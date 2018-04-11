The Death of the DOJ and the FBI

This week, the FBI raided the office, hotel room and home of President Trump’s personal attorney and self-described “fixer,” Michael Cohen. According to various media reports, the Department of Justice signed off on a warrant for the search; presumably, the law enforcement agency is searching for evidence regarding Cohen’s $130,000 payment to pornography actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006. Cohen has openly stated that he paid Daniels to shut up about her peccadillo with Trump — and he has said that Trump had no knowledge of the payment.
That presents a problem. If Cohen paid off Daniels without Trump’s knowledge, that raises the question as to whether their agreement was binding. If not, then Trump may have been party to a violation of campaign finance law, since a $130,000 in-kind donation is well above any legal limit. And if Cohen and Trump coordinated that arrangement, none of their communications on the matter are subject to attorney-client privilege.
So, it’s quite possible that the FBI and DOJ may have just ensnared Cohen and, by extension, Trump, in a serious scandal.
But this raises another question: Where the hell were the FBI and DOJ when it came to Hillary Clinton? Trump himself has been enraged by the disparity between law enforcement’s treatment of Clinton and its treatment of him. He rightly points out that the FBI and DOJ worked to exonerate Clinton, with former FBI Director James Comey going so far as to change the definition of existing law to avoid recommending her indictment for mishandling classified material. And not only did then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch meet with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac in the middle of the election cycle and the investigation of his wife; Lynch’s Department of Justice allowed Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s top aide, to claim attorney-client privilege. As Andrew McCarthy of National Review pointed out at the time, Mills was involved in the scrubbing of over 30,000 emails, yet the DOJ “indulged her attorney-client privilege claim, which frustrated the FBI’s ability to question her on a key aspect of the investigation.” Furthermore, Mills was allowed to sit in on Clinton’s interview with the FBI as Clinton’s lawyer.
And herein lies the problem for the DOJ and the FBI. Let’s assume, for a moment, that everything they’re doing now is totally honest and aboveboard — that there’s no attempt to “get” President Trump and they’re just following where the evidence leads. Many conservatives will rightly point to the DOJ and FBI treatment of Hillary Clinton, and state that the agencies ought to be consistent in their application of the law and leave Trump alone. Or they’ll suggest that Trump ought to turn those agencies into personal defense organizations, as former President Obama did.
Once supposedly neutral organizations are made partisan, a return to neutrality looks partisan. That means that the FBI and DOJ damn well better have gold-plated evidence against Cohen; they better not leak ancillary information damaging Trump to the press; and they better have dotted all their i’s and crossed all their t’s. If not, there will be hell to pay, not merely for those agencies but for a country that can no longer trust its own law enforcement agencies.
Ben Shapiro, 34, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is The New York Times best-selling author of “Bullies.” He lives with his wife and two children in Los Angeles. To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
FBI has turned into KGB.
OBAMA turned the FBI into his OWN personal KGB–corrupting the entire agency the same as he corrupted everyting ELSE he touched in our government. It will take YEARS to clean up all the SLIME he left coating every agency in our government with his corrupt, DISHONEST regime, if, indeed, all the SNAKES he left in place to do his bidding can ever be rooted OUT.
During Obama’s trainwreck of a Presidency, the DOJ simply became an agency assigned to cover up and erase evidence of ALL his and Hillary’s crimes, up to and including TREASON. To call what Obama made of that agency a Department of “Justice” is a SICK JOKE. And Jeff Session is not helping ONE BIT, hiding under his desk whispering “I’m recused,” and pretending that recusing himself from the “Russian collusion” investigation gets him totally off the hook for even PRETENDING to do his job as A/G. He is letting that lying SNAKE Rod Rosenstein RUN the DOJ for the convenience and benefit of the damned COMMUCRATS in their frenzied attempts to bring down Pres. Trump and cover up their OWN crimes.
Surprising that Sessions’ name does not appear in this article. Is it because he has made himself completely irrelevant? Isn’t he in charge of DOJ?! Isn’t he playing a role in all of this?! Or, is it that Jeff Sessions is part of the Deep State too..!! After all, he came from the establishment Senate…right inside the Washington establishment. If Sessions is part of the Deep State, then, it all makes sense..!!
Sessions has not only made himself “irrelevant” tws500, he has made himself INVISIBLE! He apparently thinks “recusing” himself from the “Russian collusion” witch hunt makes it OK for him to TOTALLY abrogate the duties of his position and, in fact, give Rod Rosenstein free rein to run the DOJ as HE sees fit, meaning to benefit and cover up the crimes of the COMMUCRATS while they continue their frenzied efforts to find something–ANYTHING–they can use to drive Pres. Trump out of office.
This latest direction of the WITCH HUNT–in which they raided the offices of Pres. Trump’s attorney hoping to “get something” on the alleged payoff to Stormy Daniels which they could use to accuse Pres. Trump of violating campaign laws–is very MUCH a case in point. What I would like to know is, if Cohen “paid off” Stormy Daniels in 2006, how that can be a “violation of campaign laws” when Trump did not run for President until the 2016 election? This is just MORE Commucrat, Obama holdover BS, and it needs to STOP. This country has too many REAL problems–foreign and domestic–to be WASTING time, energy and money on this Commucrat WITCH HUNT BS.
Agree with all ole…, but my point is, if we are looking to Sessions to do something and he continues to be missing, I’m saying that Sessions is part of the Deep State.