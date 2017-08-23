The Media Normalize the Antifa Extreme

In March, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd made an ad for his show in which he lamented to the public: “What about our politics? Are there any rules anymore, and if so, will anybody play by them?” Todd assured viewers that he and NBC would enforce some rules. “These days, politics could use a little refereeing,” he intoned. “And we’re not afraid to blow the whistle.”
Wrong. The rulebook is being shredded. The antifa movement, or anti-fascist movement of far-left-leaning militant groups, is justifying violent action in the streets to beat back racists and neo-Nazis. Violence — not as an accidental outburst but as an explicit strategy — used to be seen as a beyond-the-pale extreme. Now Todd & Co. are ushering antifa’s extreme into polite society. The NBC referees believe rioting is worth at least some respect as a way to jolt the debate to the left. On the streets, the real referees, the police, are getting injured with rocks and urine-filled bottles to the head. We’ve lost count of the number of cops who have been murdered by Black Lives Matter supporters.
Todd used the Aug. 16 “MTP Daily” show and the Aug. 20 “Meet the Press” show to promote an author named Mark Bray, who wrote a book about antifa. Bray argued: “Nazism and fascism was not stopped by polite dialogue and reasonable debate. It had to be stopped by force.” Therefore, violence is necessary.
So who was chosen to debate the antifa militant? Someone one notch to the right of antifa. At NBC, the spectrum runs the gamut from militant left to radical left. Bray’s opponent was Richard Cohen of the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC. The center has been smearing Christian conservative groups as “haters” for years. It just released a report on 917 alleged hate groups, including the Tea Party Patriots, Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum and the Family Research Council.
In perhaps the greatest display of hypocrisy thus far in the 21st century, Cohen denounced antifa’s tactics by stating, “It’s a very peculiar notion of self-defense to say you can censor people.”
For years, NBC has demonized conservative movements by arguing that their speech leads to violence. On Jan. 3, 1993, then-“Dateline NBC” host Jane Pauley smeared the pro-life movement by saying: “Still ahead, the latest round of bloodshed and violence at abortion clinics. The anti-abortion movement has been creeping to the edge of bloody fanaticism for a decade.” A few months later, after the Oklahoma City bombing, then-NBC anchor Bryant Gumbel blamed Rush Limbaugh and the rest of conservative talk radio, claiming their anti-government invective “may embolden or encourage some extremists.”
Chuck Todd isn’t out there saying antifa is “creeping the to the edge of bloody fanaticism” any more than he would host a debate called “Blowing Up Abortion Clinics: Fair or Unfair?”
Eight years ago, NBC and MSNBC were warning that the peaceful tea party rallies were dangerous. Then-MSNBC anchor Contessa Brewer fretted over “A man at a pro-health care reform rally” wearing “a semiautomatic assault rifle on his shoulder and a pistol on his hip.” Then-MSNBC host David Shuster suggested protesters at town hall meetings were a threat to then-President Obama’s life. He said, “Is this putting our president in some sort of danger because of some wacko that will see this stuff and say, ‘Oh, yes, it’s fascism, and the way we dealt with Adolf Hitler was to try to kill him, so therefore, let’s do this with our president.'”
The only consistent thread in any of this is that NBC and MSNBC aren’t referees and they don’t have a rulebook. They want to achieve the left’s aims by whatever means necessary. One arm of the far left believes violence is necessary. NBC thinks it’s worth discussing.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
The MSM = a bunch of communists who believe in “free speech” as long as one agrees with them. In other words, Eric Holder’s freedom of speech beliefs, as long as one agrees with his god Obama, or a reporter like James Rosen at Fox News will be Holder’s target for indictment.
To think RINO Romney the Loser supports ANTIFA. He says he only supports the part of ANTIFA that are against racism and bigotry. That is like saying there were good Nazis and bad Nazis. There were no good Nazis and there were no bad Nazis. There were only Nazis. There is no good ANTIFA and there is no bad ANTIFA. There is only ANTIFA.
anti-faaaaaaaa has admitted on social media that they are anarcho-communists and mocked the media/democrats for their ignorance and facilitation. that doesn’t bode well for any of these people when the sedition/treason trials begin. . .accessories are in for a dime, in for a dollar.
Anti-fa is a Marxist TERRORIST organization and needs to be labeled as such by Home Land Security…. and its members treated as domestic terrorist… sent to GITMO and detained until a military tribunal can hear their case… Congress needs to act by passing a bill which allows such individuals to have their US Citizenship stripped for participating in their violence.
Shouldn’t anti-Fascists be pro civil rights to include freedom of speech? Why is this clown burning a “Free Speech” sign? Che was a cowardly, murderous ***, but at least he was smart enough to know which way the brim on his hat went.
“One arm of the far left believes violence is necessary. NBC thinks it’s worth discussing.”
All based on the expectation their victims will be lambs for the slaughter
If one takes the chains from off the beast’s neck no life will be safe, and given the beast has a history of eating its own, first, as it marches to gain power over all, we can at least have the hope for a better future if we can kill the beast they set free, but that is a big if
It is inevitable as our technology has increased, so has our ability to kill with it and without it, so that the possibility of a war which will kill all life on the planet is highly probable. It is a mathematical certainty
Mat 24:21 For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.
Mat 24:22 And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.
The belief there is a G-d to stop it, will cause one to not start it because they know they answer to a higher power, and if one does not believe there is any power higher than man they should do all in their power to never start it because if they do, they are already did
What else would you like to discuss?