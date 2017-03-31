The ‘Deep State’ and Their Media Come for Judge Napolitano

An admitted CIA mouthpiece writing for The Washington Post receives classified information and publishes it. He remains in good standing at the paper. Yet the Senior Judicial Analyst for Fox News offers his informed opinion that the British helped conduct surveillance on President Trump and is suspended for several days from on-air appearances.
This action by Fox News reflects disrespect for someone who has worked for the channel since 1998. It sends a message that the intelligence community, here and abroad, cannot be investigated.
Since the British NSA, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), had issued a denial of what Napolitano had said, the feeling of most of the media (and the management of Fox News Channel) was apparently that this was the Gospel and must not be challenged.
The scalp of Judge Napolitano will forever be nailed to the wall of Fox News, setting an example of what happens when the establishment narrative about Russia and Trump is undermined. Napolitano was made into an example of what happens when the intelligence agencies are embarrassed.
We understand that journalists use intelligence officials as anonymous sources and therefore accommodate them. But when a commentator like Napolitano breaks the mold with information that embarrasses the intelligence community, he must be supported, not punished with a suspension. Otherwise, the notion of a free and independent press is a joke.
Meanwhile, an anchor for Fox News, gay activist Shepard Smith, makes a mockery of conservative values on a regular basis and continues to enjoy the blessings of the channel’s owners. This is what happens when a conservative channel takes its conservative base for granted and moves to the left in order to appear more acceptable to the rest of the media. Smith was actually designated to declare on the air that Napolitano’s report was incorrect. No details were offered on what investigations were done, if any, to question the sources behind his claims. One source came forward to validate what the judge had said.
His “return” was instructive and quite uncomfortable. Host Bill Hemmer offered a lame joke that Napolitano “had a few quiet days” and “likely needed them.” Napolitano said he stood by his report that the British played a role in the surveillance, “and the sources stand by it.”
Meanwhile, over at The Washington Post, CIA mouthpiece David Ignatius is still on the payroll of Jeff Bezos, the Amazon billionaire owner of the paper with CIA and NSA connections. Little is said or reported about this curious arrangement.
The Post is an example of the corporate marriage between the media and intelligence establishments. It has become a weapon in the arsenal of the Democratic Party and the Obama officials still ensconced in the intelligence agencies.
As we should all know by now, Ignatius received an illegal leak of classified information about conversations involving Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, and reported them in the paper. Both the leak and the publication of the information constitute potential felonies under the law.
Ignatius continues to write from the viewpoint of those who want to use anonymous sources to destroy the Trump presidency. His latest column is a blast at the courageous head of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), for continuing to probe the issues of illegal leaks and illegal surveillance of the Trump team. Ignatius knows the trail leads to his desk and then to a high-ranking Obama official in the CIA, NSA or FBI.
His obvious conflict of interest is cause for concern among anyone with a remote sense of journalistic ethics.
But the Post, whose owner Jeff Bezos does business with the CIA and NSA, looks the other way.
Incredibly, Ignatius tried to turn the tables on Nunes, saying, “He needs to demonstrate that he’s the chairman of a bipartisan oversight panel trusted with the nation’s secrets, rather than a conduit for information from the Trump White House.”
For the record, nobody knows the identity of the source that provided evidence to Nunes of improper or illegal surveillance of the Trump team. It is completely absurd, however, for Ignatius to posture as someone concerned about the protection of “the nation’s secrets.”
Our column, “Investigate and Prosecute the Press,” remains as valid today as when we published it.
In a promotional advertisement trying to drum up subscriptions, the Post declares, “Democracy needs great journalism. Great journalism needs you.”
Bezos ought to be indicted for false advertising and consumer fraud. He ought to be invited to testify after Nunes is done with Ignatius.
Indeed, Ignatius ought to be hauled in front of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and grilled on his relationship with the anonymous sources who provided him with classified information.
Nunes just might have the guts to do this. But it’s clear that the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr (NC), is in over his head, and is letting the ranking minority member, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), virtually run the hearings on the Senate side.
In their “Statement on Inquiry into Russian Intelligence Activities,” Burr and Warner didn’t indicate any effort would be undertaken to discover the source of the illegal leaks and whether surveillance of the Trump team had taken place.
No wonder the Post wants to destroy Nunes. He is standing in the way of the establishment reasserting the primacy of their narrative on the Russians and Trump. They got Napolitano’s scalp; now they want to get that of Nunes.
- Call 202- 225-4121 and support Rep. Nunes, urging him to hold the media and the intelligence community accountable for illegal leaks of classified information.
—
Cliff Kincaid is the Director of the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism and can be contacted at cliff.kincaid@aim.org.
The committee hearings are always a joke. The clown DemoRAT Congressman from California, Adam Schiff, on Nunes Committee, goes on a rant about Benghazi. These guys are a joke. Like the article above stated, Republican Senator (RINO) Richard Burr on the Senate Intelligence Committee is in over his head. The sad thing is the idiot voters in Arizona, will re-elect John McCain to the Senate when McCain is 100 years old. This is the RINO GARBAGE we have in the Senate. Also, God Bless you Judge Napolitano!
