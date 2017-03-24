The Obama Plot to Sabotage Trump

Devin Nunes just set the cat down among the pigeons.
Two days after FBI Director James Comey assured us there was no truth to President Trump’s tweet about being wiretapped by Barack Obama, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Trump may have had more than just a small point.
The U.S. intelligence community, says Nunes, during surveillance of legitimate targets, picked up the names of Trump transition officials during surveillance of targets, “unmasked” their identity, and spread their names around, virtually assuring they would be leaked.
If true, this has the look and smell of a conspiracy to sabotage the Trump presidency, before it began.
Comey readily confirmed there was no evidence to back up the Trump tweet. But when it came to electronic surveillance of Trump and his campaign, Comey, somehow, could not comment on that.
Which raises the question: What is the real scandal here?
Is it that Russians hacked the DNC and John Podesta’s emails and handed them off to WikiLeaks? We have heard that since June.
Is it that Trump officials may have colluded with the Russians?
But former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and ex-CIA Director Mike Morrell have both said they saw no evidence of this.
This March, Sen. Chris Coons walked back his stunning declaration about transcripts showing a Russia-Trump collusion, confessing, “I have no hard evidence of collusion.”
But if Clapper and Morrell saw no Russia-Trump collusion, what were they looking at during all those months to make them so conclude?
Was it “FBI transcripts,” as Sen. Coons blurted out?
If so, who intercepted and transcribed the conversations? If it was intel agencies engaged in surveillance, who authorized that? How extensive was it? Against whom? Is it still going on?
And if today, after eight months, the intel agencies cannot tell us whether or not any member of the Trump team colluded with the Russians, what does that say of their competence?
The real scandal, which the media regard as a diversion from the primary target, Trump, is that a Deep State conspiracy to bring down his presidency seems to have been put in place by Obamaites, and perhaps approved by Obama himself.
Consider. On Jan. 12, David Ignatius of the Washington Post wrote,
“According to a senior U.S. government official, (Gen. Michael) Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials … What did Flynn say?”
Now, on Dec. 29, Flynn, national security adviser-designate, was not only doing his job calling the ambassador, he was a private citizen.
Why was he unmasked by U.S. intelligence?
Who is this “senior official” who dropped the dime on him? Could this official have known how many times Flynn spoke to Kislyak, yet not known what was said on the calls?
That is hard to believe. This looks like a contract hit by an anti-Trump agent in the intel community, using Ignatius to do the wet work.
Flynn was taken down. Did Comey turn his FBI loose to ferret out the felon who had unmasked Flynn and done him in? If not, why not?
In today’s Wall Street Journal, Dan Henninger points anew to a story in The New York Times of March 1 that began:
“In the Obama administration’s last days, some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election — and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Trump and Russians — across the government.”
“This is what they did,” wrote Henninger, quoting the Times:
“At intelligence agencies, there was a push to process as much raw intelligence as possible into analyses, and to keep the reports at a relatively low classification level to ensure as wide a readership as possible across the government — and, in some cases, among European allies.”
For what benign purpose would U.S. intelligence agents spread secrets damaging to their own president — to foreign regimes? Is this not disloyalty? Is this not sedition?
On Jan. 12, writes Henninger, the Times “reported that Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed rules that let the National Security Agency disseminate ‘raw signals intelligence information’ to 16 other intelligence agencies.”
Astounding. The Obamaites seeded the U.S. and allied intel communities with IEDs to be detonated on Trump’s arrival. This is the scandal, not Trump telling Vlad to go find Hillary’s 30,000 missing emails.
We need to know who colluded with the Russians, if anyone did. But more critically, we need to unearth the deep state conspiracy to sabotage a presidency.
So far, the Russia-connection investigation has proven a dry hole. But an investigation into who in the FBI, CIA or NSA is unmasking U.S. citizens and criminally leaking information to a Trump-hating press to destroy a president they are sworn to serve could prove to be a gusher.
As for the reports of Lynch-White House involvement in this unfolding plot to damage and destroy Trump the real question is: What did Barack Obama know, and when did he know it?
Barack Hussein knows all of it. The real question is can we find all the traitors he put in place before it’s too late.
No doubt that this is the work of obama through Valery Jarrett. Both are muslims and spys for Iran.
President Trump is not going to be able to make ANY progress on “draining the swamp” until he PURGES all these seditious/treasonous VERMIN Obama holdovers that Barracula left behind to skulk around doing his dirty work!
