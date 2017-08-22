The media’s glaring double standards on violence and hate

Here’s just one example: When protestors pulled down a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina, NPR reported that they were chanting, “No KKK, No Fascist USA.” Actually, they were chanting, “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA!” Why did NPR omit “No cops”?
So I don’t have to repeat myself throughout the article, I’ll say things loudly and clearly at the outset.
The KKK, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are evil. I deplore what they stand for and denounce it – as a follower of Jesus, as a Jew, as an American, and as a human being. I pray that they would repent and find mercy from God, and to the extent that the media exposes their lies, I applaud the media.
But I cannot applaud the media when it comes to its reporting of acts of hatred and violence on the radical left. Their double-standard is glaring, ugly, and inexcusable.
You see, the question is not, “Is Antifa as bad as the KKK? Are radical leftists as evil as neo-Nazis?”
Rather, the question is, “Should the media highlight acts of hatred and violence when carried out by the left?” And, “Should the media call out political leaders who do not denounce these acts?”
I’m not talking about Charlottesville here or making a moral comparison between the groups involved. I’m talking about a consistent pattern of dangerous words and deeds from the radical left, most of which get scant attention from the media.
Shall we do some math?
Over the last 12 months, how many campuses have succumbed to pressure from white supremacists and cancelled a talk by a well-known liberal? Can’t think of any?
Well, let’s keep going. How many campuses have even received threats of harassment or disruption from white supremacists should they try to host such a talk? Still somewhere around zero?
In contrast, over the last 12 months, how many campuses have succumbed to pressure from radical leftists and cancelled a talk by a well-known conservative? If my memory serves me right, Berkeley did it twice (once with Milo and once with Ann Coulter), while other campuses, like De Paul, refused to allow Ben Shapiro to speak. And all this because of security concerns – meaning, because of threats of disruption from the left. Toronto University just cancelled a “free speech” event featuring Prof. Jordan Peterson and others because of security concerns as well.
It looks like the left can get pretty nasty too. (For more examples, see here.)
Author Charles Murray, along with Prof. Allison Stangler, who invited him, was physically attacked by protestors at Middlebury College after his speech. “One threw a stop sign with a heavy concrete base in front of the car Murray was in, and several others rocked, pounded, and jumped on the vehicle. One protester pulled Stanger’s hair and injured her neck. She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.”
Heather MacDonald’s speech at Claremont was shut down when protestors blocked entrance to the building, after which she said, “This is not just my loss of free speech. These students are exercising brute force against their fellow students to prevent them from hearing me live.”
And what were the protestors chanting? “[Expletive] the police, KKK.”
Where was the consistent outcry from the leftwing media? How many hours were devoted to covering this? How many liberal politicians were called on to denounce it?
More recently, when protestors pulled down a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina, NPR reported that they were chanting, “No KKK, No Fascist USA.”
Actually, they were chanting, “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA!”
Why did NPR omit “No cops”? What were they hiding? Why not make clear that, in the eyes of these vandals, the cops are no different than the KKK? (Listen to NPR’s audio here.)
As evil as the KKK and neo-Nazis are, they were not the ones carrying out these acts of hatred, violence, and vandalism. All this is coming from the radical left. Why, then, put so much focus on the so-called alt-right and so little (if any) on the radical left?
Here are some more specifics.
As reported by the Daily Caller, “Antifa’s violence ranges from stabbing a police horse in the neck to beating people with bike locks. Antifa physically assaulted a reporter with The Daily Caller News Foundation in January and a search on YouTube reveals hours of footage displaying Antifa violence from protests across the nation. Antifa thugs are additionally known for assaulting police officers and chasing down fleeing people in order to beat them.”
How much of this was covered by CNN?
The Caller continues: “CNN also fails to mention that Antifa was declared a domestic terrorist group by New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated certain actions from Antifa were acts of “domestic terrorism” in a memo from March.
How many of you knew that? Antifa branded a domestic terrorist group by an official government security agency?
As for Antifa’s handiwork at Berkeley when Milo was scheduled to speak, “Antifa groups … rioted, destroyed property, beat people with flagpoles and pepper-sprayed a women [sic].”
