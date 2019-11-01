The Beltway’s ‘Whistleblower’ Furor Obsesses Over One Name

For a town that leaks like a sieve, Washington has done an astonishingly effective job keeping from the American public the name of the anonymous “whistleblower” who triggered impeachment proceedings against President Trump — even though his identity is an open secret inside the Beltway.

More than two months after the official filed his complaint, pretty much all that’s known publicly about him is that he is a CIA analyst who at one point was detailed to the White House and is now back working at the CIA.

RealClearInvestigations is disclosing the name because of the public’s interest in learning details of an effort to remove a sitting president from office. Further, the official’s status as a “whistleblower” is complicated by his being a hearsay reporter of accusations against the president, one who has “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate” — as the Intelligence Community Inspector General phrased it circumspectly in originally fielding his complaint.

This is an excerpt. Read much more about the effort to impeach a sitting president and the deep state said to be behind it By Paul Sperry, Real Clear Investigations.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings

0 Shares









