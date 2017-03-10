The Left Says Chanting ‘Trump, Trump, Trump’ at Game is ‘Racist Slur’

Hate has a way of spreading when people rationalize it, as a few speakers did at a Canton school board meeting Tuesday. Once hateful words become acceptable, it’s not a huge leap before hateful and even violent acts are rationalized. It’s a pattern that historically has turned decent people into angry mobs.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: This story could be titled “Tales from the Far Left.” This story is written with left-wing bias all over the place, but we wanted to show you how the other side thinks. Unfortunately, too many people in this country fall for this kind of stuff! This writer seriously thinks “Trump” is a racist term? This is complete craziness.
So it’s disturbing that some residents at the board meeting minimized last week’s incident at Canton High School in which students from the white town chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump” and other taunts at the visiting Hartford team. “They are proud Republicans, they are proud of their conservative values, they don’t consider it a racist slur,” one speaker, Stephen Roberto, said of the Canton hecklers.
Of course it was a racist slur. There’s no question that the president’s name, when shouted by whites at blacks and Hispanics, is meant to invoke white supremacy.
The school is still investigating who said what at the Feb. 28 game that pitted players from the 96 percent white town against those from the 70 percent non-white city. But the hecklers clearly intended to intimidate outsiders of a different race, the young men of color on the court who were representing Hartford’s Classical Magnet School.
This racism is a malevolent sickness that is spreading among white suburban kids in Connecticut. Farmington students taunted a young women’s basketball team from Hartford with “SAT scores, SAT scores.” Wilton students chanted “Build the wall” at football players from Danbury, a city rich with immigrants.
Somehow young white bullies are getting the idea that it’s OK to attack people of color with demeaning derision. It may be that their parents ignore or excuse the taunts or even applaud them and their peers laugh at what they say. Shame on those who do. History teaches what happens when communities look the other way from hateful words and symbols.
To their credit, many Canton adults (including the superintendent of schools and the school board) were mortified by last week’s bullying. Some have sent Hartford school officials much-appreciated notes of apology. A few dozen Canton students and parents tried to show their good will by going to a championship game that Classical Magnet played on Friday. A Canton basketball player, in a Courant op-ed Wednesday, said the chants embarrassed his team.
May their civility be a lesson to others in town.
So, to the Left chanting our Presidents name at a sporting event is now racist. I remember with the last President …. If you did not chant Obama is was racist which leaves me to the obvious conclusion that being LEFT is a mental disorder that cannot be fixed.
I have to agree that the only thing we should be doing is laughing at these petulant children. Here is what “your” President told us, “We won, you lost! Shut up!” Grow up! I know that is difficult because you have been told all of your lives that everything you do is just marvelous. They lied to you to get you out of their presence.
You are correct. plus, the “left” is FULL OF **** !!
No, laughing is not the only thing we should be doing. We have won a huge battle with the election of President Trump. And while it is appropriate and gratifying to celebrate and relish the moment, we must not make the mistake of thinking that the war is run. The left is waging a constant war against us and our President at all levels. What we need to do is remain vigilant! Every time you witness something like this, you need to pull out your cell phone and record it and put it up on Youtube. If you don’t know how, then contact someone like Mark Dice who has a Youtube channel with nearly a million subscribers where he constantly exposes the lunacy of the liberals and the main-stream-media. By continuing to out these snowflakes and show the world their outrageous behavior, it will guarantee that we keep winning battles. And through eternal vigilance, these people will eventually lose all of the power they had acquired and, once again, return to be completely irrelevant.
What about the “barack hussein obama.. mmm mmm mmm” chant at that New Jersey school back in his first year of his first term? Was that racist? To me it was, yet I could not say a damned thing about it.
[What about the “barack hussein obama.. mmm mmm mmm” chant at that New Jersey school back in his first year of his first term? Was that racist? To me it was, yet I could not say a damned thing about it.]
How dare you bring that up.. The leftists can’t bare to see their OWN Antics tossed back in their face…
Hillary Clinton burned her bra at center court because she had nothing to put in it and could not figure out how to wear it. Nobody, including the left-winged press said a word about it.
Why is the left-winged press trying to shame patriotic fans that are becoming excited and proud of their country?
