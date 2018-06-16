The Enemy of the American People

To the envy of people throughout the world, Americans enjoy precious freedoms which are enshrined in our Bill of Rights. Fortunately, this includes the freedom of the press to conduct their journalistic responsibilities without government interference.
A free press has served Americans in many positive ways since the founding of our nation. We need a free press to serve as a watchdog on our government and to keep our politicians honest. Since the founding of our nation, responsible members of the press have reported on issues such as political corruption, the waste of taxpayer money, and the abuse of political power, among many other vital topics.
Unfortunately, journalism has become corrupted through the years. In the past, great reporters only had a commitment to undercover the truth, no matter the political consequences. Today, journalism has become infected with a toxic liberalism. Progressive reporters focus their energies on pursuing stories that will harm Republicans, especially conservatives. Their greatest joy is to undercover or report negative stories about President Donald Trump, a person they truly despise. In fact, many of these corrupt liberal reporters have no qualms about manufacturing negative Trump stories if necessary.
Journalism started moving in a very liberal direction around the start of the Vietnam War and this trend intensified during the Watergate scandal. Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of theWashington Post were instrumental in forcing President Richard Nixon to resign.
Since those liberal glory days, the goal of many reporters has been to recreate that magic and oust another Republican President. They tried mightily to damage President Ronald Reagan during the Iran-Contra scandal, but they failed miserably. Amazingly, despite the best efforts of liberal journalists, Reagan left office with a high approval rating.
While Bill Clinton gave reporters plenty of fodder with his many misdeeds, most of the liberal D.C. press corps had no appetite to pursue the Lewinsky scandal. If not for the conservative website, The Drudge Report, the dishonorable behavior of Bill Clinton may have never been reported. This site, which was in its infancy, broke the story and literally forced, kicking and screaming, the more traditional media outlets to cover the Clinton and Lewinsky drama.
During the Obama years, political journalists spent most of their time defending and promoting a President they adored. This outlook completely changed after the election of Donald Trump as President. Since his inauguration, the press coverage from the three major broadcast networks has been over 90% negative, according to the Media Research Center.
At least President Trump realizes the type of enemy he is facing. On Wednesday, he tweeted that the media today is “Fake News, especially NBC and CNN.” He continued, noting that “Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”
As CNN regularly dispenses Trump hatred and “Fake News,” their ratings have fallen dramatically. Since his appointment in 2013, CNN President Jeff Zucker has destroyed his network’s reputation and ratings. Nevertheless, he was recently awarded a contract extension through the 2020 election.
The network used to be known for presenting both sides of the political debate, like the famous Crossfire debate program. Today, all of CNN’s hosts are liberal, as well as almost every one of their so-called “analysts.”
At CNN, liberal activists are masquerading as reporters and “analysts.” For example, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta regularly interjects his liberal viewpoints and acts in an obnoxious manner with both President Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Acosta is not the only CNN reporter with bad manners. On Thursday, CNN “political analyst” Brian Karem started screaming at Sanders during her regular press briefing. Karem berated Sanders as a “mother” and lambasted her for not showing enough concern for the illegal aliens and their children who are separated at the border.
Karem would have never tried this stunt during the Obama administration. In fact, while Obama was President, White House reporters were always on their best behavior, dutifully serving up softball questions or offering lavish praise for their hero.
Today, President Trump and his White House staff are treated horribly and regularly have to endure insulting and unfair questioning from a biased media.
The double standard will continue and the ratings for the liberal news outlets like CNN will continue to fall. This dynamic will lead to the creation of more news alternatives for conservatives and all Americans who care about the truth.
This newfound media environment is a direct result of the corruption in American journalism today. While the cause is very negative, the outcome is quite positive. More choice is always a good thing as the outlets offering the truth, rather than the liberal version of it, will eventually prevail.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at jeff@jeffcrouere.com
The MSM-13 press core is protecting the unjust Deep State by black mailing the POTUS and his family and working to water down many laws that are being broken daily by the democrats and the Obama administration. Black mail to the furthest degree.
The liberal press is not the free press – it is part of the DNC and should not enjoy the freedoms that are reserved for a free and independent press. We should be investigating the liberal press for its treasonous acts of lying to the American people.
Considering the I/G report that shows the corrupt, Leftist-infested FBI is ALSO colluding with the Leftist LOONS in the media to push the Communist agenda as “news”, it is clear that most of the media and the “law enforcement” agencies of the DOJ and FBI are INFESTED with radical Leftist SUBVERSIVES, and have become the ENEMIES of America. The “media” has become a cabal of conniving COMMUNISTS working 24/7 to help the COMMUCRAT Party get back into power so they can FINISH the job of destroying our country and our liberties. NOBODY should be listening to these TRAITOROUS LOONS, or take them seriously as actual reporters of “NEWS.”
