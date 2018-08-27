The liberal mind works overtime to excuse Mollie Tibbetts’ killer and their own border policies

We shouldn’t even know her name.
Mollie Tibbetts should be one of millions of promising young women back in college this month, far from the media glare.
But hers is a household name and her picture as familiar as a film star’s – for the most awful of reasons.
On July 18, Mollie went out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, population 1,400, and vanished.
She was 20 years old, 5-feet-2 and 120 pounds, a psychology major at the University of Iowa. Friends said she had no enemies.
For more than a month, the FBI, state and local police searched intensively. A reward of nearly $400,000 was offered. Finally, security camera videos given to authorities captured a black Chevy Malibu driving up and down the street while Mollie jogged.
Her body was found Tuesday in a cornfield outside Brooklyn. A farmworker named Cristhian Rivera, 24, confessed to kidnapping her and led authorities to the body, which was covered with cornstalks, police said. Charged with kidnapping and first degree murder, he is being held in jail on $5 million cash bond.
Something else about Rivera led most of the news coverage: He’s a Mexican in the country illegally, though his lawyer says he’s here legally.
President Trump, who seizes every opportunity to link undocumented immigrants and criminal behavior, said the crime “should’ve never happened.” On that, we all can agree.
Predictably, Trump blamed “the illegal alien” from Mexico and called U.S. immigration laws “such a disgrace.”
He urged voters to elect more Republicans who will help him tighten immigration laws and stop the flow of criminals illegally entering the country. Democrats want “open borders,” he said. It’s a familiar Trump refrain – and simply untrue.
Many Democrats oppose Trump’s border wall as ineffective, but they favor bipartisan legislation that would strengthen border security with technology and collaboration between local law enforcement and Border Patrol as well as increase the efficiency of immigration courts.
No matter, the monstrous killing was turned into a political talking point.
“As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can to bring justice to Mollie’s killer,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican in a tough re-election contest, said in a statement.
Rivera’s employers at Yarrabee Farms say they thought he was in the country legally and were shocked by his involvement.
“All of us are saddened by the tragic death of Mollie and the realization that one of our coworkers was involved,” said Dane Lang, a farm co-owner, who has received death threats and threats to burn down his barn.
When Rivera started work at the dairy operation four years ago, he presented an out-of-state ID and Social Security number which checked out through the Social Security Administration. It’s now known the ID was not in his real name.
The farm is partly owned by Craig Lang, a prominent Republican who ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary in June for Iowa secretary of agriculture. He is a former president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and of the Iowa Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s public universities.
As sad and heartbreaking as the tragedy is, the emphasis on Rivera’s immigration status is unfortunate, said Mark Stringer, a Unitarian Universalist minister who is executive director of the ACLU of Iowa.
“It’s important to remind ourselves that, sadly, people of all races and levels of citizenship commit crimes,” he said in a statement.
Trump often claims illegal immigrants commit more crime than native-born Americans, but no nationwide statistics back him up. Many studies of smaller samples find undocumented immigrants have lower rates of crime than native-born Americans.
Immigration policy analyst Alex Nowrasteh of the libertarian Cato Institute analyzed 2015 Texas data and found the rate of convictions per 100,000 illegal immigrants was 16 percent lower than that of native-born Americans. He suggests that trend likely holds nationwide.
More than a century of social science research shows immigrants are less likely to commit serious crimes or be incarcerated than the native-born, says Walter Ewing of the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit that advocates for immigrants.
Research won’t stop Trump or other politicians from using fear of crime and immigrants on the campaign trail. But we all should listen to Mollie Tibbetts’ aunt Billie Jo Calderwood, who wrote on Facebook:
“Please remember, Evil comes in EVERY color.”
Mercer writes from Washington. E©2018 Marsha Mercer. All rights reserved.
© © Copyright 2018, The News & Advance, Lynchburg, VA
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
From the article above: “Predictably, Trump blamed “the illegal alien” from Mexico and called U.S. immigration laws “such a disgrace.” “Trump often claims illegal immigrants commit more crime than native-born Americans, but no nationwide statistics back him up. Many studies of smaller samples find undocumented immigrants have lower rates of crime than native-born Americans.+ Marsha Mercer, according to statistics, between 2011 and 2016 the Federal Prison population was composed of 33% illegal aliens. Illegals in this country are not anywhere near one third of the population of the United States AIRHEAD Marsha Mercer! Secondly, Tucker Carlson had a person on his show, who indicated that 27% of the people in New York state prison for murder, were illegal aliens. Illegal aliens are not anywhere near 27% of the population of the United States. The Attorney General from Florida, Pam Bondi, indicated that there are 50,000 gang members in Florida from south of the border. 20 -22% of the state prison population are illegal aliens, not to mention the illegal aliens that commit felonies and who serve no prison time, because of liberal judges. So Marsha Mercer, you are a typical liberal, a LIAR and an Airhead!