I wonder if the libs can hear the rest of us laughing our ***es off?
I wasn’t aware of that Hiliarly event, but glad is wasn’t found newsworthy. I can find some sympathy for those upset by, “build the wall”, but that is meant to keep out terrorists, not high school basketball players here legally.
Go Trump!
Whatever happened to plain old “Sissie”? We won a bunch of games using that one.
The other teams called us “Wusses” but they lost anyway. It had to do with the score.
SAT Scores are good so long as they are high. Trump Trump Trump worked in the election.
Doesn’t Racism come from one’s heart? What kind of hearts do these city officials have? Bunch of Sissies.
Thing is, to libtards, Only white, male conservatives can be racist.. just look at how long it took before they called that group of 4 blacks BEATING up the white special needs kid, Racist, and that was ALSO only after Social media BLEW UP at the heartlessness of it, and how the media was just ignoring it all..
Totally ridiculous. Not likely that such umbrage would be taken had the name ‘Obama’ been shouted at white players during the prior administration. It’s not racism, it’s spirited support of the home team, nothing more. The author of this needs to get some perspective.
heck, remember the claims of racism, when school teams were chanting USA, cause half or more of the opposing teams students were Illegal aliens… NO MATTER what we do, they will always come up with something to moan at…
Don’t they ever question why this backlash against blacks and latinos is happening? Could it be that the rest of the country is sick and tired of their constant complaints and demands for more and more of our hard earned money? Shouldn’t those of us who abide by the rule of law have the right to expect blacks and latinos to do the same? Should’t we have the right to express it? Do they really believe that calling us racists is going to change our minds?
No they won’t ever recognize that there MAY be a reason for this backlash. CAUSE to liberals, all whites need to just shut up, and take what ever they want to dish out our way without complaint.. All cause of slavery dawg!!
Bring politics into school sports? NOT! While I’m firmly planted on the right, there is absolutely no need for this garbage. The left is doing their best to destroy any American tradition that gets in their way. Should we join them in this endeavor? For gosh sakes; let the kids play sports without distraction. Why would we consider making a spectacle of their competition? We on the right need to be bigger than that. I would have immediately left with my head bowed in embarrassment.
There may have been some intent because the kids knew how their parents voted by and large,being people of color are assumed to be Hillary voters,so lets call a spade a spade,no punt intended.The way i see it is,Trump Trump Trump isn’t racist just because it was yelled out to people of color who probably hate Trump which is the reason in my view,why they yelled Trump Trump Trump.Hillary throughout the campaign was telling white people that they need to be more sensitive and inclusive as if we were all KKK.Hillary Clinton ran the campaign on race as BLM pointed their fingers at white people with Clintons blessing.
So it seems that know mater what you say these days the left turns it into a racial comment. Time you people grow up! If you can’t grow up than maybe we need to deport all people that are brown, black, yellow, red etc. Maybe these comments will no longer mater.
You poor sick snowflakes. <:( When will you grow up and become adults? Come on get a job and get real.
Leftism is a sickness. It warps the brain function.
A teacher teaching young elementary school children to sing praise songs to Obama is racist, but the ACLU, NAACP, and others did not object. If a teacher teaches Trump praise songs to her students, there will a hewing cry from the leftist Democrats and their sycophants.
In this case, the students have freedom of speech. Only mind-warped demented Democrats can see the world through racist glasses and think otherwise.
I guess if black students yelled, “Obama, Obama, Obama…” at white student and/or players of another team it would be called racism by the same people…..NO NEVER.
have we heard any comment from the left wingers and left wing press about the disgusting chants, signage and gestures made by anti trump protesters? just the other day women marching in protest carried signs with middle fingers and those that said f…you trump. those are far worse than students chanting trump. and if some construe that as racist then the same holds true for the examples above.
I agree. THOSE sorts of signs are a LOT worse than just chanting Trump, Trump in a gym. BUT TO the leftist media and libtards in general, Freedom of expression/free speech ONLY EVER seems to apply to them. NEVER to those on the right.
we need charter schools now, get the kids away from this idiocy.
Obviously, to smooth out the permanently aggrieved, our flags colors will be changed to Red, African American and Blue. Go pi$$ up a rope!
