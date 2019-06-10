The Parrot
Posted On 6:30 am June 10, 2019
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama
administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their
religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White
House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson
and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be
eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ”
Those who forget the past, are condemned to repeat it.