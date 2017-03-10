The Left Says Chanting ‘Trump, Trump, Trump’ at Game is ‘Racist Slur’

Hate has a way of spreading when people rationalize it, as a few speakers did at a Canton school board meeting Tuesday. Once hateful words become acceptable, it’s not a huge leap before hateful and even violent acts are rationalized. It’s a pattern that historically has turned decent people into angry mobs.



GOPUSA Editor’s Note: This story could be titled “Tales from the Far Left.” This story is written with left-wing bias all over the place, but we wanted to show you how the other side thinks. Unfortunately, too many people in this country fall for this kind of stuff! This writer seriously thinks “Trump” is a racist term? This is complete craziness.



So it’s disturbing that some residents at the board meeting minimized last week’s incident at Canton High School in which students from the white town chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump” and other taunts at the visiting Hartford team. “They are proud Republicans, they are proud of their conservative values, they don’t consider it a racist slur,” one speaker, Stephen Roberto, said of the Canton hecklers.

Of course it was a racist slur. There’s no question that the president’s name, when shouted by whites at blacks and Hispanics, is meant to invoke white supremacy.

The school is still investigating who said what at the Feb. 28 game that pitted players from the 96 percent white town against those from the 70 percent non-white city. But the hecklers clearly intended to intimidate outsiders of a different race, the young men of color on the court who were representing Hartford’s Classical Magnet School.

This racism is a malevolent sickness that is spreading among white suburban kids in Connecticut. Farmington students taunted a young women’s basketball team from Hartford with “SAT scores, SAT scores.” Wilton students chanted “Build the wall” at football players from Danbury, a city rich with immigrants.

Somehow young white bullies are getting the idea that it’s OK to attack people of color with demeaning derision. It may be that their parents ignore or excuse the taunts or even applaud them and their peers laugh at what they say. Shame on those who do. History teaches what happens when communities look the other way from hateful words and symbols.

To their credit, many Canton adults (including the superintendent of schools and the school board) were mortified by last week’s bullying. Some have sent Hartford school officials much-appreciated notes of apology. A few dozen Canton students and parents tried to show their good will by going to a championship game that Classical Magnet played on Friday. A Canton basketball player, in a Courant op-ed Wednesday, said the chants embarrassed his team.

May their civility be a lesson to others in town.