And if the FBI is going to do nothing except serve as the ENFORCERS of this Leftist CRAP, they need to be DISBANDED. I don’t see how the utterly corrupted FBI can be FIXED any other way, than to throw them ALL OUT, shut down the FBI and START OVER.
We are told the field agents are “good guys” and it’s only the upper echelon that is corrupt. But with the number of FBI agents taking “gifts” from the media to leak information to them that they can use to ATTACK Conservatives and our President with “trumped-up” charges and BS witchhunt “investigations,” it is painfully obvious the corruption and subversion goes much deeper than that!
Shouldn’t there be actual CRIMINAL CHARGES against the agents taking the “gifts” (BRIBES), AND the media SCUM who are offering them? How PATHETIC that they are selling out THEIR OWN COUNTRY for petty crap like sporting events tickets, etc.!
“We need a free press to serve as a watchdog…”
Yes, we definitely do, which is why it’s singled out in the 1st Amendment.
However our modern “Media” is not the “Press”. The Media is a well-oiled propaganda machine that spits out lies under the heading of “The Narrative” and shouts down any actual real truth that might slip past.
The Media needs to be ground up into powder, digested by pigs, and the resulting excrement dowsed with gas and set ablaze.
None of the Founding Fathers would have fought and bled for our current Media. None of them. It’s evil, anti-American, and the opposite of being a pillar of liberty.
Jeff Crouere, Great article! You hit the nail on the head with the Fake News Press. These Pravda so called journalists are lazy and do not do any investigative reporting. They are all left wing socialists, who worship the Obamas of the world!
If you haven’t figured it out yet; only demented Liberal Democrats, fools and RINOs listen to or believe ANYTHING that CNN, MSNBC or ABC puts out. These are the same fools that believe TV commercials.
Only fools believe what the Liberal, corrupt, propaganda media puts out.
It would appear that there are a lot of demented Liberal Snowflakes.
CNN hysterical attacks on anyone of consequence “not showing enough concern for the illegal aliens and their children who are separated at the border” reveals the network’s hyena nature. Hyenas, once they catch a limb or skin of their prey, will lock into prey’s flesh with their powerful jaws and sharp teeth and hold on to it until it’s brought down and eaten, often alive. CNN attacks bear striking similarity to hyena’s tactics.
CNN, of course, never mentions that many of these “children” are troubled adolescents who – once given a chance – join the notoriously violent gang MS-13 (as reported earlier this week) or engage in unruly, unethical, or illegal behavior common in their countries of origin. CNN never mentions that many parents intentionally put their children at risk and cynically use them as “anchors” with which to anchor themselves in the U.S. CNN never condemns the said parents for using their children to facilitate breaking into the U.S.
CNN never entertains the main question here: Why should we give away our country and the fruits of our hard work to all the illegal entrants who brought their children with them to the border?
If other lawbreakers were as resourceful as these illegal entrants are, they might follow that insidious strategy of lawbreaking, and CNN would do their usual stuff (paralyzing law-enforcement efforts, that is).
Imagine gang robbers bringing their kids to robberies and then, when caught by police, decrying being separated from these kids. Based on CNN’s notoriety for replacing rationality with politically incited anger, the network is likely to attack law enforcement for “not showing enough concern for the robbers and their children who are separated at the scene of the ransacks”.
CNN weaponized itself against the majority of Americans and the Republic that they built, particularly, against attempts to enforce the laws of the Republic, and by doing so became a true and aggressive enemy of the American people. They need to be reminded of these facts each and every time there is an opportunity to do so.
Personally, I can’t WAIT to see CNN fade from the scene, if all they can do is attack our President and Conservatives all day long, while SPEWING raw, UNEDITED Commucrat propaganda 24/7 with their scripts being written and handed to them for reading by the DNC!
They should be embarrassed to continue calling themselves a “news” network, when all they do is broadcast Leftist LIES and Leftist propaganda all day, EVERY DAY. NBC/MSNBC is just as bad, if not WORSE. Except for FOX, OAN and a very FEW newspapers, real journalism is DEAD in this country, and JUST as MORIBUND in globalist Europe.
“CNN never entertains the main question here: Why should we give away our country and the fruits of our hard work to all the illegal entrants who brought their children with them to the border?”
Or, in many cases, A_Reader, sent them UNACCOMPANIED to the border to try to game the system. CNN never talks about THAT aspect of the illegal INVASION from the South, either!
You’re right, Ole Teabag.
CNN is the enemy. So, they will side with the invaders or any adversary of us. They want to see us unable and unwilling to defend ourselves. This is why they don’t ask these questions.