The contractors lined up to build border wall may offer hazard pay

Workers who take part in construction of a proposed wall along the border with Mexico could be offered “hazard pay” because of the extreme weather conditions they will likely endure and the possibility they will be greeted with hostility from those who don’t want the structure built, a prominent Fort Worth contractor said.
“There’s going to be hazard pay,” said Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga, whose Penna Group is among the companies that have notified the federal government they wish to be vendors on the project. The deadline for companies to sign up is Tuesday.
There will definitely be a lot of risks, including the heat, and being shot by hostiles.
Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga, Fort Worth contractor
Despite the possible risks, Evangelista-Ysasaga predicts there will be no shortage of workers for the project, which some other contractors have speculated could offer wages starting at $15 to $20 per hour or more.
Nationally, hourly construction wages are $28.42 per hour, up 3 percent increase from a year ago, according to Associated General Contractors data originally reported by Bloomberg. The federal government uses a law known as the Davis-Bacon Act to determine minimum wages for construction job sites in various regions of the U.S., and those wages are typically lower in Texas than in states with a stronger union presence.
But the unusual nature of the border wall project and a nationwide labor shortage brought on by the low unemployment rate could force contractors to sweeten the pay for workers along the border with a hazard stipend.
About half of the construction workers in Texas, and 14 percent nationwide, are undocumented immigrants, according to the Austin-based Workers Defense Project. With the wall project under high public scrutiny, contractors may face additional pressure to ensure they are not using undocumented workers, which would add to the labor shortage.
50 percent of Texas construction workers reported they were undocumented, according to a 2013 study by Austin-based Workers Defense Project
Hazard pay could be justified to offset the inherent dangers of working along the border, which can be punishing terrain in the summer heat. Also, Evangelista-Ysasaga suggested that drug cartels and others who wish to disrupt the project could fire gunshots in the direction of the wall construction to scare off workers.
To safeguard workers, security guards or U.S. Border Patrol agents may need to be present at construction sites, which could be 50 miles or more from the nearest city, he said.
“There will definitely be a lot of risks, including the heat, and being shot by hostiles,” Evangelista-Ysasaga said. “No question a lot of people are heavily invested in not seeing this wall being built, and they’re going to take shots at us.”
Companies lining up
As of Tuesday morning, 220 companies had signed up as interested vendors, including several companies in the Fort Worth area. In addition to Penna Group, JP Construction of Fort Worth is also registered on the list, which is maintained by the Federal Business Opportunities website.
Euless-based U.S. Concrete, one of the largest concrete providers in the nation, is not on the list. But the company’s outspoken chief executive, Bill Sandbrook, has said he wishes to be a supplier for the project.
In all, 25 companies nationwide that self-described themselves as Hispanic-owned are on the list — about 11.5 percent of all prospective vendors. Twenty-three of the companies are listed as women-owned, and five are owned by African-Americans.
Nearly half the vendors are located in states along the border, including 41 companies in Texas.
Unique project
Others suggested it could be difficult to find workers for the project.
Brian Turmail, spokesman for Associated General Contractors, noted that the wall would be a unique project and could require special construction expertise for workers more accustomed to typical residential and commercial contracting jobs.
“Our guys will ultimately find a way to get the job done, whether you pay people for more overtime and pay for more scheduling. But it will definitely be a challenge,” Turmail said. “Obviously, we have spent a lot of time working on finding qualified workers. We have a hard time finding folks.”
He also said contractors will face challenges getting supplies to remote sites, and finding lodging and other accommodations for workers.
Wages for border wall construction could be higher in southern California than in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas because of the calculations in the Davis-Bacon Act, Turmail said. He also said it is possible that hazard pay could be offered to sweeten salaries.
“It may be that contractors will pay more just because of the labor shortage or hardships involved with building the project,” he said.
___
(c)2017 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The contractors lined up to build border wall may offer hazard pay,
Utilize reservists and the National Guard to beef up the security. Pull out every blockade that ICE and the Border patrol had been hindered by from the Obama years. Get it started…and get it done. Once completed, dittos on sentence #1. To the whiners complaining of the cost: we have suffered far more from the oppressive national erosion of this mass criminal infiltration financially, socially, and economically than that wall would ever cost.
Get on board, or get out of the way….Trump’s in it to Make America Great Again!
P.S. Mexico will indeed pay for their assistance regarding their known criminal element’s non-compliance regarding legal immigration…withhold their ENTIRE annual allotment and ‘subsistence’ normally given to them to insure their “friendship”, and apply those funds against the cost of the wall. Once paid for, we can reassess whether or not our annual ‘ally’-bribe had been well spent in times of yore….or, instead utilize those funds to maintain the border. My vote would be on the latter.
Ditto!! Well said, including your recommendation.
I agree. You just KNOW the illegals and cartels will try anything to stop the workers completing the wall. SO we need to protect them!
What could be better then using undocumented workers at minimum wage and after they’re done with the wall send them back.
Without hazard pay.
That may seem like a joke to you, but its not to me. GET our own citizenry back to work before we even THINK of hiring illegal aliens.
Julie Banderus on Fox News stated that US government only owned 100 miles of the over 1000 miles that need the wall along the southern border. Even Fox news readers many times do not do the needed research on subjects they are covering. The US gov’t does NOT need to own the land needed to build the wall. All states have a real property principle in the land titles called “utility easements”. The wall would be built in these easements, negating the need to “own” the property. This is how false news is created.
I would happily offer my services as “Guardian Angels” with other retired Marines. We would stand off about half to one click and ensure safety of the workers.
There was no hazard pay for the Alaskan Pipeline, off shore drilling, Bakken oil field or even Iraq.
There was supply and demand.
Employers had to offer an adequate compensation for the job offered. This works where ever it is done.
The answer is to let any American citizen working on the wall to arm themselves as they see fit.
This is a win-win. Securing Americas sovereignty and exercising our second amendment right to keep and bear arms.
We can make it a win-win-win by strictly enforcing immigration laws AT the wall and inviting non-citizens without legal documentation to go to the south side of the wall and not return.
Good idea. Workers can arm themselves with what they are licensed to carry. And are given the full authority to USE it to prevent illegal invaders and drug cartels from crossing while they are building the wall.. JUST like members of the seabees get an armed escort when they are building something overseas for someone else..