I guess it’s not all about peace and love and equality and tolerance?
And this is not just taking place in America. How about the attack last December on the Australia Christian Lobby building in Australia? As reported by the Australian, “The man accused of driving a burning van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby headquarters was a gay activist who disliked the group because of its ‘position on sexuality’ and had searched online how to make plastic explosives and a pressure-cooker bomb.”
Shades of Floyd Lee Corkins trying to carry out an act of mass murder at the FRC headquarters in DC in 2012, inspired to do so by the radical-left SPLC.
But it gets worse.
Both the Washington Post and the Nation carried pieces this week calling for physical violence against the alt-right, with the Post headline calling for “direct action” and the Nation headline reading, “Not Rights but Justice: It’s Time to Make Nazis Afraid Again.”
With this logic, even if the “Unite the Right” marchers in Charlottesville had not engaged in any violence, their ideologies are so evil that they should be violently attacked. Is this the America you want to live in?
And let’s not forget that, for years now, those of us who lovingly oppose LGBT activism have been branded Nazis, KKK, and worse. Perhaps we should be subject to violence too? Perhaps the gay activists who held up signs in 2008 calling for Christians to be thrown to the lions will get their wish?
Without a doubt, the media should report on something like the “Unite the Right” march that drew 500 militants to Charlottesville. And with one voice, every American should denounce it. Let those 500 be shamed and isolated, and let their ideology be exposed.
But the media should give equal attention to radical leftists who engage in violent words and acts in other settings, be it Antifa activists vandalizing a campus, student protestors assaulting a professor, or Black Lives Matter marchers chanting(about cops), “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.”
If the leftwing media wants to regain even a shred of credibility, it will have to step up its game. Lives are literally at stake.
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation.”
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Our schools instruct students in the tenets of their new worldview, and therefore religion of State sanctioned Secular Humanism. This religious worldview has legalized, and then normalized hedonism through Government, Law and Education. The Smithsonian is an example.
Our school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments was not only the box office champion of 1957, but also the majorities values.
Today adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex, and Planned Parenthood Abortion Mill activists normalize unhealthy behaviors to malleable schoolchildren starting with Kindergarteners, by Government Legislation, and Democrat and Rino appointed Supreme Court Injustices.
This produces a public that acts out their new religious State Sanctioned worldview, which all Professional Associations have endorsed, including Business, Labour Unions, Popular Media and Entertainment Moguls. The US President Donald Trump, and Mike Pence were elected to drain this corruption legislated swamp. European and Canadian Political Parties have already converted to the tenets of State sanctioned Secular Humanism, and side with the Democrats and Rinos along with their popular Media and Entertainment Moguls.
My wife just resigned her teaching position at an inner-city public school. Not because the only children left in the public school system are from a culture that cannot be fully described in 1500 characters, nor because her colleagues “normalize unhealthy behaviors to malleable school children” (they do not). But because once again, government Bureaucracy has screwed up and destroyed something that used to wholesome and productive. That is the reason charter schools are flourishing in this area. Teachers want to teach, they are simply subject to parameters of political correctness and a never ending amount of documentation that forces them to work 60-70 hours per week for very low pay.
So, throw your darts at the immorality of society, but leave teachers alone because you have zero concept of the battles they face on behalf of the children in their care.
Yes, some teachers want to teach. To think that all teachers are like your wife is a mistake but those teachers who really do want to teach will have to do so in a charter school or in a private school for even lower pay.
Public schools, from kindergarten through grad school, are full of political activists who are far more interested in indoctrinating students in their own world view than they are in teaching facts. And why not, they have all been indoctrinated in the political factories that universities have become.
The public schools are an expensive loss. Any parent who wants a child to grow up with the ability to read, do math, think logically and have a healthy view of America will have to either pay for a good private school or homeschool. They cannot count on public school.
@Snowy,
My experience tells me the majority of teachers want to teach. The young teachers who arrive just after credentialing soon learn the reality of life, especially in the inner cities. We see the political activists on TV and in the news because they support the MSM narrative and provide sensationalistic stories. What we don’t see are the unsung heroes that day after day, endure the political BS for the sake of reaching a few kids.
