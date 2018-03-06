The No. 1 Thing That Causes Millennial Employees to Quit

More than a third of the workforce in the United States is between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, which means millennials have surpassed Generation X to represent the largest share of working Americans. It’s critical, then, that companies know how to recruit and retain millennials — and studies show it’s not all about beer taps in their communal kitchens, craft coffee or bagel Fridays.
Research recently commissioned by Jive Communications in Utah found that flexible working hours, the option to work remotely, speedy technology and an open company culture are key to reeling in the millennials and actually keeping them around. The No. 1 reason millennials leave their jobs, the study found, is because they don’t like the atmospheres of their offices — a mixture of all those factors.
…they simply didn’t vibe well with their office atmospheres.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the source.
Join the discussion
Hey snowflakes, life isn’t a bed of rose-petals — you have to deal with the thorns!
Hunger is a great motivator to stay on the job. Cut the social programs and tell the parents to cut them loose early to sink or swim, then watch nature do what it does best when challenged, to create viable self sustaining human beings designed to survive on their own God designed wits and strength, instead of government designed dependency destined for failure.
Let’s all get a trophy and let’s all have a safe space with dolls, play dough and a Psychiatrist, because our feelings are hurt, right snowflakes?
I want a G.I. Joe doll.
You won’t have to worry about keeping them if you don’t hire them in the first place. Let the poor little millennial snowflakes remain unemployed. If they have a history of job hopping because the didn’t like the corporate atmosphere, they are more trouble than they are worth.