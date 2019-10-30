“The death of a terrorist can’t overcome Kamala’s hate for Trump”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris ripped President Trump on NBC’s “Late Night” Monday, saying his press conference announcing the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi sounded like “commentary on a video game” and lacked the seriousness needed from a commander in chief.

Mr. Trump took a victory lap Sunday in announcing that that al-Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. military operation in northwest Syria, bringing “the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.” The president said the terrorist leader was cornered by U.S. forces in a “dead-end tunnel,” where he detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of what were believed to be his children.

“A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated,” the president said during the conference. “He will never again harm another innocent man, woman, or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”

Speaking with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, Ms. Harris called the press conference “extraordinary.”

“You would’ve [thought] that he was talking about watching and giving commentary on a video game,” Ms. Harris said.

“He is the commander in chief. The commander in chief of the United States of America has as her highest priority the responsibility to concern herself with our nation’s security and the security of our homeland,” she said, sparking a wave of applause for her use of “her.”

“Every step becomes clear that he clearly does not fully appreciate the importance of the job, which must be done with integrity, must be done in a way that is solemn, understanding what is at stake,” she said. “And — but I give full credit to our military, to our Special Forces, to our intelligence committee for the work they’ve done and continue to do.”

Earlier in the interview, Ms. Harris praised the U.S. military and intelligence community for “tirelessly and selflessly” doing “incredible work” while receiving little recognition as individuals.

“These are people who serve our country and die for our country who never get personal acknowledgement,” she said. “And I think that it’s really important at this moment to also credit them knowing that you’ve had Donald Trump as commander in chief, who has spent full time attacking the integrity and the professionalism and the sacrifice of those professionals.”

