The No. 1 Thing That Causes Millennial Employees to Quit

More than a third of the workforce in the United States is between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, which means millennials have surpassed Generation X to represent the largest share of working Americans. It’s critical, then, that companies know how to recruit and retain millennials — and studies show it’s not all about beer taps in their communal kitchens, craft coffee or bagel Fridays.

Research recently commissioned by Jive Communications in Utah found that flexible working hours, the option to work remotely, speedy technology and an open company culture are key to reeling in the millennials and actually keeping them around. The No. 1 reason millennials leave their jobs, the study found, is because they don’t like the atmospheres of their offices — a mixture of all those factors.

…they simply didn’t vibe well with their office atmospheres.

