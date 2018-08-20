The Media Trump Crisis of the Week

What’s the mainstream liberal media’s most overblown Trump crisis of the week?
First, it was the president’s tweet calling former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog” for betraying him and his administration with her new book, “Unhinged,” and her stash of secret White House recordings.
Then on Wednesday came the president’s revocation of the security clearance of John Brennan, Obama’s former CIA director and full-time Trump basher.
From the liberal media’s reaction, you’d have thought President Trump had sentenced Brennan to death and declared himself dictator for life.
The New York Times called it “a striking act of retaliation against an outspoken critic.”
Poor hysterical Andrea Mitchell of NBC, who pretended to worry that the president was “denying his own CIA … access to the wise counsel of Brennan,” said the action was “akin to the Nixon enemies list.”
Trump’s action was, as usual, pure Trumpian. Brennan definitely deserved to have his security clearance taken away.
Instead of acting like a respectable ex-government servant and keeping his partisan comments to himself, he’s been acting like a political hack or MSNBC talk show host.
After the Trump-Putin press conference in Helsinki, for example, Brennan tweeted that the president’s performance “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
Other former Obama/Hillary partisans with security clearances who’ve been investigating or critiquing Trump and his staff are reportedly being considered for the same treatment – including James Clapper, James Comey and FBI super villains Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr.
By the way, the whole security-clearance issue for former intelligence officials has been blown out of proportion by the media.
There’s a long history of allowing the clearances for certain officials to continue from one administration to the next. It’s practical. It has worked. That’s why it was done.
But in the past the officials from the previous administrations were not professional public enemies of the new president.
Some people apparently think that Brennan and the other ex-Obama people with security clearances are able to just walk into their nearest federal building and start looking at top-secret stuff.
No, they can’t do that. They have to be invited by the current administration to come and look at material or give them advice based on their experiences or knowledge.
Even Mitchell knows there’s no way in hell the Trump administration is going to ask any of those Obama/Hillary partisans to come in to help.
As usual, the president messed up. He managed to turn a decision he had every right to make into a vindictive political and personal act. If he’s going to pull security clearances on Obama alums, he should have done it on everyone at the same time and done it a long time ago.
My problem with revoking the clearances is that once a president goes down this road, it’s bar-the-door Sally.
We Republicans may all be happy and excited about what Trump did to Brennan, but one day were going to be angry and upset when a Democrat president does it to one of our guys.
We obviously live in a different presidency today than ever before. Things are much different.
Can anyone ever remember a former CIA director pointing a finger and speaking ill of a sitting president? Or a former president speaking ill of a sitting president?
This is the post-Trump world were living in now. We’ve lost complete respect for everything and everyone in Washington.
We’re now at a point where no one in D.C. works together. No one looks for common ground.
The reality is, while this is going on in D.C., the American economy is growing at 4.1 percent, unemployment is down dramatically and taxes and regulations have been cut.
What gets lost in the big media’s over-the-top coverage of petty D.C. beltway crap like the Omarosa tapes and revoked security clearances is that America is doing pretty great – again.
Copyright 2018 Michael Reagan. Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.
The denizens of the swamp are beside themselves. Their thin-skinned brains are exploding because all the crap they keep throwing at the wall is not sticking like they think it should. While Obama…or should I say Chairman Mao-bama”…was President he and his minions did nothing to stop what they are now screaming about. They have all tried to turn this into something that President Trump has started and they know this is a lie. What else should we expect from the swamp dwellers? The Republicans must hold both the Senate and House in the upcoming election. If we don’t turn out and vote and get some independents to vote Republican also the country is in for a lot more of this mess. So don’t just comment GET YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS TOGETHER AND GET OUT AND VOTE!!! We in Wyoming are doing our part.
The day I listen and ahere to what Michael Reagan has to say is the day I’ll be voting for a Democrat… (In other words, NEVER.) Never will I vote for a Democrat again and never will I back Michael Reagan on anything he has to dish out.
Michael said: “Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
While POTUS may be un-elegant is speech, he speaks from the heart while he’s not a trained well-spoken lawyer, he speaks from the heart. That is something trained, well-polished lawyers cannot do. They cannot speak from the heart. No, President (to you moron Michael, he is your President as well) Trump’s speech is NOT imbecilic it is to the point and when being attacked by the Main Smear Media, he does it better than anyone else. Without POTUS, the Main Smear Media, wouldn’t be where they are at now. Bastardized and skin-walkers.
Prove to us, Michael that he is in PUTIN’s pocket. Prove it I dare you! You can’t and you know it. You’re just a liberal token piece of wasted skin, you’re a p.o.s. I demand you cite your sources and do it NOW. I pray all Republicans and Independents come out to vote in November and show these “HATERS” what “mettle” we’re made of. Remember in November, Vote RED. MAGA 45×2
Ingrid, you misread that. Reagan said that Brennan said “Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
I don’t care for Michael Reagan either. He’s a jerk.
Ingrid Jones, please reread the following paragraph……After the Trump-Putin press conference in Helsinki, for example, Brennan tweeted that the president’s performance “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
Brennan tweeted not Michael Reagan
2 of 2 ~ Republican Patriots are behind this President, to wit: President Donald J. Trump. Suck it up Snowflake Reagan. Your dad is turning in his grave with your horrible self-serving comments. You are done.