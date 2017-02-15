The Carbon-Tax Scam

I have nothing but respect for former Secretaries of State Jim Baker and George Shultz, but come on, gentlemen: You’ve been snookered.
These two esteemed gentlemen are endorsing a tax scam that would be one of the largest income-redistribution schemes in modern times. It would do considerable and lasting damage to the U.S. The justification for the tax is that it will save the planet by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, but it won’t even do that.
The Baker-Shultz plan would impose on America a carbon tax, which would be a tax on American energy consumption. Since energy is a central component of everything that America produces, it would make the cost and thus the price of everything — and I mean everything — produced in America more expensive. It is a tax that only China, India, Mexico and Russia could love.
The tax is highly regressive, so the remedy that the two call for is a quarterly check from the Social Security Administration for every American. They call this a dividend. Somehow they have come to the conclusion that two really bad ideas paired together make for a good idea.
So let’s get this straight: We are going to tax the producers of the economy and then give the money to people who don’t produce, and somehow this isn’t going to negatively affect the economy. If that makes sense, then why not adopt a 100 percent tax on production and then redistribute the money to everyone?
My colleague Katie Tubb at the Heritage Foundation has noted another glaring flaw with the carbon tax. While it is true that a carbon tax is a much more efficient way to cap carbon-dioxide emissions than the mishmash of EPA regulations, renewable energy standards and subsidies for wind and solar power, there’s a strong likelihood that the carbon tax would end up not being a replacement for these economically destructive policies. Instead, it would simply be another addition to the regulations. It is naive in the extreme to think otherwise.
I’ve been somewhat open to a carbon tax in the past. The idea of replacing our current, economically destructive tax system with something less economically destructive is attractive. But the reality is that even a carbon tax perfectly administered is a poor substitute for the strong tax and regulatory reform that is currently possible.
But the green plan proposed by these former Reagan statesmen would not cut a single tax rate, meanwhile giving the left a massive new tax regime. How could any conservative support this plan?
Even worse is that the Baker-Shultz plan does close to nothing to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or to lessen the threat — if one exists — of global warming. Whether or not the U.S. reduces its carbon emissions has close to zero impact on worldwide carbon-dioxide emissions. This is because China and India are building coal-burning energy plants at a frantic pace. The Wall Street Journal reported in November that new coal production in China in the next few years will create more carbon dioxide emissions than the entire energy production of Canada. India isn’t far behind.
So it is a fairy tale that China and India and other fast-developing nations have any commitment to reducing their fossil fuel use. As Donald Trump would say, they are laughing at America behind our backs. They would be absolutely gleeful about the proposed U.S. carbon tax. Raising the cost of production for U.S. goods and services will transfer more production to China and India. We will get relatively poorer, and they will get relatively richer.
And if you are a global-warming worrier: This carbon-tax would drive global greenhouse-gas levels up, not down. We have clean-coal regulations. None of the developing nations do. The less America produces, the worse off the planet is.
The best way to reduce global greenhouse gases is for the U.S. to produce more of our domestic energy, not less. We have very cheap and abundant natural gas (thanks to fracking), and we should export it all over the world. The U.S. has reduced carbon emissions more than any other nation not because of regulations or green-energy subsidies but because of shale gas. Let’s sell it to every corner of the globe, get rich and save the planet.
The Baker-Shultz plan will do nothing to save the planet, but it will surely make America poorer.
Stephen Moore is a distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a senior economic analyst with CNN. To find out more about Stephen Moore and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
OK now I’m really confused. How is this tax anything to do with Social Security? can someone explain that to me?
It’s not. ITS just yet another way to redistribute wealth. ESPECIALLY when we have MILLIONS of Illegal Immigrants getting SS checks as is…
This is a great article from Stephen Moore. I have seen him many times on Fox News & CNN. I usually agree with what he has to say. I was very much surprised to find out Jim Baker would support this scam, even George Schultz should know better. This is just a scheme for politicians & investors to get rich.Al Gore has probably already scammed the government. Any one who believes in Global Warming should read Brian Sussman’s book, CLIMATEGATE. He explains all about how the climate changes about every 400 to 550 yrs.It is a natural phenomena.He is a meteorologist with 28 yrs. experience.He is not some non-com-poot who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Al Gore & a lot of these other CLIMATE fear-mongers, are just charlatans out to mahe a killing off the government.
I’ve said for years that this climate change is nothing more than a massive wealth redistribution scheme that’s being backed by the UN to take our money and give it to poorer nations
And anyone who thinks China, India etc will do a damn thing to curtail THEIR green house gasses, i got a bridge to nowhere to sell ya..
Of course China would like clean energy because they have a severe pollution problem. It’s industrial exhaust but that has nothing to do with carbon credits. It just so happens there’s a lot of carbon in their factory smoke. China expects to increase coal usage (dirty not clean coal) until around 2050. Their main goal is more electricity.
China is pushing for green energy but only because it falls under the “all of the above” energy strategy that we should be using. It wouldn’t take much for China to clean up their emissions but they just don’t care. Meanwhile citizens need to wear pollution masks in Beijing.
LINK
That’s a real problem, unlike the fake problem of AGW. China isn’t fixing the real problem, so why should they put effort into the fake problem?
Once again we have a couple or RINO with their blinders on. Or we could assume they are senile and lost their common sense. Baker used to have some, Shultz I am not sure of. If they are actually looking at this from a Macro view, I would be surprised. They seem to be focused on what the US can do. If we take this limited view and refocus it we find countries such as Japan, Germany and the US have taken the lead in environmental controls. The US and Japan were probably the first on board. Japan just to ensure their citizens could live. The US, because forward looking folks like President Nixon could see we were destroying our country.
In today’s world we still have a handful of countries working to do what they can to limit the release of harmful toxins into the air and or ground water. The rest are scrambling to increase production and the environment be damned. All third world economies come under this umbrella. We do need to work with them to help reduce their toxic emissions, but should not be trying to compensate for their destructive practices by destroying our economy. We cannot save the world by destroying our economy.
“I have nothing but respect for former Secretaries of State Jim Baker and George Shultz”
I don’t. Not if they believe in global warming and support a carbon tax. Only someone with their head in the sand could ignore the mountain of evidence that the “science” has been fixed from square 1.
I could add the whole thing about “open your eyes sheeple” but that’s been played out 10 years ago. It was obvious then that AGW was a scam. Now there’s just no excuse. None. If the sheeple haven’t opened their eyes yet they never will. How much more evidence would it take for them to see this as a scam?