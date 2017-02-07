The Pussycons Fret About Donald Trump

The hanky-clutching, cluck-clucking, tsk-tsking faction of the Conservative movement is in for a rough and bumpy ride over the next four to eight years.
They’re the ones who wanted a Republican president who looked like the male manikin on top of the wedding cake. You know, like Mitt Romney. And who were shocked when they got one who wore a baseball cap and spoke with a Queens accent. Like Al Capp’s S.W.I.N.E. (Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything), they are perpetually offended by everything Donald Trump says and does. By the fact that he simply exists.
I call them the Pussycons. They’re demanding a prissiness from Republican politicians, a refined politesse that distinguishes them from the swinish multitude.
Does anyone pay any attention to what George Will says? I haven’t in 30 years.
Well, the whole article (by Esther Goldberg at the American Spectator) is about more than George Will. In fact, it’s mostly about Peggy Noonan — whom I also haven’t paid any attention to in years. The main point is that the RINOs and their boosters (like Peggy Noonan, who switches parties with the speed of a mosquito) have become sissified, and they can’t stand a man who acts like a man. (Or a woman, I assume, who acts like a grown woman instead of a superannuated adolescent.) I like Goldberg’s metaphor about what kind of man it takes to take out Liberty Valance and save the town.
The Senate Majority Leader is the biggest sissy of all and Paul Ryan isn’t far behind him.
Far too many Republican politicians have become little sissies tiptoeing around like they’re afraid of their own shadows. They are scared to death of the media and what they might say about them. They are the reason that Donald Trump got elected.
Btw, Fox News let George Will go as a contributor a couple of weeks ago. But, then they lost their points for that by hiring that blonde dingbat that was the Pentagon spokesman for Obama, Marie Harf. I do have to admit that as much as I dislike her she’s more of a man than Miss Lindsey Graham will ever be.
[Far too many Republican politicians have become little sissies tiptoeing around like they’re afraid of their own shadows. They are scared to death of the media and what they might say about them. ]
I agree. Most of them are spineless cowards. However there are some (mcan’t , ryan etc) who seem to have found a new spine when it comes to fighting trump.
ALL cause they know the media can’t come after them for racism…
I used to like him until I realized he is an open borders Chamber of Commerce guy. Part of the great DC swamp.
“Marie Harf”
Marie Harfwit
“was the Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the United States Department of State, leading the Iran nuclear negotiations communications strategy.” – wikipedia
I’m wondering when one of his female news colleagues will take offense with the term
“Pussycon”. Let’s see him say that on the View or even Outnumbered on Fox.
Conservative or liberal no lady wants hear the P-word by any man even if he obviously
is one.
Philip, the author of the article is a woman, Esther Goldberg. (Click the “read more” link to see the whole article.) But even so, isn’t it interesting that blacks are allowed to use the “N-word” but no one else is; homosexuals are allowed to use the “Q-word” but no one else is; and now, apparently, feministas are allowed to use the “P-word” (as in the so-called women’s march) but no one else is? Myself, I don’t like any of these terms and would never use them, but I also don’t like hypocrisy.
George Will offers some interesting views, but it is not hard to see he only admires his own.
He needs to get out more, anywhere, just as long as it is outside his head, where he lives.
There are two songs Titled: Walk like a man and Big girls don’t cry and perhaps these should be played before and after all NEWS CONTACT or press releases.
O-boy do I get it These people do not have it figured out yet…. They do Not know who voted for The Donald , ””’They Do Not know why they voted for The Donald …..they are spouting their worthless opinions all over the place and they feel Qualified to comment on the Subject They are Not News people They are Opinion or gossip people ? Apparently they all feel that their opinion is mews worthy than than the unimportant actual factual News
What gets ME is even on international news stations (like CNN and FOX are both supposed to be), we seem to get nothing BUT politics, Trump etc, even WHEN there’s a catastrophe elsewhere, such as those masses of avalanches in Afgan/pakistan.. 128+ dead and not even a mention on CNN’s ticker… But at least FOX had it on theirs..
ITS as if the rest of the world doesn’t exist to many of these supposed MEDIA Journalists, they would rather talk politics 24/7
Snowflake conservatives like Will and other “never Trump” morons do more to hurt of forward momentum than the goofy loony left marching in their women’s combat boots grabbing their crotches and saying they want to blow up the white House.
He makes me want to vomit. He’s a poster boy for RINO’s everywhere. Nobody cares what you have to say, George. If you were smart you’d have voted for Trump.
Seriously, are there ANY never-Trumpers with any intelligence? All I’ve seen is morons like McCain, Graham, ad infinitum, ad infant tantrum.
Who cares if he is syndicated? TRUMP will do more good for the country in the next 8 years not 4 than the past 4 Presidents and one resident(BHO). TRUMP doesn’t just play golf, he OWNS the courses. HHHMMM!!! Big difference from BHO who use to run to the course after and during big crisis’ and dis the American people and Veterans.
TRUMP knows how to make things work.
A little more that 2 weeks and counting.
That’s true, he DOES own his own course. BUT do my knowledge he doesn’t PLAY golf on it.. Or at all.
All of these neocon apologists are soiling their shorts because ‘Trump’s America’ has gotten wise to their forked-tongue bloviating. When the PIZZA-GATE expose translates into prosecutions, many of these ‘swamp creatures’ will be sucked up in the undertow.
The pussycons should grow a pair. They’re so afraid of offending, they continually speak PC jargon & end up saying nada.
These are the very same RINOs who created the problems this nation faces through their spinelessness and non opposition to the radical left and now they’re crying when a real leader steps in and takes command.
Sorry RINOs we’re making America great again, You had your chance but now you need to sit down, shut up and get out of the way !