The remaining teachers who aren’t political activists but who have had it with the school system are those who are biding time to pad their retirement. For me, those people are just as damaging as the activists.
You are spot on with the quality of education (K-12) though. That is why Betsy DeVos is advocating for charter schools. She understands when government begins to meddle, the wheels fall off. Regarding undergrad and post grad, let the buyer beware.
Gary I empathize with you because my sister just retired from teaching 2 years ago. However there are far too many new teachers and teachers that go along to get along in the public school systems now. It’s also about what they aren’t teaching as much as it is about what they are teaching. Children are no longer required to learn how to multiply mentally (a start to critical thinking) or to read and write cursive handwriting. The Declaration of Independence and our Constitution are handwritten so how will future generations know if what they are seeing on Google (or whatever the government approves of) is accurate. Thinking for oneself will become a thing of the past. This is George Orwell’s 1984 being implemented right before our eyes and we are doing nothing. It’s too late to salvage the public school system so I strongly recommend private schools or home schooling.
Chuckyb
You are absolutely correct. But the issue isn’t coming from the teachers per se, it is coming from their administrators who represent local, state and federal governments.
The government requires a certain curriculum that corresponds with your opinion. The teachers are then “observed” to insure compliance. Common Core is an absolute disaster because it forces the teacher to teach one way, while the students represent differing styles of learning. For instance, one student may be a visual learner, another might be an audible learner, while a third might be a Kinesthetic learner who requires something completely different.
Teachers used to be able to adapt to each student’s needs. But now, the Government has stepped in a boogered everything up. BTW, That all started about 1837 when Horace Mann, known as the father of the common school endeavored to create an education system modeled after Prussia’s (Germany).
Regardless, I cannot see the public school system recovering. I only see the proliferation of private and charter schools on the horizon, and education will no longer be ‘free’.
Of course, it’s coming from the teachers. Do you not realize that a new teacher is almost always a product of a public school. She (and yes most are 22 yr. old girls) just stepped out of a political indoctrination center otherwise known as an American university. What do you think she believes?
That new teacher likely marched in a vagina hat after Trump was elected.
I worked in public schools for almost 30 years. Things changed a lot in that time. There’s not much you can tell me about teachers that I haven’t already seen.
But I agree, teachers do want to teach. The majority want to teach that America is evil, that white people are racist, that socialism is a superior system to capitalism, that transgenders are normal, conservatives are evil, emotion is all that counts, a revised version of history and on and on and on.
I don’t have any more time and you will believe what you want to believe no matter what anyone tells you. Good luck with public schools.
@Snowy,
Coming from Mexifornistan, I too was cynical. But I now reside in a ‘fly over state’ and have seen first hand what I’ve recounted. My wife and I are likely in your age group, recently relocated, and she landed a position with the PSS. She lasted 5 weeks.
To make a superlative statement that all 22 year old teachers (which is generally false to begin with because undergrad takes 4 years, and credentialing is another 1-2 years will put them more likely to be 24-25 at the earliest), are vagina hat wearing protesters is silly.
In this fly over state, there is a certain sincerity accompanied by a great deal of frustration that exists in the teacher’s lounge.
But you are right; I’ll believe what my life experiences have presented while you believe what you’ve experienced. In the end, we both agree public school systems are a dead end.
Get your wife to get you the public school sex education guide from her Teachers Federation, and then read every page of it. I sat on a board of educators until this year. Sounds like you agree with teaching youngsters, and normalizing the activities promoted in our public school sex guides.
When one sits on an eductors board the majority rules just like our Government Houses, and Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Justices appointed by Democrats, and Rinos are the majority, and the good ones get mocked. Teachers who object to Democrat and Rino approved sex education get fired, and their women and children mocked. I thought everyone knows this.
I agree that a lot of the teachers really try to educate the kids. I have known a lot of them. Then there are those with their own agenda, like my Grandsons 3rd grade teacher who taught her students that the Father of our Country was Barrack Obama.
@7789361
Being as partially illiterate as you are indicated by your poor sentence construction, I am wondering who appointed you to the school board?! Either that or your simply lying to build a straw man. Either way, it’s clear that reading comprehension eludes you. reread my comments and you will see that I do not advocate public schools. Maybe you should stand up when you read them so they don’t go over your head!
