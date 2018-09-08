The Cory Booker you see has always been an imaginary creation

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asks a question of the chairman during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Cory Booker is Spartacus! Cory Booker is the Saint of Newark. Cory Booker is your friend. Wait long enough, and Cory Booker can be your hero, too.

This week, the future presidential candidate defiantly claimed to put his Senate job on the line during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh, announcing that he would illegally release confidential emails sent by the nominee in 2001 and 2002 concerning racial profiling — a topic that could potentially derail the president’s pick.

Never mind that the emails weren’t confidential or that the documents merely demonstrated that Kavanaugh had expressed opposition to using racial profiling in post-9/11 law enforcement screenings. Facts are a trifling concern when you’re a self-styled hero.

This is an excerpt. To see more of Booker’s self-promotion schemes go to the NY Post.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]