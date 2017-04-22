The Destruction of the West by Globalists

Ultra-liberal Sweden is becoming a shell of its former self because liberalism has turned this once peaceful country into a chaotic, multicultural cesspool of violence and unrest.

Swedes have always taken pride in their open-mindedness, believing their good intentions and big hearts would overcome a collision of cultures when it comes to immigration without assimilation. Swayed by purely emotional thinking, they assumed their kindness and generosity would be reciprocated, believing their sophistication and universal outlook would elevate them above the consequences of what happens when Third World mindsets reside at First World addresses.

Now crime is on the rise and Swedish police officer Peter Springare has had enough. In a Facebook post that he openly admitted wasn’t politically correct, Springare said his “suspected perpetrators” for crimes that week came from: “Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown country, unknown country, Sweden.”

Of course, Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven challenged Officer Springare’s claims, which quickly went viral.

Apparently, Prime Minister Lofven had a change of heart after the April 7 terrorist attack when an immigrant expressed his appreciation for Sweden’s generosity by hijacking a beer truck and mowing down a crowd on a bustling Stockholm shopping street. After the attack, reports emerged that police searching for clues in the Stockholm suburb of Tensta were “pelted with stones by hostile gangs” of immigrant youth.

Lofven now promises Sweden “will never go back to the [mass immigration] we had in autumn 2015, never.” According to the UK Daily Mail, 80 percent of the asylum seekers admitted in 2015 did not have identification papers, making it “impossible to find out who they were or whether they had terror links.” Another 40,000 were let in without seeking asylum and “simply disappeared and have not been traced by the authorities.”

Sweden may never go back to 2015 levels, but what’s done is done. They flushed their safety, security and national identity down the loo and will forevermore reap the consequences of their nonsensical choices.

Like former President Obama and Germany’s Angela Merkel, Lofven is a megalomaniacal leftwing globalist ideologue who proudly promotes policies normal people hate. They live in a world defined by childlike assumptions of multiculturalism, but multiculturalism has worked for the West about as well as socialism worked for Venezuela.

During a CNN interview with Brooke Baldwin, a Syrian man, Kassam Eid, praised and thanked President Trump for his recent Tomahawk missile response to the sarin attack in Syria. Eid told Baldwin he didn’t see the media or all the people protesting Trump’s travel ban “raising your voice against President Obama’s inaction in Syria that made us refugees get kicked out of Syria.”

“If you really care about refugees,” Eid said, “if you really care about helping us, please help us stay in our country.” His country. Not America. Not Germany. Not Sweden.

Leftwing globalists wrongly assume their open-mindedness, worldview, inclusiveness, and commitment to unity guarantees everyone a happily-ever-after ending. Frankly, their ideology might make them feel good, but it’s killing the rest of us.

©2017 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post, Right Wing News and GOPUSA. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S.She writes about politics, culture and media and was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015 and 2016.

