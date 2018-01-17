Now reading: The Difference! Prev Next Cartoons The Difference! Sean Delonas 6:30 am January 17, 20181 comments VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)The Difference!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating Share on: 1 Shares 1 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion It’s painful to see them both together in one cartoon. MLK was about equality of opportunity. Let me PROVE how good a citizen I am. Then judge me not by my skin color but by my character. The complete opposite of SanFranNan and her identity politics. Of course the Democrats hated MLK and fought against the civil rights movement. And no, being gay is not the same as being black. Your thoughts and sexual desires are not the same as your skin color. Even Michael Jackson couldn’t really change his skin color. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 3203 views6:30 am January 10, 2018 Cartoons Crazy Jackasses!6:30 am January 10, 20183 commentsSean Delonas 6:30 am January 10, 2018 Continue reading 30 Shares 28 Share on facebook 2 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 4748 views6:30 am January 2, 2018 Cartoons Complaint Department6:30 am January 2, 20187 commentsSean Delonas 6:30 am January 2, 2018 Continue reading 40 Shares 32 Share on facebook 5 Share on twitter 1 Share on Google+ 2 Share on Pinterest More options View 3924 views6:30 am December 25, 2017 Cartoons Merry Christmas!6:30 am December 25, 20175 commentsSean Delonas 6:30 am December 25, 2017 Continue reading 22 Shares 18 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 1 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
It’s painful to see them both together in one cartoon.
MLK was about equality of opportunity. Let me PROVE how good a citizen I am. Then judge me not by my skin color but by my character. The complete opposite of SanFranNan and her identity politics.
Of course the Democrats hated MLK and fought against the civil rights movement.
And no, being gay is not the same as being black. Your thoughts and sexual desires are not the same as your skin color. Even Michael Jackson couldn’t really change his skin color.