IMO its not just the teachers and admins pushing this leftist agenda, its the TEACHER UNIONS!
Alinsky’s manual in full speed ahead mode. The Nazi movement, no matter where in the world it is taking place is not a movement from the right…
Nazis always were, and always will be, the extreme Left.
The Media edited out the part about the cops to hide the fact that these are leftwing moonbats. There are no Conservatives represented in any of these clashes. It’s all Left against Left.
But the Liberal movement can’t operate without an enemy, a scapegoat. Much like Hitler blaming everything on the Jews, the Media stole his blueprint and blames everything on those pesky Right Wing Extremists. Lies, of course. All lies.
Muslim Extremist – Straps on a belt made of TNT and blows up a synagogue.
Christian Extremist – Moves to Eastern PA, grows a beard, and denounces modern technology.
Liberal Extremist – Lives off food stamps and Welfare, votes 23 times in every election, and goes from protest to violent protest shouting whatever all the other Libs are shouting.
Conservative Extremist – Gets a sheriff’s badge sticker for the car, starts up a 401K, and joins the Rotary Club.
When you see these clashing protestors, which group do you really think they fall into?
You’re quite right, oldsarge! One of the most EGREGIOUS of the “big lies” told by the Commucrats and their media enablers is that “neo-Nazis, KKK, white supremacists,” etc. are “right-wing.” HELLO–National SOCIALIST? Left-wing. White supremacism? Started and EMBRACED by Democrats, hence, left-wing. KKK? ANOTHER Democrat invention, and hence, LEFT-WING.
People need to start PUSHING BACK against this blatant LIE with FACTS and HISTORY–things that NONE Of the Commucrat VERMIN can abide!
There are several generations of our nation’s youth who are virtually LOST because of RELENTLESS leftist indoctrination and revised history that brainwashes our kids into hating their OWN country, history and heritage as the product of “evil old white men who grew rich exploiting the labor of black slaves.” The public schools today are nothing more than SHEEP FACTORIES–producing HORDES of ill-educated, semi- or illiterate SHEEP who know NOTHING except leftist ideological CRAP, cannot think, and therefore will NEVER question their Communist masters. Look at today’s “Antifa” for an example of what the “public schools” have done for us!
This is a TRAVESTY and treachery that we will not soon, if EVER be able to correct, as these thoroughly indoctrinated kids become the “leaders” of tomorrow!
And to me the worst part is when you point that OUT to liberals, all they rage against is “WHY then are they supporting trump”.. WHEN if they were, why are they only flying their Nazi flags, and not MAGA or USA flags as well.. Let alone Several prominent KKK members outright came out in support of HILLARY and Sanders during the election..
We could point out the mainstream media’s double and triple standards and no standards until obama turns Republican, but it won’t stop them – they are a lost group, really anything but mainstream. The MSM is just a bunch of lying losers.
The MSM is communist and liars, plain and simple!
And to me the shocking part is how far FOX is going into joining that crowd.. Effectively leaving us with only one-news-now as a right wing news outlet…
As an extreme example, save about 6000 klansmen (et al) nation wide, everyone HATES the message of the Neo-Nazis. That does NOT mean anybody who stands vertical has the right to prevent them from spouting it. Not Black Lives Matter, not ANTIFA, not the Federal government. And when a group of vigilantes show up in battle dress, armed with bats, axe handles and bottles filled with urine intending to silence the hate-filled rhetoric of the white supremacists, equal attention needs to be brought to bear. That is exactly what POTUS did. And that is exactly what the MSM hates because truth makes redefining the narrative difficult if not impossible.
The MSM truly are an enemy of the people because they are an enemy of the truth.
We need a fair TV media to rise and push the leftist media out. That’s going to take a lot of money. One America News is a start but it’s not on very many outlets so far. It can be seen on Channel 347 of Direct Tv and streamed from DirecTVNow, as well as from Klowd. Do any of you watch it?
Conservatives own AM radio but does anyone other than conservatives listen?
