling about “our democracy” just PROVES they are ALL about MOB RULE. And Mad Maxine–surely one of the most TOXIC and STUPIDEST excuses for a “human” who ever drew breath on this planet–is, according to the media, the “new face” of the Democrat Party, and SHE is obviously a big fan of MOB RULE, as well. Unless we want our country to devolve into French Revolution-style “rule by mob” ANARCHY, we had BETTER wake up and push BACK against these LOONS. VOTE like your lives depended on it, as they well MAY. And OPPOSE their cynical mob-manipulating SEDITION without ceasing. If these toxic VERMIN get back into power, we are DONE as a free Republic. It’s as simple as that. Moreover, with the level of MINDLESS HATRED coming from the Commucrat LOONS and their brainwashed followers, if they DO get back into power, expect EXTREME suppression of ANY dissident political position, leading inevitably to prison camps and WHOLESALE murder of anybody who dares disagree with their Leftist LOON ideology. That’s the COMMUNIST WAY–read the history of Communism during its “heyday” in the 20th Century, and you’ll see that is the TRUTH.
And how can the dems, who seem to SPOUT that they are the party for the minorities, EVER WANT there to be a ‘true democracy’.?? BECAUSE IN A true democracy, ONLY THE MAJORITY GET WHAT THEY WANT..
oleteabag: I agree we MUST get out and VOTE! We cannot let the Democrat Party have an inch of ground. I pray we vote in the mid-terms like our life depended on it because it truly does… Please VOTE!! We need to gain as many seats as we can in both Houses. Let us create a RED WAVE throughout the Country that has never been seen in mid-terms before! At long last “we the people” have spoken and we need to continue to speak with our VOTES! God Bless America and let us be proud to MAGA!
This is the sort of thing we should be doing: Using the worst possible word to describe the liberals/communists, without lying. I think they use a thesaurus to find the worst words to describe us, and give no attention to whether those words are true.
“Mob” is a bit mild to describe liberals IMO, but it’s certainly going in the right direction!
“mob” (as per crime connotation) — description of the Democrud/Dhimmicrud party since the 1920’s, almost unbroken!