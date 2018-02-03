The Memo Reveals the Coup Against America

The Democrats and the media spent a week lying to the American people about the “memo.”
The memo was full of “classified information” and releasing” it would expose “our spying methods.” By “our,” they didn’t mean American spying methods. They meant Obama’s spying methods.
A former White House Ethics Lawyer claimed that the Nunes memo would undermine “national security.” On MSNBC, Senator Chris Van Hollen threatened that if the memo is released, the FBI and DOJ “will refuse to share information with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.”
Senator Cory Booker howled that releasing the memo was “treasonous” and might be “revealing sources and methods” and even “endangering fellow Americans in the intelligence community.”
Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical left and Islamic terrorism. Read the rest of his article at FrontPage Magazine.
And three cheers for Devin Nunes
Wow, wow, and double wow. Now we are starting to get a look at a conspiracy so immense it can scarcely be believed. The media, the Democrat National Committee, a genuinely brain dead FISA judge, and now the media over and over again are shown to be working night and day to destroy the constitutional system of government.
The media, apparently believing it is above the law (and I guess it is), has been working hand in glove with the HRC campaign to ensure that the GenSec of the Democrat/MSM Party could not lose the election of November 2016. Yet somehow, the GenSec, Madame Mao, Jing Qing (or however the hell it’s spelled) lost to a man who should never in a million years come even close to winning. So now the DNC/MSM coalition has had to go into the highest possible gear to cover up the failed conspiracy against the nation.
Read the rest of this Ben Stein article at the American Spectator
Join the discussion
The clown DemoRAT politicians and the Fake News communist journalists. I also heard on Fox News, that Rod Rosenstein threatened Devon Nunes with a subpoena for asking for information from the Justice Department. Yet the Congress had oversight over the Department of Justice. What a joke! Sessions screwed up big time recusing himself and also by not firing Rosenstein. I am saying this again, Trump should hire Judge Jeannine Pirro, and Gregg Jarrett and give them authority to fire anyone affiliated with Obama, Clinton and the Bushes, at Justice, the FBI, the IRS and the State Department. Also, have Federal Marshals seize the computers at the DOJ and the FBI. Then convene a Grand Jury and throw this trash in prison. Trump should have cleaned out the above mentioned his first day in office. Big mistake!
Where is the national security breach in the release of these memo’s? Where is the traitorous auspices in the release,,,,the only traitorous auspices identified, are the yellow stripes upon the Democrat skunks, the REAL traitors who stunk up and attempted to steal the election, then when threatened to be exposed had their planted political 5th columnist propaganda ministers in the State Department, FBI, DOJ and Leaked media point that one finger at Trump and the Republicans in a Russian Roulette accusation move where they got rewarded with three well-earned exposed Benedick Arnold bullets flying back at them.
Before 911 we had the FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA, House and Senate Intelligence committee separate, but equally acting as checks and balances to keep each other honest. Then in come the DEMOCRAT FUNdeMENTAL social changers into power in 2008 and those agencies rolled into one had nobody but Obama and his crew to keep them honest, but all WE THE PEOPLE got was a taste of what comes when you spend Billions of dollars educating and raising the intelligence of ONLY the foreign minded criminals and students, instead of the AMERICAN minded law abiders, Criminals who soon get smarter in manipulation and deceit than those of honest trusting AMERICAN intent. Yes knowledge IS power for use to empower either the good or the evil, Yes, separate but equal does work in MANY instances. Time to cut the chords and return independence to each agency and protect the INDEPENDENCE of THE PEOPLE as well.
The memo conformed what we had already surmised. The leadership of multiple federal agencies are corrupt and have utter contempt for the rule of law. The democrats and other progressives do NOT believe that we should of a government of the people for the people. The democrats truly believe they alone are enlightened enough to lead. Narcissistic, sociopaths the lot of them.
The rank and file professionals at the federal agencies know who the treasonous actors are within the agencies.
Just how Corrupt is (not were) Obama, HRC and the Dems.
DemoRATS …Want open borders, Hate Vets, Military, Constitution, Flag, Christians. These are America’s mortal enemies. They must be stopped dead.
The bigger question is where is the Special Prosecutor who will take the memo and look at the underlying documents that Nunes read to come to his conclusions and then start firing and/or prosecuting all those within the FBI and DOJ that participated in this sham.
This is much bigger than any scandal to date. It’s pretty obvious that Hillary and the DNC are neck deep in this and could be exposed to jail time as well.
I’ll believe that real corrections are taking place when the news for 6 weeks is covered up with 50 perp-walks per day of high level DoJ, FBI, NSA, IRS, and State Dept. bureaucrats. Until then, it’s still just kabuki theater. Trey Gowdy’s next assignment needs to be as the Special Prosecutor with an unrestricted access to the documents and records of all those departments and agencies and several continuously meeting Federal grand juries. Those grand jurors should be from mid-western US areas with 100,000 – 500,000 member jury pools. Large metro areas need not apply.