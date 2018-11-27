The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley’ goes in-depth on the lie that made Al Sharpton famous

The Tawana Brawley rape allegations in the late 1980s left an entire community on the brink of “civil war” – and now, Fox Nation takes a closer look at one of the most racially-charged legal sagas in American history.
The New York teen’s rape claims — in which she said she was allegedly raped in the woods by multiple white men around this day 31 years ago in Wappingers Falls, New York, and then left wrapped in a feces-covered plastic bag with racial slurs written on her body — helped springboard the careers of civil rights activists such as Al Sharpton.
But after an extensive investigation filled with twists and turns, a grand jury found the allegations to be nothing more than an elaborate hoax.
“Scandalous: The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley” makes its debut today on the brand new, subscribers-only streaming network, and features exclusive interviews with those central to the case.
Al Sharpton was then and still is today a complete BS artist. Al is just full of BS and looking for ways for the black comunity to give him money. He lies more than he tells the truth and doesn’t pay his taxes. Why isn’t he in jail for not paying his taxes? Easy answer: 1.) he is a demorat and 2.) He is black so they are scared of him. What a pig he is!!!!!
And it still sickens me, that after her claims were found to be a hoax, she didn’t go to jail.
Al Sharkton is a HUCKSTER, low life, one way, dead-end, no count, piece of scum, that mutated into what he is today, a lying thief. He had access to the WH more than 49 times, why? We’ll never be where we once were, because of criminals like him, dividing the masses…
Former US Congressman J C Watts (R-OK) nailed JJ and Sharpie when he referred to both as ‘race hustling poverty pimps’. Once hired, never to be fired at MSLSDNBC, the network genius’ finally found Sharpie, and like minded Joyless Joy Reid, the perfect time slots to spew their venom….. early, early Sunday AM.
Last time I heard, they were trying to garnish Twana’s wages at some elderly care facility in VA. Don’t forget JJ and Sharpie’s Round #2 hustle attempt with the Duke Lacrosse fiasco. Crystal Mangum, the quasi AA femme fatale, is now is prison serving time on a 2nd degree murder conviction.
But Nancy claims that he saved America? My My is he a busy man. Still can’t find out if he is a preacher or a lawyer or just a BS.