“Predictably, after any gun shooting, within hours the dems will be shouting for MORE gun control”..
THAT should be the counter, every time a liberal whines “how dare Trump politicize this death”.
Add to that, liberals ALWAYS whine and complain “If XYZ saves just one life, it will be worth it.”
So by their logic, SECURING THE BORDER with a wall, “if it saves one AMERICAN life” should be worth it!!!
“Trump often claims illegal immigrants commit more crime than native-born Americans, but no nationwide statistics back him up.” Many studies of smaller samples find undocumented immigrants have lower rates of crime than native-born Americans.”
Let’s put this in perspective.
#1. We should not have illegal immigrants in this country.
#2. “Many studies of smaller samples Many? By whom? Smaller? How small?
#3. The media does not write many stories about black on black crime. They sure are not gonna write stories about illegal immigrant crime unless they have to.
#4. Ever wonder why the traitorous Liberal Democrats are fighting so hard to promote and support these Illegal immigrants?
#5. Ever wonder how much these illegal immigrants with children receive in Federal and State assistance?
https://www.gao.gov/products/HEHS-98-30
Answer to question #2: “More than a century of social science research shows immigrants are less likely to commit serious crimes or be incarcerated than the native-born, says Walter Ewing of the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit that advocates for immigrants.”.
A group that SPECIFICALLY advocates for illegals is hardly an unbiased group, and don’t care what numbers they have to make up to get their lie across.
And when illegal invaders make up what, 8% of our nation, but are INCARCERATED at a rate of 20% or so of all convicts, that to ME shows they DO COMMIT serious crimes at a higher rate than citizens do.
WRONG. Trump is not trying to change immigration laws: he simply wants current laws to be enforced.
And our immigration laws are NOT BROKEN. They just are not enforced properly!
There is a problem with this author saying that illegal immigrants commit less crimes than US born people (at least he calls them illegal): they all committed a crime entering the country.
Add to that, even if only 1/2 of them used stolen or faked ID’s, that’s STILL 8+ million of them breaking laws right there….
And continue to commit said crime as long as they are here. First time in is a class A misdemeanor, similar to DUI or aggravated assault.
Come in again after being deported it is a felony.
Any killing during the commision of a felony becomes first degree murder, BY LAW.
If the illegal low life wouldn’t be in the USA, Mollie would be alive. That is a fact. All other statistics are not relevant.
I’d honestly love to see a listing somewhere, of ALL Americans who’ve been killed in just the past decade, by illegal invaders. AND SEE how many of those scumbags, were ‘deported multiple times’..
I wonder how this article would read if it was the author’s child who was murdered. Would she still support the illegal aliens in this country? I do not think any rational person thinks that the majority of illegal aliens are vicious criminals. What the people are saying is that the percentage of illegal aliens who commit crimes are out of proportion with their percentage of the population. Democrats do not want to stop the flow of illegal aliens because they vote Democrat. Forget about Russian collusion. It is the collusion of the illegal aliens which are tearing at the moral fabric of this once great nation.
That’s something many of us have been saying. “WAIT Till its your own” to these commucrats, and maybe then they will get it.
BUT as rabidly open borders as many are, i still see some not even changing their stance then.
If I were here illegally, there is no way I would be drawing attention to myself. I would try and follow all the laws, learn the language, etc. Of course that demographic would not have the same crime rate, they are mostly trying to stay invisible. Who gives a crap – If here illegally, you must be deported, period.
The elephants want cheap labor, and the ***** want votes, we are screwed. President Trump wants to take care of our border, and the immigration laws on the books, but the deep state does not. If we put the military on the border, or used technology like drones, infrared, and lasers, etc. nobody would get in or accross. Shoot a few toes off, show we mean business and it would end. America can do anything it sets its collective mind to do. If the border is not secure – its because the politicians do not want it secure, both sides of the political aisle.
How can you say that illegal aliens [there’s no such group of people defined as “undocumented immigrants”] have lower rates of crime when 100% of them have committed a federal crime? Are you implying that more than 100% of native-born Americans have committed crimes? That statement is pure liberal idiocy. With those type idiots writing for the major media in this country, it’s surprising that we have as many intelligent voters as we do.
The evil among us WANT and INTEND THAT Americans be replaced by foreigners, many of whom will help that plan by eliminating Americans as fast as they can. In addition, tens of millions of liberals’ imports belong to a “religion” that commands them to kill us.
The handwriting is very plainly on the wall. Why do non-liberals keep asking why liberals do what they do? When are they finally going to wake up to the unpleasant truth?