I watch One America News regularly and listen to conservative radio daily. I talk both up to others…
tws500, Those two–and a VERY FEW remaining Conservatives at FOX which is relentlessly being pushed LEFT by Murdoch’s clueless sons and their COMMUCRAT wives–are the ONLY people actually telling the TRUTH about what is happening in our country today. The REST are no more than the propaganda branch of the COMMUCRAT Party, relentlessly pushing the left-tard radical ideology and DEMONIZING our President and anybody who supports him with carefully edited video to support their outright LIES. Anybody who watches ONLY these WORTHLESS propaganda outlets has NO IDEA what is really going on in our country today.
If we are to have any HOPE of pulling our country back from the brink of totalitarian conquest on which it teeters today, we MUST push BACK against the Communist propaganda SHILLS in the media, and the RELENTLESS leftist brainwashing of our kids in the public school “sheep factories!”
Teabag, that is why i feel we need to push Trump to use the Anti-monopoly laws to BREAK UP those media out lets’ cause they are NOT letting competition that is right wing in..
In order to understand “the narrative” and its control, step back and analyze its origin.
Media Matters recent organizational structure contained in their “https://www.scribd.com/document/356754910/MEDIA-MATTERS-WAR-PLAN-2017 tome, details re-structuring its organization into four catagories: 1) America Bridge (p.1) a clearing house for information; 2) CREW (p.3) Ethics watchdog group; 3) SHAREBLUE (p.3) Social Media Control and lastly; 4) Media Research Center (p.5), an information eco-center. Total budget: 1) $14.7; 2) $11.0; 3)$3.0; and 4) $18.0 for a total organizational budget of $46.7 million dollars covering some 192 FTE’s in: 1) 146; 2) 38; 3) 5 and lastly 4) 3. Now, let’s read Communist Manifesto of 1930’s. Sets the format for “information control.” Next, let’s study Joseph Goebbels “Propaganda (Media) Control.” All Three have one goal “The Collective.” Not a word about “Republicanism nor Individualism.”Pray. Amen. God Bless America. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128
Gary, get your wife to get you the public school sex education guide from her Teachers Federation, and then read every page . I thought everyone knew how these guides indoctrinate school children into believing wrongs are rights.
I find it rather ironic that while these America hating leftist fools refer to conservatives as Nazis every action these hypocrites take are as if directed by the author Mein Kampf personally !!!!
Why did they omit “no cops?” Because the “media” are nothing more than a bunch of Commucrat radical-left enablers, SYCOPHANTS and propaganda HACKS for the radical left, that’s why. They “shape” the narrative they broadcast as “news” with this kind of pernicious “editing.” Another word for what they broadcast, other than blatant COMMUNIST propaganda, is LIES. I don’t know why ANYBODY would believe a word that comes out of the LYING MOUTHS of 99.9% of the so-called “mainstream” media!
Agreed. They left that part out cause it would have shown those rioters, were NOT the ‘peaceful liberal group’ that the lame stream media wants to portray them as..
BUT just for S*Grins i would just LOVE to have the power (even if only as a dream world) to give these leftists exactly what they want. A PURELY Socialist/commie world, NO COPS, no rights.. And see how they love living under it..
NPR is a major propaganda instrument of the Left. I used to listen to NPR during all my time in my car from 1988 until around 2010. I even donated to my local NPR affiliate. I knew much of its program was very Left leaning, but there was also much entertaining content like Car Talk and Prairie Home Companion (which used not to be very political). NPR and PBS in general starting losing me when PBS published a cartoon mocking TEA partiers and NPR unrepentantly used the disgusting term “tea baggers” and knew what it meant. The final straw that broke this camel’s back was an interview with communist Van Jones where the interviewer was fawning over him like the media used to fawn over Obama in 2008. That was it for me. I refused to listen to NPR or watch PBS or donate to them ever again.
I realized for the first time tonight, how really stupid Liberals actually are. I have a good friend who is a “dyed In The Wool Liberal”, and we were having a conversation about Abortion. I told her that I was Pro Life, and she proceeded to tell me how STUPID that I was to be Pro Life, and that she is definitely Pro Choice. Apparently , if you have a different opinion from what a Liberal believes, then you are wrong and stupid !