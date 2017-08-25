The Leftwing Media’s Dangerous and Divisive Lie

Something very ugly is happening in America, something dangerous, divisive, and destructive. And every day, the leftwing media helps fan the flames of division, hatred and strife. This must be recognized and repudiated before our nation is torn apart.
Certainly, we are feeling the effects of eight years of identity politics under the Obama administration, during which time racial strife greatly increased in our land. And there’s no doubt that the campaign and presidency of Donald Trump have further exacerbated the divisions in our country.
But the leftwing media is adding fuel to this fire by peddling a very dangerous lie, one that equates the vast majority of Trump supporters with Nazis and White Supremacists. Liberal campuses are doing their part as well, declaring war on whiteness itself.
What is the essence of the media’s false narrative? It basically says that Donald Trump got elected by running an overtly racist campaign, one that appealed to the basest elements of our society, now summed up as the alt-right. These are the people who voted for him, and these are the people who stand by him today.
They hate all Hispanics (and Mexicans in particular), they want all Muslims banished from our country (if not killed), and of course, they loathe blacks, wanting to subjugate them once again.
In short, to “make America great again” means to make America a White Supremacist nation.
The problem with this narrative, of course, is that it’s patently false. It does not describe the vast majority of Trump’s base, and it ignores the fact that Trump did better in 2016 with blacks and Hispanics than Romney did in 2012.
But why quibble about facts? Trump wants to build a wall to keep illegal immigrants out, and his supporters shout their support. In the eyes of the leftwing media, this can only mean one thing: racism.
Trump brings Steve Bannon into his inner-circle, and Bannon runs Breitbart News, which is the alleged platform for the alt-right. Trump is therefore part of the alt-right, as are those who voted for him, which makes tens of millions of Americans into Nazi supporters and sympathizers. Need I say how dangerous these accusations are?
As for Breitbart, while it is unashamedly strongly conservative, it is one of the most pro-Israel, major news sites that exists. Since when are neo-Nazis pro-Israel? Since when does the alt-right hire Orthodox Jewish senior editors like Joel Pollack and have a major, pro-Zionist office in Jerusalem?
Rumor even has it that Bannon pushed for the immediate relocation of our embassy to Jerusalem but was opposed by others in the Trump administration.
As for the radical left, typified by groups like Antifa, they are largely lionized by the leftwing media, portrayed as freedom fighters with a righteous cause, in no way comparable to the hate-filled, violent members of the alt-right.
The problem for those driving this narrative is that there has been little or no substance to it – that is, until Charlottesville.
Suddenly, the presence of 500 “Unite the Right” demonstrators represented all Americans who voted for Trump, and unless you immediately and continuously denounced those demonstrators, you were marked as a sympathizer. And God forbid you raised any objection to the removing of Confederate monuments, even if for historical purposes. To do so is to be a racist, plain and simple.
And when the president failed to denounce by name the KKK and neo-Nazis and White Supremacists the day of the Charlottesville tragedy, that proved that he was a Nazi sympathizer himself, as were his supporters. And the leftwing media fuels these fires by the hour.
For years now, LGBT activists have perfected the art of marking their opponents as KKK and Nazis, so the groundwork has already been laid. It just needs a broader application.
And the end game is obvious: Mark as KKK and Nazis all those who do not embrace the radical, leftwing agenda, then treat those bigots accordingly. America’s precious freedoms, our freedoms of speech and conscience and religion, surely do not apply to such bigoted lowlifes. Instead those people (meaning you and me if you are a conservative, especially a conservative person of faith) should be marginalized, maligned, and silenced.
And if it takes violence to silence them (us!), so be it. As a Dartmouth professor recently argued, leftwing activists “need to preemptively strike to avoid the rise of white nationalists.”
Personally, I do not believe that most of the leftwing media wants to see conservatives suffer bodily harm or be physically attacked. But I do believe that they view us with scorn and derision, as very close (if not equivalent to) the alt-right. And I’m quite sure that they are fueling the fires of racial and social division, hatred, and strife.
The best way to resist the media’s false narrative is to refute the misinformation, do our best to disseminate the truth, and make a concerted effort to destroy every lie by living lives worthy of respect and honor, reaching out to those with whom we differ with civility and grace.
