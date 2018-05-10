The Day the Iran Deal Died

Team Obama lives in a world of fiction.
As President Trump announced to the world that he would finally put a stake through the heart of the Iran deal — the signal foreign policy “achievement” of the Obama administration — Obama’s former staffers lamented, rending their sackcloth and smearing their ashes. “I will never forget the dark cloud that hung over the White House in the years Iran was advancing nuclear program & Obama was briefed on all the risks of using military force,” former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power tweeted. “Trump has demolished America’s credibility & paved the way for Iran to re-start its nuclear program. Trump has done the unthinkable: isolated the US & rallied the world around Iran.”
Then there was amateur-fiction-writer-turned-professional-fiction-writer Ben Rhodes, a former Obama national security aide, who tweeted, “One tragicomic element of Trump’s presidency is that the more he tries to tear down Obama’s legacy, the bigger he makes Obama look.” Meanwhile, former Secretary of State John Kerry, who had been traveling the world in an attempt to conduct his own personal foreign policy on behalf of the mullahs, stated, “Today’s announcement weakens our security, breaks America’s word, isolates us from our European allies, puts Israel at greater risk, empowers Iran’s hardliners, and reduces our global leverage to address Tehran’s misbehavior.”
Obama himself stated, “Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America’s closest allies.”
In hearing all of these honeyed voices speak, one might think that Iran has been acting responsibly for the last three years, that it hasn’t been pursuing a campaign of horrific terrorism in Yemen and Syria, that it hasn’t been sponsoring the takeover of Lebanon by the terrorist group Hezbollah, that it hasn’t been funding the Palestinian terror group Hamas, that it hasn’t been developing long-range ballistic missiles while leading chants saying “Death to America.” One might think that Obama left the Middle East a bright a beautiful place, not a hellhole filled with human carnage bought with dollars spent by Iran but funneled through the United States.
None of that is true, of course. Obama left the Middle East a smoking wreckage heap — a situation so grim that even Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan have been forced to ally with Israel to allay fears of an Iranian regional takeover. Obama and his staff lied repeatedly to the American people about the Iran deal — and they continue to lie. When Kerry says that the deal will “empower Iran’s hardliners,” he is repeating an outright fabrication: The hardliners are in charge of the government, and the deal strengthened them. When Power speaks as though Obama alleviated the possibility of Iran’s nuclear program, she’s lying, too: The deal explicitly paved the way for an Iranian nuclear program free and clear of consequences from the international order. When Obama speaks as though our Middle East allies were pleased by the deal, he’s lying: They all opposed it, and they’re all celebrating its end.
Barack Obama had a peculiar vision of the Middle East remade: Iran ascendant, the power of Israel checked, the Saudis chastened. He achieved that vision at the cost of tens of thousands of lives across the region. President Trump is undoing that legacy. Good riddance.
Excellent expose of the cowardly surrendering policy of Obama in Iran. Right on target, Ben!
ANd how anyone can STILL try to defend keeping us in that deal is beyond me.
There was no deal. The Persians got billions and wouldn’t build The Bomb for a few years. Such a deal!
Hussein Bozo—the guy who single handedly blew up the Middle East (with the help of his Iranian side-kick Valerie Jarrett), then gave Iran $140 billion of tax payer money to make sure they would be running the show over there when the dust settled along with the USA that was supposed to have Billary as figure head in the White House and the Bozo coup running the show here—cozy set up. And these traitors are still walking the streets. Anybody that demolishes Bozo’s treasonous “legacy” gets my vote. GO TRUMP!!
Liberals – please take your heads out of the sand (or wherever you stuck them) and join the real world. As the lies of the Obama legacy come to light, you’re still welcome to leave your fantasies and join reality. It’ll only hurt for a little while. Then you can live and function like adults – like the rest of us.
Liberals will never join the real world. NOT until they get to remake it into their socialist utopia they envision.
One more lie I’d like to point out.
“Secretary of State John Kerry… stated, “Today’s announcement weakens our security, breaks America’s word…”
Stop right there. This announcement doesn’t break America’s word. Obama is not America. Big Ears Hussein overstepped his authority and tried to broker a deal on his own. This was completely unconstitutional. Obama broke his word from when he took his oath of office (and many other times too) but America didn’t break anything. Had Congress voted on the treaty and ratified it, then it would have been “America’s word”.
Even then, Trump would have gone through official channels to back out of the bad treaty, legally. Back in the real world, this wasn’t ever a treaty. It was a nonsense manifesto from a deranged mind. Trump was well within his rights to kick it into the dumpster.
Here’s a word for you, John Kerry. As acting King of America with absolutely no constitutional authority to do so, I hereby PROMISE that former Secretary of State John Kerry will shave his head, donate all his worldly moneys and goods (including the Heinz fortune) to the Trump 2020 campaign, and take a vow of poverty after that.
Are you going to do all that, Mr. Kerry, or are you going to cause America to break its word?
Obama the communist gives the Iranians 150 billion dollars and they use it to expand into Iraq and the Middle East and they are the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. Good old Ben Rhodes stated Israel was at greater risk. Hey Ben Airhead, Israel is surrounded by Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, because, like Obama’s Secretary of State, John Kerry stated, Iran will probably use some of the money we gave them for terrorism. One thing about the Obama Administration, Ben Rhodes, is that you were all and still are, Airheads / Amoeba brains!
the picture says it all two peas in a pod of muslim brotherhood hatred.
And i still feel obama was a closet mudslime PUT here to do just what he did, infiltrate our highest levels of government and ruin it from the inside..
The best move Obama made in his eight years was to step onto Marine One, turn and wave goodbye.
Of course like everything else, he didn’t really mean it.
There was no deal. Nobody signed it. All we did was give Iran billions of dollars, lift sanctions which allowed them to continue and increase their sponsorship of terrorism. The only thing that Obama did that mattered was Obamacare and we all can see what kind of disaster that was. All his phone and pen did was show us his wish list, none of which is binding. That is why Trump has been able to erase everything.
True, there was nothing official i remember getting signed.
Obama claims his Iran deal saved the world, which is false as they can and probably will be a nuclear power within the next 8-10yrs and let’s face it earlier if they chose so if the American people chose another Democrat misguided weakling that will cower and do nothing to prevent it except for serious rhetoric on what they might do, NOTHING! Along his saving the world baloney, why did he cower when it came to N. Korea where he boldly gave advice to Trump telling him that the biggest threat to the world is N. Korea! That’s what bold leaders do, Nothing! I am saddened to see how deep the division has become between Reps. & Dems in that the latter are blinded with hate, created by Obama’s inept governance and divisive rhetoric, to the point of not bringing them to admit the harm this person has done to the US & the world!
As for Ben Rhodes’s world of understanding it’s exactly the opposite, people see the difference and Ob’s lies are being exposed, one by one and people realise what a job Obama was! History will cut through the political correctness veil and the truth will be evident!