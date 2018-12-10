The public seems to have had enough of Bill and Hillary Clinton

Every promoter knows the formula for a sell-out. Book a hall or an arena too small for the crowd you expect. Customers fighting for a seat is a great advertisement for whatever you’re selling, and when you call it a sell-out no one can argue.
That bit of showbiz wisdom is lost on Bill and Hillary Clinton, however. They’re finishing up a lecture tour and playing to thin crowds. A few days ago, they appeared at a basketball arena in Toronto, capacity 16,000. A little over 3,000 people showed up. Vast swaths of empty seats were hidden behind curtains, but reality peeked through in some of the newspaper photographs. Tickets that were originally put on sale for $111 were available at show time for $5.50, and they didn’t “move,” either. The $325 tickets for the elites were a drag on the market, too.
Why are Mr. and Mrs. Clinton even “on the road again,” anyway? They’re not even hawking a new book. Doing something for charity is not their thing. Their nest should be well-feathered. By one estimate Bill and Hill have earned — or been paid — $153 million for their speeches since they left the White House. Unless Hillary has been playing the cattle-futures market again, and this time without help, and losing spectacularly, she can’t need the money, particularly since compound interest on $153 million is a living, breathing money machine.
“An Evening with the Clintons” is how this vaudeville is billed, “a one of a kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history.” They booked perfs in 13 cities, only one of them in a red state to avoid places where Hillary’s presidential campaign in 2016 tanked.
We can think of two reasons why the missus and the mister would go “on the road again.” He wants to rehabilitate as much of his reputation as he can, though that reputation is mostly about serial sexual molesting, which is not helpful in the wake of the #metoo scandals. His old paramour, Monica Lewinsky, has re-emerged in the public eye to sympathetic reconsideration, and even considerable acclaim. Questions that should have been asked 20 years ago are finally asked now.
Hillary is said to hunger to run for president again, having persuaded herself that she lost last time only because of the evil Vladimir Putin and James Comey. “I’d like to be president,” she says. “She’ll definitely run again,” says Mark Penn, her former pollster. Philippe Reines, another close aide, has been hinting that she may run again. This tour could be a test to see if there’s any love still out there.
Or maybe the tour isn’t political at all, but commercial. Maybe the Clintons aren’t using the tour to promote another presidential campaign, but using the tease of another run to draw crowds to pay big bucks to listen to them talk. The results on the road can’t be encouraging for either purpose.
Even more humiliating was the presence on the road of another former first lady, and she was drawing boffo crowds. “A Conversation with Michelle Obama” was a hot ticket in arenas from coast to coast. Mrs. Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” is the hit title of 2018, selling 1.4 million copies in its first week alone. Mrs. Clinton’s book, “What Happened,” sold 300,000 copies in its first week, less than a quarter of Mrs. Obama’s sales. Mrs. Obama says she has no interest in running for office, though she could probably scramble the lackluster Democratic field.
Hillary’s public-opinion polling is no more encouraging than the size of her crowds, and size matters. A survey of Democrats and independents by the Capitol Hill political daily, The Hill, taken just after the midterms, found her trailing Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and “none of the above” in the prospective 2020 election. A mere 12 percent picked her as their first choice, which is somewhere between awful and dreadful.
Hillary is 71 years old, an age when most people want to be playing with their grandchildren, catching up on books they put away to read, or learning to bake the cookies Hillary once said she had no interest in learning how to make. She’s had a long and impressive career — first lady to senator to secretary of state. Hasn’t she had enough of the public eye? The public has clearly had enough of her.
—-
True justice is when what they criminals fear most begins to become in sight,,,, that they lived long enough for their own crimes to catch up with them. The tease of her unrealistically running again, is to fool the people who previously tried to pay for play, into thinking investing in them will again payoff down the line. They are milking a dry cow that should have been ground into hamburger right after the last election. Nothing is more pathetic that when a mind manipulating socialist liberal starts to believe her own failed propaganda, only to live long enough to witness the damage to the country and damage to themselves that has been done, with the latter their only main concern. It’s is a fearful psychological prelude to the spiritual death that awaits them when in real death come judgment time, they of necessity have to try to persuade and try to indoctrinate the unpersuadable, un-indoctrinable infallible final judge of us all, only to discover their very own road to hell was paved with their ever-secular misguided bad intentions, where the reality of an infinite justice meets the reality of infinite insatiable appetites gone awry, it never turns out well trying to morally compartmentalize the omnipotent infinite who has no bounds. Dwindling finite crowd approval is a poor substitute for an infinite interceding savior when a good attorney is needed to plead your case before the almighty.
Your post covered these usurpers better than anyone I’ve read in a very long time! Precise, to the point, focused and enlightening! You are also correct in stating we will ALL face the “Judgement Seat of Christ”! There is nothing the world could ever offer that can take the place of hearing; “Enter into the joy of the Lord, faithful servant”! I’ve been wealthy, and now I’m poor again, but to be a productive child of “The King” is my greatest desire and goal! Luci Logic: “Never put a value on manure until the harvest comes in”! I am very much looking forward to the “Final Harvest”! Thanks, for your post! It started my day off with a “reminder” nugget!
