The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley’ goes in-depth on the lie that made Al Sharpton famous

The Tawana Brawley rape allegations in the late 1980s left an entire community on the brink of “civil war” – and now, Fox Nation takes a closer look at one of the most racially-charged legal sagas in American history.

The New York teen’s rape claims — in which she said she was allegedly raped in the woods by multiple white men around this day 31 years ago in Wappingers Falls, New York, and then left wrapped in a feces-covered plastic bag with racial slurs written on her body — helped springboard the careers of civil rights activists such as Al Sharpton.

But after an extensive investigation filled with twists and turns, a grand jury found the allegations to be nothing more than an elaborate hoax.

“Scandalous: The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley” makes its debut today on the brand new, subscribers-only streaming network, and features exclusive interviews with those central to the case.