“Investigate and prosecute the press” sure hangs the liar, liar, pants on fire sign firmly on the MSM, Democrats in Congress, and parts of the CIA, FBI, NSA, etc. These are tactics of a dictator’s regime in South America not in the U.S.A and deserve time in Gitmo for the collusion to take down a legal Presidency and keep the power in this shadow government.
Sick ’em Jeff Sessions! America, this is pure sedition and should be dealt with in a very harsh manner.
Judge Napolitano has put out more truth in a 5 minute segment (pick one) than 99.9% of the MSM can muster in a year of “hard hitting investigative journalism”.
But to quote Jack Nicholson’s character in “A Few Good Men”, “Truth? You can’t handle the truth!”
If somebody thinks that nailing the Judge’s scalp to the wall is going solve their problem they need to consider the fact that they will have to nail my scalp up there with his. And I don’t have any hair for them to grab. Plus I am breaking out the Brylcreem for some additional protection. If I have to I’m going to go out and buy up all the nails.
BIg DITTO FOR MILLIONS OF US!!! The Anti Trump FOXIES EXECS had better watch their JOBS!!
The real problem is politicians. Consider all the hearings over the past 8 years, the constant railings in the press, yet no one every gets punished for anything, Republican or Democrat. IRS, Fast & Furious, Bengazi, intelligence leaks and on and on and no one ever is punished. The corrupt protect themselves, on both sides.
This is one of the reasons I no longer watch Fox News. After 20 years of almost exclusively watching Fox, my whole family has shifted to Fox Business News. They cover the news extensively because what is happening today is what is affecting business, but they do this without the sickening “reporters” like Shep Smith. I always had the volume muted when he was on, because “haters gotta hate” and Shep spews his hate nonstop. So they are now off my TV, and I get my news without the sickening left wing slant of Fox News.
How do they turn a blind eye to the fact that the liberal media actually
reported that there was surveillance when it suited their narrative and
that an ex-Obama Russian expert was bragging on TV that they were surveilling
the Trump staff. It’s time for more that Congressman Nunes to grow some
balls and get to the bottom of this!
Fox News are showing signs of weakness or maybe showing their true colors. There are more and more liberal reporters and experts. More time is given to liberal vrs. conservative guests. Do they think they can insult someone of Judge Napolitano’s stature, intelligence, expertise, and integrity, and we will turn a blind eye? Do they think that we are so stupid that they can become more liberal and we won’t notice? I am down to 2 or 3 shows that I still watch and even those are muted and turned off when they move from presenting liberal views to promoting them.
mari, the ONLY thing that has happened is that the elder Murdoch has turned the running of the FOX News network over to his liberal kids–and THEY are the ones driving in the inexorably leftward movement of FOX News, and apparently trying their BEST to transform it into just another LYING leftist propaganda outlet. Let them keep it up, and they will see their ratings NOSEDIVE just like those of MSNBC, CNN, and the OTHER “alphabet” leftist propaganda outlets! This last election cycle has opened the eyes of a LOT of Americans who formerly relied on those WORTHLESS media outlets for “news”. They now understand that 90% of what they broadcast is total leftist BS, and the OTHER 10% is “spun” to reflect their leftist bias. Anything that can’t be shoved leftward by lies and spin is simply IGNORED and not reported at all!
Given the quality of “news” the American people get fed on a daily basis, it is no WONDER they often make STUPID choices in the voting booth!
As things stand in this country today, the idea of a “free and independent press” IS a joke. The “mainstream” media–unfortunately, at times, including FOX NEWS, are too busy functioning as propaganda SHILLS for the radical left to bother about reporting actual NEWS, much LESS telling the TRUTH.
They’re too busy “controlling the narrative” with spin, outright LIES and selective ignoring of important stories to bother with functioning as the “free and independent” watchdog of the people. WHEN did they decide that their job was to “control the narrative” like the good little Hitlerian propagandists they have become?
It’s no WONDER that people make bad decisions at the ballot box–LOOK at the quality of information they are getting from the “media”–information they use to form opinions and decide who will get their vote! The leftist radicalization of the media and leftist transformation of public schools into brainwashing SHEEP FACTORIES are the TWO biggest factors in the decline of our Republic, IMO! And I don’t see how we can MAGA unless THOSE two problems are fixed!
As ODIOUS as I find ANY form of censorship in a supposedly “free” country, I think it is time to start looking at pulling the FCC broadcasting licenses of “news” networks who consistently LIE and SPIN and present nothing but FAKE NEWS in service to their COMMUNIST ideology.
WHY should they continue to enjoy the HUGE profits garnered by TV advertising, while pushing this COMMUNIST indoctrination BS out onto the airwaves as “news”? I think we need a NEW “House Committee on Unamerican Activities” to scrutinize the activities of these VERMIN and decide whether or not they are doing more harm than good with what they consider “news?”
P.S. God BLESS you Judge Napolitano, for your intelligent and well-reasoned commentary, and for having the courage to tell the TRUTH about the SNAKEPIT of power-mad LIARS our “intelligence agencies” have become!