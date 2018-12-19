The persecution of Jack Phillips, Christian baker, continues with new complaint

DENVER | He won his six-year legal battle over his refusal to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, but Christian baker Jack Phillips is now facing what could be a lengthy courtroom sequel on the issue of a transgender birthday cake.
Any hope of a speedy resolution was dashed Tuesday when a federal judge indicated he plans to reject the effort to dismiss the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s latest complaint against Masterpiece Cakeshop involving a birthday cake for a gender transition.
“I’m inclined to deny the motion to dismiss,” said senior U.S. District Court Judge Wiley Y. Daniel.
He also advised Mr. Phillips’ attorneys to narrow the scope of their request for a temporary injunction and prepare for an evidentiary hearing on the matter in February, which could last several days.
“I don’t think I have enough information to rule on this request for injunctive relief,” Mr. Daniel said.
Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Jim Campbell, who represented Mr. Phillips at the hearing, said it was possible the case known as “Masterpiece II” could reach the Supreme Court, which ruled against the state in June, citing the commission’s hostility toward the baker’s beliefs.
“What we have is the state of Colorado blatantly ignoring key portions of what the Supreme Court just said to them,” Mr. Campbell said. “The Supreme Court might not take very kindly to that, and so it very well might end up at the nation’s highest court again.”
He referred to the situation as an “obvious setup.” On June 26, 2017, the same day that the Supreme Court agreed to hear the same-sex wedding cake case, Autumn Scardina asked Masterpiece to create a birthday cake — pink on the inside, blue on the outside — to mark the seven-year anniversary of her gender transition.
After being turned down for religious reasons, Ms. Scardina filed a complaint with the commission, which found in June that there was “sufficient evidence” to support the allegation that Masterpiece had violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.
Assistant Attorney General LeeAnn Morrill argued Tuesday that the commissioners used a “bright-line test” to determine discrimination rather than “delving into the hearts and minds of bakers,” and referred to Justice Elena Kagan’s concurring opinion in the June decision.
Commissioners “are now hewing to the Kagan rule, which says that if you make a pink-and-blue cake for one customer, you must make a pink-and-blue cake for every customer,” she said.
She also insisted that the latest commission investigation was “not based on his religion or retaliation for Masterpiece I.”
Mr. Campbell faulted the state for focusing on the colors instead of the message, arguing that punishing Mr. Phillips for declining to participate in a gender transition celebration would violate his First Amendment rights.
“A blue cake with a pink interior means something different at a graduation party or a birthday party, but the state ignores that,” Mr. Campbell said.
He said that some commissioners have already shown bad faith toward Mr. Phillips. Jessica Pocock called him a “cake hater” in 2013 on social media, and Anthony Aragon posted a photo timed to the Supreme Court case that showed the White House in rainbow colors.
Both of those commissioners were formerly affiliated with One Colorado, an LGBT rights group that has opposed Mr. Phillips in both the wedding cake and transgender cake cases.
Meanwhile, Mr. Campbell noted that the commission took no action against other bakers who refused to create cakes with anti-LGBT imagery on the grounds that they were offensive.
“Mr. Phillips just wants to be treated the same as other cake artists,” he said.
Despite his Supreme Court victory, Mr. Phillips has yet to return to creating wedding cakes at his bakery in Lakewood.
“He has not yet gotten back into the wedding cake business,” said Mr. Campbell. “At this point, he’s just a guy who’s trying to get back to life. The problem is that the state of Colorado won’t let him. They keep harassing him, they keep bringing charges against him, they keep pursuing prosecutions.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Does anyone here not see the insanity of defending the concept of a gay birthday cake, when the same sex pograms against future potential births they propose and defend, actually eliminates the possibility or future births being produced by the same sex activities they restrict themselves to? Are there really so many Self-hating, Judges and people in this country in positions of power to destroy America’s productive future in the same fashion as they themselves destroy the possibility of their own future progeny? They and their confused Birth blocking kind are in fact society killers of the first magnitude.
I fully understand your argument. The good thing is that if these were true to themselves they could never have children and it would end any issues. However the State has determined that they can adopt and otherwise raise children.
I Grew up near SF. I have talked with hundreds to thousands of gays. If you are able to gain their trust and have them talk openly you will find that they admit that unless they can approach children at the right time, and groom them there will be NO gays in the future. The crucial age is TWEEN.
This conversation (admission) has happened MANY times around me.
I once heard an acquaintance give a talk about how he abused as a boy/tween, which caused him to question his sexuality, with the conclusion that he was gay because of that abuse. He lived the gay lifestyle for a number of years. Surprisingly, he was attracted to a woman and he’s now married with a couple kids.
I think it’s similar for many lesbians, they go to college where it’s “cool” to be one.
