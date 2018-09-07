The Nike swoosh is out at College of Ozarks because of Kaepernick ad campaign

Nike gear won’t be worn by athletic teams at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., in response to the shoe and apparel company’s Colin Kaepernick advertising campaign.
“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in a statement. “If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”
Among the ads is a close-up of Kaepernick and the line “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Nike will air a commercial featuring the “Just do it” slogan with Kaepernick’s narration Thursday night during the NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.
“Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, as the College is free, and honor-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed,” said Marci Linson, the school’s vice-president for patriotic activities and dean of admissions.
College of the Ozarks, which competes in the NAIA, said it plans to remove all uniforms purchased from Nike or ones that contain the company’s “swoosh” logo.
In 2016, Kaepernick became a polarizing figure when as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
Kaepernick, who was the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, hasn’t played since 2016 and last year filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of colluding not to hire him.
This isn’t the first time College of the Ozarks, a private, Christian liberal arts school, has been in the news because of athletic teams or events.
The college revised its sports contracts last October to stipulate all participating coaches and players “show respect for the American flag and national anthem.”
Because of that decision, the NAIA moved the Division II Men’s Basketball Championship from the school, where it had been played for the past 18 seasons.
___
(c)2018 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
News Flash,
The ACADEMY SPORTS STORE are PATRIOTS, I am returning a pair of worn NIKE Tennis shoes I bought 2 days before the NIKE announcement of total Corporate Stupidity.
The manager said bring them in we will find you another brand and you can leave the Nike’s with us. I am on my way.
I urge everyone to support this Sporting Goods Store. They have fishing tackle, dove and deer rifles, golf clubs , clothing , etc. The place to shop for PATRIOTS needing sporting goods and shoes. MAGA
Where is this store, or stores, located?
Way to go, College of Ozarks! I have no patience for whiny, overpaid football players. Hard working people pay your salary and buy Nike products. The same people can stop. Someone else said, “Just Don’t” … great advice.
This is the non-shooting civil war within America that Dennis Prager wrote about and that media pundits mocked and ridiculed. What do they say today?
Democrats: if you’re proud of this Nike “campaign”, and of the screamers at the Senate confirmation hearing (for example), then carry on. If not, consider joining the #WalkAway movement. Hear the words of Candace Own and Brandon Straka. (Find them on Google while you still can.)
I was once a JFK Democrat, but I began walking away in 1980, gradually, then all at once. There is fresh air, freedom, and open skies FOR ALL among conservatives. I no longer see that anywhere among the Democrats.