And where we see genuine bigotry and division, let us expose it and isolate it, whether it be on the left or on the right.
But make no mistake about it. These are dangerous times.
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
The left are bankrupt communists. All the left does is play the war on women card, the race card and communist indoctrination. Like Vladimir Lenin stated: “The people that follow me are useful idiots”.
Double-entendre alert — I could read it as “leftwing media (collectively) IS a dangerous and divisive lie”, which is 10,000,000% accurate!
This is really a tough one, in the neomoronic world of a libtard, either you are one of them, a douse bag, or a Nazi KKK piece of dog excrement
Not much of a choice, but leave it to a liberal to even make mass murdering Nazis look good
And i once again goes to show their outright hypocrisy. THEY Downplay dozens upon dozens upon dozens of instances of anything Muslims DO IN THE NAME OF ISLAM, as being related to islam. BASH any form of stereotyping. BUT DO IT themselves..
This is not an overnight phenomenon. The “mainstream” media has been building to this for decades. The vast majority of media (from copy clerks to reporters to producers to general
management to ownership) is overwhelmingly progressive/socialist minded. This was started in the late sixties with the flower children and the unlikely partnership with the violent left wing radical elements. Many of this group worked their way into academia and then journalism to give us the corrupt media norm we have today.
It is probably going to get worse before it gets better because it is going to take a complete revamping of our educational processes, and a return to constitutional education.
And imo the way to start is to
A) Get the dept of indoctrination OUT OF schools. IN FACT DISBAND IT entirely.
B) Get rid of the teachers unions!!!
Albert Einstein once said,” The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” The democrat party was surprised by the loss of the last presidential election to republican Donald Trump. The democrat party through their leftist sycophants since the election have pulled out all the dirty tricks to unseat Donald Trump and nothing has been too low in attacking the president including attacking his mental state of mind. The democrat party and its minions haven’t spared the country or its history and they are now attacking the statues who were, for better or worst, a visible record of those men who took part in that history. Nothing is to be spared in wiping out all traces of who we are as a country and a people, not tradition, religion, our countries founding fathers, no thing is to be spared that speaks of our beginnings and who we are as a people today. Why is the democrat sycophants like the Media vilifying and attacking Donald Trump so repeatedly one has to ask, why not, if Donald trump is so unfit to be president, let him destroy himself with his incompetence. The fact that Donald might prove himself to be a very successful president and good for the country has caused the leftist democrats to want to destroy him. Part #2 to follow in Comments Box below.
Part # 2 of comments by sotheseedofliberty2
The democrat party though isn’t just attacking Donald Trump in their violent repeated attacks upon him, no the democrat party is, in reality attacking what Hillary Clinton labeled, those who voted for Donald Trump, ” a Basket full of Deplorables.’ People like you and I who objected to how the Democrat party denigrated the country and its people and decided that it was, like Barack Obama once declared, were ready for ” Change we could believe in…” A president that believed in his country and its people and wasn’t too proud to say, “God Bless America,” not “God damn America” as Barack Obama’s reverent Wright once said.
Spot on. Its not just trump and his agenda they are attacking, its anyone who had the gall to vote for trump.. EVEN THOSE of us who only voted for Trump cause we couldn’t stand Hillary..
They’re using the Wilson/Lenin/Goebbels “Big Lie” strategy because they’ve lost the battle on every other front.
First this is the first time I’ve recommended a book on an opinion forum. But it seems to appropriately fit here. Throughout the many threads on this site it can apply and speaks to what most all of us know, but helps consolidate our thoughts and feelings and conclusions into one book and clearly explains the strategies of the left, and how they turn all the ills and evils of the Democratic party generally and far left and progressives around and apply to conservatives and the Republican party. It’s an easy read. He writes in crisp, short understandable sentences and not getting lost in flowery, see my education prose. I read a lot and this is one of the best. I’m no way connected, and only offer it as a sharing from one poster to others who like to read and might be interested. If you get the chance, it is a great read, I would recommend Dinesh D’souza’s THE BIG LIE: EXPOSING THE NAZI ROOTS OF THE AMERICAN LEFT.