To the human brain there is always the tendency to justify ones questionable actions of self-degradation, even while in college, drugged out at a Frat party where some mind twisting gay takes advantage of your inebriated brain in an offer of the forbidden fruit, to do that which would never have been done while in a sane and sober frame of mind. When the human mind sobers up, sometimes they take acts which are unthinkable and morph them into something they can live with, because once the defiling deed is done, Living with it, is the only option left, and as they say, life must go on.
It’s time for counter lawsuits for violations of HIS rights, and harassment.
The left-wing, fascist, totalitarian, communists are monsters. Absolute monsters as human beings.
And how do we deal with monsters? That’s a rhetorical question–sooner or later, the good men of this great nation will need to rise to defend it from the enemies within that are spreading like cancer.
I think every business owner who produces any product or provides any service that could be used by any group that business owner doesn’t wish to do business with should post a notice in their window today: “We reserve the right to refuse the business of anyone we choose for any reason we choose. We are open for business, but not for all business. We respect your right to do business with whomever you please; we also have the right to do business with the customers we please. Thanks for your understanding.”
This persecution must end. Now.
There is no “Understanding” when it comes to Collectivist hatred for any who isn’t totally aligned with them.
Legally speaking EVERY business is a person…and entity with the identity of a person. This has been held in virtually EVERY court.
We have the right of freedom of association. This is a CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT. It does not give a person the right to force any person to associate with them. It gives the right to any person to associate with anyone who wants to associate with them.
QED. There is no right to force anyone to work for or associate with another person. That does not exist and never will.
The inverse of this is why the Republican Party is in shambles most of the time. They allow ANYONE to call themselves Republican and run for office even if they are a liberal and have no belief in any conservative values.
If this party would begin to throw out the RINO’s and others and tell them that they do NOT represent the ideals of this party then people will begin to FLOCK to the Republican Party!!!
I think it is tyranny to ask the owner to state what should be understood in a civil society. Simply “I don’t feel comfortable doing that.” should be enough.
Hell! I don’t FEEL LIKE IT! should be enough.
Welcome to the socialist state where Production decisions are driven more by State decision than by the producer, owner or even consumer demand. Ultimately there is no personal property or ownership but creeping Community/state ownership of everything, even THE PEOPLE they own and control through Housing, rent controls, food, and finally healthcare. Compulsory education becomes social indoctrination. Free, equal access to healthcare and education are provided through a socialized system funded by oppressive wealth redistributing forced taxation.
As a society we USED TO ALREADY HAVE signs like that up. Libtards whined to make them discriminatory, and moron judges ruled in their favor too bloody often.
Had the idiot just asked for a blue and pink cake, they would have received a blue and pink cake. The fact that they requested it for the specific purpose of celebrating a religiously repulsive act, is the reason they do not get a cake from this baker. There are numerous other bakers who would make the cake and have no religious objections, so the idiot has the ability get the cake made without any issues. This baker was selected to attempt to punish them for having personally held religious beliefs. This case will eventually be thrown out, no matter what the judge chooses to do.
however, the judge needs to be thrown from the bench and or have his bar REVOKED for violating the orders of the US Supreme Court.
IF judges are not held responsible for their actions (unlawful and or to change society) then there can never be justice for any.
I can’t remember the last time a judge ever DID get held accountable..
Someone in Colorado should go to a Muslim baker and demand they make a Hanukah Cake. Or go to a gay baker and insist they make a cake to celebrate someone heterosexual lifestyle. See how Colorado acts on that!
You just know, they’d come down on the side of muslims…
This entire matter is totally ridiculous; don’t people have more important things to worry about?
Hey disgusted … Don’t you realize that there is NOTHING more important to liberal perverts than to be able to cram their disgusting and sickening sexual perversions down the throats of EVERY decent American … be it a business or a private individual? Most people frown on the idea of “taking the law into their own hands” but what are people to do when the perverts have infiltrated (and contaminated) our “justice” system?
It is reasonable at this time to quote SCOTUS previous ruling and cross file his complaint against EVERYONE involved in this illegal action against him. He should also file a complaint with the state and the federal government against the judge involved.
By transferring this to Federal Court he can change the rules entirely, up to and including suit against the state judiciary and possibly the judge himself.
If I am not mistaken the previous ruling coupled with this action create proof of harassment, prosecutorial malfeasance, possibly even organized illegal activity.
As part of this action I would be subpoenaing everyone involved to find out if they ever talked of this before attempting the purchase of the cake. If so then it is a criminal conspiracy. That could get interesting in itself.
I’d start counter suing everyone ON that commission.
Only 26 more sexual orientations to go. Wait! Those were LAST years counts.
How many are there now?
72 last i heard…. maybe by 2020 we might have 100..
Why should Mr. Phillips be required to participate in Autumn Scardina’s mental illness?