Whoops! Excuse the typo “flags” should be “flag’s”. Sorry.
Just further proof that these people are absolutely insane.
Driving past crowds of blacks and Latinos whole not showering then with money is also no doubt very racist. Keeping money in your pockets and not giving it all to them? The ultimate sin.
Well now the shoes on the other foot. So wear it like we did the last eight years. All the **** denouncing the white race. Every time we turned a TV on we seen racism by Obama.
Did anyone notice in the second video at about timemark 2:10 the reporter saying they cannot comment on possible disciplinary action because the investigation is still on-going!. Are you kidding?! Disciplinary action — Investigation?! Any tool they can use to silence people who do not agree with the left. Guess they have never heard the old expression “Stick and stones…”
Next thing you know, people will not be able to bring/display an American flag, because that will be considered divisive — Oh, that’s right, we have already crossed that bridge and some have said the AMERICAN flag is racist and divisive!
This is one of the many reasons Trump WON – People are sick and tired of this c—.
News flash to the LEFT:
The AMERICAN Flag is to be proudly displayed ANYWHERE, if that is offensive to YOU, then YOU have the problem
Trump is the PRESIDENT of the United States
If you do not like it here, there are plenty of countries you can move. Word of warning — Unlike the U.S., insulting the country’s flag and/or the leader of that country will either get you jailed for life or killed. —
[Next thing you know, people will not be able to bring/display an American flag, because that will be considered divisive — Oh, that’s right, we have already crossed that bridge and some have said the AMERICAN flag is racist and divisive!]
WHICH is why i say remove ALL FEDERAL funding from those schools. THEY DOn”T wanna fly the US flag, then they should also live without US FUNDING!
If a black team shouted “Obama, Obama, Obama” at an all-white team, it would have brought the same result.
Bad move. Wrong time. Wrong place. Wrong motive.
I do not agree. I believe if anyone tried to suppress the students, they would have been labeled as racist. There most certainly would not have been an investigation or possible disciplinary action.
Are yo kidding me overshadower?? DID we see any investigation of that one ELEMENTARY where the headmistress was leading a class in PRAISING and Chanting Obama’s name his first election?? NO..
SO HOW do you feel if black students did it now, there would be ANY ramifications??
Obama! Obama! Obama!
OK, call me a racist because I just shouled a half-white’s name three times!
This “racist” hatred is getting way out of control!
How is chanting the President’s name at a rally racist?
Chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump” at the visiting team was clearly intended to intimidate them and cause an emotional reaction. I don’t think the chant was racist in any way, but it certainly had the intended effect on the other team. The chanters should have been quieted and/or switched to something more sporting. The visiting team on the other hand should not have let the chant get to them the way it obviously did.
By that insane logic, Chanting ANYTHING would be wrong since they are mostly all designed to intimidate and solicit an emotional reaction in the opposition…
Wow, they still have to bully by playing the very old and tired “Race Card”.
I think we need to start playing their “Anti-Bully Card” against them …. and see how they like being called: BULLY MENTALITY?
[“There’s no question that the president’s name, when shouted by whites at blacks and Hispanics, is meant to invoke white supremacy.”]
No, no question … and no answer either. Or logical connection. It becomes harder and harder these days to follow the tortuous windings of what passes for the leftist brain.
What (leftist) brain? All of them only have a single, sheeple cell up in that vacuous thing they keep trying to pass of as a “head”, eh ?
Bettlejuice, Bettlejuice, Bettlejuice
To find the source of the “racism” this article talks about you need look no further than the last president. Obama was the most racially divisive leader in the history of this country. But then what else can you expect from a black “community organizer”. Race relations and tolerance have been set back 50 years. Donald Trump is our president, and regardless of how hard the loony left tries to brand him, he is NOT and never has been a racist. Illegal immigration isn’t about race, and neither is the vetting of refugees. It’s about protecting true U.S. citizens from crime, terrorism, and the draining of our hard earned assets by foreigners. The people from other countries have no incentive to work at fixing the problems in their own land when all they have to do is come here. Liberal Democrats love this situation because they can give them everything they need at our expense, and they will forever have their support and their votes.