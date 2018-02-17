The Motives Behind the Massacre

“Enough is enough!” “This can’t go on!” “This has to stop!”
These were among the comments that came through the blizzard of commentary after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. We have heard these words before.
Unfortunately, such atrocities are not going to stop. For the ingredients that produce such slaughters are present and abundant in American society.
And what can stop a man full of hate, who has ceased to care about his life and is willing to end it, from getting a weapon in a country of 300 million guns and killing as many as he can in a public place before the police arrive?
An act of “absolute pure evil,” said Gov. Rick Scott, of the atrocity that took 17 lives and left a dozen more wounded. And evil is the right word.
While this massacre may be a product of mental illness, it is surely a product of moral depravity. For this was premeditated and plotted, done in copycat style to the mass killings to which this country has become all too accustomed.
Nikolas Cruz thought this through. He knew it was Valentine’s Day. He brought his fully loaded AR-15 with extra magazines and smoke grenades to the school that had expelled him. He set off a fire alarm, knowing it would bring students rushing into crowded halls where they would be easy to kill. He then escaped by mixing in with fleeing students.
The first ingredient then was an icy indifference toward human life and a willingness to slaughter former fellow students to deliver payback for whatever it was Cruz believed had been done to him at Douglas High.
In his case, the conscience was dead, or was buried beneath hatred, rage or resentment at those succeeding where he had failed. He had been rejected, cast aside, expelled. This would be his revenge, and it would be something for Douglas High and the nation to see — and never forget.
Indeed, it seems a common denominator of the atrocities to which we have been witness in recent years is that the perpetrators are nobodies who wish to die as somebodies.
If a sense of grievance against those perceived to have injured them is the goad that drives misfits like Cruz to mass murder, the magnet that draws them to it is infamy. Infamy is their shortcut to immortality.
From the killings in Columbine to Dylann Roof’s murder of black parishioners at the Charleston Church, from the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando to the slaughter of first-graders in Newtown, to Las Vegas last October where Stephen Paddock, firing from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay, shot dead 58 people and wounded hundreds at a country music festival — these atrocities enter the social and cultural history of the nation. And those who carry them out achieve a recognition few Americans ever know. Charles Whitman, shooting 47 people from that Texas tower in 1966, is the original model.
Evil has its own hierarchy of rewards. Perhaps the most famous man of the 20th century was Hitler, with Stalin and Mao among his leading rivals.
Some of these individuals who seek to “go out” this way take their own lives when the responders arrive, or they commit “suicide by cop” and end their lives in a shootout. Others, Cruz among them, prefer to star in court, so the world can see who they are. And the commentators and TV cameras will again give them what they crave: massive publicity.
And we can’t change this. As soon as the story broke, the cameras came running, and we watched another staging of the familiar drama — the patrol cars, cops in body armor, ambulances, students running in panic or walking in line, talking TV heads demanding to know why the cowards in Congress won’t vote to outlaw AR-15s.
Yet, among the reasons gun-owners prize the AR-15 is that, not only in movies and TV shows is it the hero’s — and the villain’s — weapon of choice, but in real life, these are the kinds of rifles carried by the America’s most-admired warriors.
One imagines Nikolas sitting alone, watching coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, and thinking, “Why not? What have I got to lose? If this life is so miserable and unlikely to get better, why not go out, spectacularly, like that? If I did, they would remember who I was and what I did for the rest of their lives.”
And, so, regrettably, we shall.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
And again what will follow will be the removal of the Judicial rule of Law and lawless accountability, based on the concepts of good and evil, Where the soon-to-be extinct sane and non-politically influenced scale balancing Judge, is replaced in social experiment by the secular unelected Psychologist, who off-sets the American balance of justice based on accountability,,, with the psychoanalytical explanation in excuse. I am so tired of so-called secular criminal experts explaining away and even excusing criminal behavior based on “Mental Health” issues as if the human spiritual battle within the “Garden of Good and Evil” does not exist, acting as if outright criminal intent is a non-existent human concept, nor indeed an actual life choice. The downfall of American justice and security in our persons, began when the Judges left the bench of accountability, and the self-edifying excuse making Psychiatrists took over. Psychiatry???, now that’s a real Science with reproducible measurable clinical results???…NOT. We have all just become lab rats in another SECULAR mindless social experiment, thinking the battle is within the human mind, when all along it is within the secular denied 3rd dimension of the human SPIRIT, which when ignored, we all become unhinged, and live within our degraded animal spirits. Enter the spirit killed, or spirit dwarfed child killers, who thanks to the spirit denying seculars, can’t tell the difference between an aborted baby brother or the matured brother/sister aborted with a gun.
Only 300 million guns? That’s a gross under-estimation, and here’s why: There are over 100 million gun owners in the US, and our numbers grow daily. Assuming that each of the 100 million + owns at least one gun takes care of 1/3 of the alleged total. But, most of those 100 million gun owners are not just one-gun gun owners. They may have one or more guns devoted to personal protection. Many are involved in various aspects and disciplines of the shooting sports, such as hunting, recreational target shooting, and organized competition in such disciplines as Trap, Skeet, IDPA, IPSC, T3G, CAS and others, and will own multiple firearms associated with each of them. As a for-instance, Cowboy Action Shooters (CAS) may have 10 or more guns devoted to just that. Then you have gun collectors, many of whom specialize in collecting firearms of a certain make, caliber, gauge and/or eras of history. Many gun owners are involved in all of the aforementioned categories. When you consider that, and do some quick math, you will find that the actual number of firearms owned in the US could easily approach 1 Billion, and possibly more.