I started out poor, got rich, then poor, then rich again,,,mostly poor when I tried to do it my way, never poor when doing it HIS way who carried me much of the time on his back in the footprints in the sands of time. The one lesson learned is that being rich in love overcomes being poor in anything else. Find that richness and the other things desired always arrive to fall in place like pieces in a puzzle, when he/she bears the image of He who is creative love itself. if you do not see the image of your creator in the eyes and face of your beloved, you usually sought the wrong things and person, and probably like me, forced the issue in my time instead of trusting the reward in HIS time when I was ready to give what I myself sought to get, missing the purpose for which I was created and playing on the wrong team of consumption instead of creation. Now I awake each morning and see the face of God, and now much of the time it is a face of a woman who unlike the others who just consumed me and my love, now creates that which will live beyond a grave.
I want to see those two do one more performance…..the perp walk boog a loo. That would be true and worthwhile sentencing reform. I’m thinking 40 to life at hard labor, something neither one has had any of.
I think we would ALL like to see them do the perp walk. BUT i fear even our great great grand kids would still be waiting to see even ONE of them do so.
Click the YouTube link and bring the video up in YouTube. Scroll down and look at the comments. People hate them both. It’s not just the right-wingers. They’re all ready to see these two evil people go down hard for all the trouble they’ve caused.
Also listen to the moderator. He sees Hil gagging her lungs out and tries to stretch out the question as long as possible to help hide her decomposition.
And I think those super weird ugly chairs are there to try to hide how much weight Hillary has gained. She’s not even close to being in good health.
Not sure which one between the two is the worst. Both are crooks but I think what Hillary did by getting Americans killed was probably put her in first place. The enemy within.
Hillary is worse. No doubt.
Old, washed-up liberal politicians like Bill and Hillary Clinton never die and they don’t fade away like old soldiers. Instead, they just keep hanging around and bore us to death.
And stinking.
$5.50 will get me a single combo at Wendy’s. I have my priorities.
The meal will be with me longer than Bill’s and Hill’s wisdom. In time, both come out the same.
This could replace the old poem on the Statue Of Liberty.
Is it possible, when the c words realized that no one purchased any tickets to their event, they hired 3,000 people to attend the event ? Oh Oh, am I a whistle-blower now ?
None of this is new. When Hillary was on the campaign trail, she couldn’t sell out a small library. They had to partition it in half and it still looked empty. They brought in her paid cheerleading entourage and it still looked empty.
Bernie Sanders was selling out stadiums like Donald Trump. If they were smart (they aren’t) they would have kicked Hillary overboard and went with Sanders. He was actually popular. Trump would have had to change up his game to beat Sanders. He probably still would have, but it would have been much closer.
Sanders eventually bowed down to the evil witch, meaning nobody will support him in 2020. He’s done. He could have led the Dems in their “Tea Party Moment” but instead he played along to get along. Also they changed the rules so he can’t win.
Biden is a simpleton. They’ll most likely go with Joe. Trump will expose his stupidity fast. Or maybe the other Dem candidates will, but will be too polite to land the final blow. If he wins the nomination, Trump will eat him for lunch.
The only “charity” this pair cares about is the Hill and Billy bank account! It’s about time the public started recognizing them for the corrupt and venal, no-class amoral scum they truly are!
Half the public already do recognize the corruption. The rest are in denial or just won’t admit they voted for them only to regret it later. Just think of the good that the American wealth they squandered could have been used to improve, not diminish the lives of so many people, but wasted on the Clinton twin towers of corruption, built upon the backs and life force of others whose lives should have been enriched, but just got Clinton confiscated.
Maybe this is their farewell tour before they get checked into the big house?
These two live in a world unto their own. Clueless.
I think most people now (even liberals) fully understand when individuals, corporations and governments were previously paying the Clintons outrageously high speaking fees (upwards of $500K an hour) they weren’t really buying seats in the auditorium for the speech. Neither one of them are that intelligent or that articulate. They were buying access and favors from two very powerful american politicians more than willing to sell their services to the highest bidder. That went on for decades. Why the DOJ and the FBI can’t seem to figure that out is beyond puzzling.
Yet sadly, they probably ARE the two most intelligent people on the Left. Who’s smarter?
Biden – No
Ocassio-Cortez – ROFL
Pelosi – Yeah right
Any Obama – Not hardly
Al Snore – Nice try but no
The last Democrat I liked was Joe Lieberman. He was quite intelligent. And… they ended up kicking him out of the Democrat Party. Go figure. I don’t see anyone remaining with any active brain cells. They don’t have a Newt Gingrich on their team.
How bad must your Party be if Bill and Hil are the smart ones?
THE CLINTONS are the best reasoning as to why we should have term limits in ALL areas of politics. We should change US President to 6 years no re-election. We should make it ILLEGAL for the President to support ANYONE during any election process or any other politicking for any person or other office during their term and 6 years after! IN other words as soon as elected the President must remain non-partisan…because he REPRESENTS THE PEOPLE, NOT A PARTY.
No EX- any elected official should be allowed to be involved in ANY lobbying activity for at least 6 years from leaving office. Likewise having voted for any bill that benefited any particular company or group should make it illegal for any official that voted that benefit to EVER be paid by them as any kind of employee, advisor, or to derive any benefit therefrom.
Violation should be a mandated…forfeiture of all illicit income and benefit, forfeiture of any other illicit gain and a minimum of 6 years in prison (maximum could be 100 lifetimes as far as I care).