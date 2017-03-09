The FBI investigated a Trump server in its Russia probe, but no charges are expected

Intelligence sources say that the FBI investigated a computer tied to Donald Trump’s business but there’s no evidence to date that would warrant criminal charges against any of the president’s associates.
The months-long FBI counterintelligence investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential campaign briefly investigated a computer server tied to Donald Trump’s businesses near the end of the election but has not gathered evidence of election tampering to date that would warrant criminal charges against any of the president’s associates, Circa has learned.
Read more at Circa News
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
This just in!! We have no gnu, which is good gnus, this is Larry Gnu…
I have great respect for Sean Hannity. He has done more to help Trump than any other one conservative. But, I listened to his interview with the reporters on this story yesterday and was a lot less impressed that this was proof of Trump’s wiretapping claims than Hannity was.
I believe that Trump was wiretapped but it took place by tapping overseas sources where a FISA warrant isn’t necessary.
However, this does show that a server in Trump tower was accessed so maybe I’m wrong.