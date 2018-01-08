The post-Weinstein Golden Globes was an exercise in hypocrisy

And the award for ultimate hypocrisy goes to . . . the Hollywood class of 2018.
This year’s Golden Globes were meant to be a defiant, vibrant celebration of a post-Weinstein industry, an awards ceremony about so much more than meaningless awards. We were promised a reckoning, the leveling of a male-dominated industry that institutionalized the rape, abuse and harassment of women for decades.
Like so much Hollywood product, advance buzz was greatly exaggerated. Not one actor or actress, on the red carpet or on stage, made direct reference to their industry’s greatest monster — the one they boast of slaying yet still want to appease.
Host Seth Meyers, in his opening monologue, was the only person in the room to mention him by name.
What did you expect from these bottom feeding *****?…why does anyone even listen to/watch these fools who are too busy backslapping each other to care about anyone else….but in America we still listen to a child molester (Michael Jackson) and think his music is great….his name/songs/any reference to him should be erased forever….but not in America where he is an idol…so many Americans are so screwed up we will never recover….we actually embrace pedophiles (Jackson), rapists (Clinton), liars/frauds (Obama) and most deviates and it is because we have given Hollywood/Politicians this God like pedestal…they are low life scum and that is the truth about most of them….disgusting
Not to mention….some of those so called stars wore dresses that all, but showed their boobs and nether region. NO class whatsoever.
If they didn’t show their “wares” nobody would recognize them covered up. The red carpet has become a “T&A” show.
There are TWO victims and TWO perpetrators in this social kabuki dance of deceptions of feminine abuse.. The obvious perpetrator is the molesting male pervert but the accepting couch casted silent for decades actress is every bit as guilty, and disgusting in this sexual enabling dance of social destruction as the proffering pandering perverted perpetrator. Oprah herself grew up as a young woman, raised in a Brothel where her emotionally male manipulative using skills were honed, and when placed upon the main media screen guilt, induced the American public to redistribute a fortune from the socially emotionally abused to her own 10 figure bank account. Yes the woman is both victim and disgusting perpetuating perpetrator when she accepts or trades sex for fame and fortune, then remains silent for years while tens of others fall into the trap. But the perpetrating proffering man is every bit a victim, ensnared in his own trap when the fame enriched actress outs him at a later date for another 15 minutes of fame or fortune which was what she was after all along. They are BOTH losers. He in the proffering, SHE in the cover-up and silence. Just how much does an actress’s silence and integrity sell for in Hollywood these days? Oprah made herself a fortune.
The Hollywood hypocrites. Meryl Streep attacking the Trump family. Good old Meryl, indicated in the past that Harvey Weinstein was a “god”. Actress Mira Sorvino’s career was destroyed, because she would not sleep with good old Harvey cesspool Weinstein. The Hollywood people are a sewer filled with manure. How is that for a Nursery rhyme?
Had Streep and Oprah done the right thing for Hollywood women, she would have told EVERY actress in the audience to stand and point out any and all the molesting ND ABUSIVE COUCH CASTING Hollywood males IN THAT VERY AUDIENCE, and then watch the auditorium empty faster than a Weinstein in an news interview. Please run for President Oprah and watch the Trump accusations pale in comparison to HER sexual abuse and abusing history. if still alive, noseless Michael Jackson could run as her VEEP.
Does anyone even watch these award shows anymore? Gone is the era of class.
I hope the ratings for this freak show were the lowest EVER.
Didn’t watch, wasn’t going to. Last year, Ms. Streep “had hooks in her soul” because the rapist’s enabler was defeated by an alpha male. Her soul did okay with the alleged multiple rapes by Mr. Weinstein. The many pictures of her posing and smiling with that monster don’t show any fear or trepidation. It seems Ms. Streep only has a problem if the purported purpotrater isn’t a progressive .
Streep can’t help herself. She operates on 2 digit brain cells.
You give her too much credit. Double digit brain cells….don’t think so.
There is the head hypocrite Oprah. Her own private schools in Africa were riffed with sexual molestations. She said it only made news because of who she was. Seriously? It should have been covered up? These Hollyweirdo people are seriously delusional. If our grids go down, let’s see how functional these fools will be.
Oprah is so full of herself. Just what we need another O-Dumwa” race baiter salivating for the address of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I guess she needs to keep Stedman and Gail kept in the lifestyle they have become accustomed to. Her line of frozen foods has tanked because so many grocery stores are now marking them down to 50% off. Her stay with Weght Watchers will be ending soon when she balloons up as did Kirstie Alley’s relationship with Jenny Craig. Where is that Sink Hole to swallow up all these self-righteous hypocrites when you need it. Maybe it will come when the Oscars make their appearance. Hope springs eternal.
I’m sorry, I have no use for a bunch of vomit-brained idiots.
Who in the ‘real’ world cares about the Hollywood rich and famous, we have lives to live, they are a diversion ever since the days of Wallace Reed or Roscoe ‘Fatty’ Arbuckle! Those people are scrambling to save their own reputations and that of Hollywood. For years the industry has exploited sex, drugs, or any other liberal construct as normal but the vices have caught up with it and it’s squirming hard to distance itself from itself, it won’t work. Tinsel town has always been about the tinsel, the façade over substance. Soon Hollywood will close ranks and no more will be said.
I am finishing a book called “The Fixers” by E.J. Fleming (ISBN 0-7864-2027-8) which details the steps the Hollywood studios took to bury various scandals and shaped public opinion to benefit their “stars” and themselves. Hollywood was founded on misogyny – sexual harassment, rape, affairs, abortions, alcoholism, the casting couch, the “option girls” that were used for sex, etc. To think that 100 years of this behavior will be changed by a bunch of women dressed in black is fatuous. The Hollywood power structure will simply wait out the harassment jihad and then return to their old ways.
HEY! Be careful speaking of Oprah. That fat, greasy chinned, collard eatin’ slob may well be in the White House in a few years… I hear they needs a good upstairs maid.
Golden Globes? You mean another liberal Hollyweird self-indulgent night of BS that no sane person with a life would care about?