These people are TRAITORS who are breaking the law by leaking classified information that includes “unmasking” of American citizens “incidentally” recorded in their surveillance. They need to be thrown OUT of the government, charged with sedition and treason and sent to PRISON. Regardless of political affiliation, or how they “feel” about President Trump, he IS our duly elected President, and their attempting to stage a banana republic style COUP to overthrow him is TREASON. We put up with 8 YEARS of lawlessness and TREASON from that nasty little sociopath–who is probably not even a US citizen, much LESS eligible to be PRESIDENT–who spent two terms in the White House doing his BEST to divide and destroy this country. ENOUGH, already! ARREST his treasonous fanny and charge him with SEDITION. Strip him of his Presidential pension and SS guards. WHY should we PAY him for this TREASON? If I had MY way, his sorry, treasonous COMMUNIST behind would be standing in front of a FIRING SQUAD.
IMO even if we had 20 years available, we wouldn’t find them all..
BUT that is no reason to NOT AT LEAST try and locate and clear them out. I would start with ALL that obama assigned or had hired (cause of their muslim brotherhood ties).. THEN add in all of obama’s Czars he created.
THEN i would add Comey to that list for his WILLFUL LIE to congress.. IMO he needs to be keelhauled!
“What did Barack Obama know, and when did he know it?” are good questions. “How did he do it?” is another one. The real big question is “Why did he do it?”
He swore to faithfully serve the office of the Presidency and to protect the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. Man, did he ever overlook the obvious. Let’s not make the same mistake he did.
NOTHING Obama did was “by mistake.” He spent 8 YEARS very DELIBERATELY trying to divide and destroy this country, committed TREASON on practically a daily basis, and ALL of it was ON PURPOSE.
And the worst part of it to me, is we had many politicians WILLINGLY SEE what he did, but were too damn spineless to do a damn thing about it. AND MANY of them are still in office now.. SO YOU JUST KNOW they won’t do a damn thing to obama even NOW he is out of office..
Real question is will media pursue it. We need a watchdog on the watchdog.
Not just no, but HELL No.. The sun could burn out and become a black hole before that happens…
Dear Pat, Julian Assange declared months ago that the hacked emails ofJohn Podesta and the DNC did not come from a Russian source.
With the media anti American, with the democrats anti American, why would they investigate this scandal. Why are the democrats not calling with all the furor of their republican counterparts to get to the bottom of this. It could and did happen to them. It’s frightening to see what the left is doing to this country.
This country is in BIG trouble if they don’t do something about OBAMA real soon. He is intentionally hanging around DC just to sabotage the Trump administration. He and his followers are guilty of sedition and they should ALL be charged and arrested and don’t even try to tell me there is NO EVIDENCE. If evidence were any clearer, it would hit these PC liberals right in the face
IMO obama could be shown on LIVE TV, selling our secrets to a foreign country, and our chicken spit yella bellies in congress would STILL REFUSE to call him a traitor…
Yeah! He (Obama) swore on the Quran! Meaningless!
Cautous, regardless of WHAT he swore on, Obama flat-out LIED when he took the oath of office. BOTH TIMES. He is a COMMUNIST TRAITOR, and should be in prison or standing in front of a FIRING SQUAD–not out wind-surfing and playing golf–STILL on our dime. He should ALSO be stripped of his Presidential pension and SS protection. WHY should we protect and pay the SOB for committing sedition and TREASON by trying to stage a banana republic style COUP against our LEGALLY-ELECTED President?
It is more than curious that Comey, Clapper, and Morrell were apponted by Barach Obama! Given some of the previous allegations concerning the former President’s use of the intelligence community one wonders if their loyalty was to their patron or to the United States. Nunes did us all a favor and now any trust We The People had in those agencies and the others receiving the data is waning fast. Too much information ‘conviently’ appeared after Mr. Trump won the race; the chosen goddess-empress could not possibly have lost without some sort of covert tactics and collusion with an outside party and having nothing to do with her unlikable factor! Sounds like the trio above joined Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer in whtewashing the (of)fence!!!
I certainly don’t wonder where their loyalties lie, joe23006! I KNOW they are not with this country, OR us! THEIR loyalty is to their lousy radical left ideology and that NASTY little sociopath that sat in our White House working to divide a destroy this country for the past 8 years! ALL OF THEM are TRAITORS — anti-American, anti-liberty, and TOOLS/PUPPETS of the COMMUNIST/GLOBALIST cabal seeking to impose an all-powerful, one-world government and reduce this country to yet another Third World hellhole full of starving beggars.
It is the fact they were all appointed by obama, that is why i feel on DAY ONE Trump should have fired the bloody lot of them… NO giving them a chance to retire with a cushy pension. FIRE THEM ON THE SPOT, with NO benefits package.. PERIOD.