The battle for John McCain’s Senate seat has begun with a crucial midterm election just around the corner

The state of Arizona will have to fill the senate seat the late John McCain occupied for 31 years — and his successor could be decided in a courtroom.
Arizona law requires the state’s governor appoint an interim successor when a senate seat is left vacant. McCain, who would have turned 82 next week, succumbed to brain cancer on Saturday.
Unless the governor calls for a special election, voters would decide on who fills the seat during the next general election which, in this case, will be in November. The governor’s appointee has to come from the same political party as the person who left the seat.
However, Arizona state law requires that challengers for that senate seat in the general election would have to file a petition 90 days prior to the state primary, which is Tuesday.
That means whomever Arizona’s republic governor Doug Ducey picks to fill McCain’s seat would not only hold the position through the end of the current term, but would be there until the next general election, which is in 2020.
According to ABC News, Democrats could challenge that 90-day rule in court and force “a special election” for McCain’s seat. Arizona’s other senate seat is also up for grabs in the November election. Sen. Jeff Flake, who was elected in 2013, announced in October 2017 what he would retire at the end of his term.
The outcome of the senate situation in Arizona could have a national impact, considering this midterm for control of the Congress is being viewed as a referendum on President Trump’s agenda.
Congress is also being asked to confirm the President’s appointment of judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.
There is even a possibility that impeachment could be a topic of conversation among senators as special investigator Robert Mueller continues to probe wrongdoing in the 2016 presidential election. Last week, Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, confessed to paying women who allegedly had affairs with The Donald to keep quiet so their stories wouldn’t influence the election. Cohen said he did so under the direction of the President, which Trump denies. That would be a federal offense.
While both McCain and Flake are Republicans, they have been outspoken critics of the President — and the animosity has been mutua
I hope the Governor does not replace McCain, with another traitor RINO, like McCain or Flake RINO. Secondly, I hope the people of Arizona, use their brains to think in the next election, with regard to replacing RINOS like McCain and Flake. The voters in Arizona, obviously did not think by re-electing McCain for six terms in the Senate. I do not wish cancer on anyone, however, good riddance to McCain and Flake, the traitor RINOS!
backpacker, I agree. Also not even consider McCain’s wife or any family member nor any suggestion that Flake the flake might suggest. This is a super opportunity for the voters in AZ to set themselves free. Like many, I do believe
Arpaio would be the best bet for the state when you considered all the years he did a super great job as sheriff and
love of his state and its occupants. This is the type of person to be in Congress as we slowly but surely drain the
Congress swamp! and reminding those in Congress they are OUR employees and not our bosses and need to get
back to what the job actually requires and that is not what they want but what we sent them to Congress to represent us and what we want.
From your lips to God’s and the Governor’s ear regarding Arpaio. What a breath of fresh air he would be to the State as well as to the Senate. GO JOE!!!
There was a news report at lunch, that the governor supposedly already voided out a # of names, of those who ‘put their name in the hat to fill his seat’ before Mccain died.. to ME, if that’s true its totally wrong.
No, that would NOT be a federal offense. Why do “journalists” think that they are lawyers? The journalist should have written the following sentence, “Some people, who are uneducated in the law, claim that that would be a federal offense.”
Terry that wasn’t a journalist, it was a clown from the NY News
The word on the street is the governor giving into McCains wishes that his legacy be continued with the placement of wife #2 in his seat, with the understanding that she will not run for election in 2020. FAT CHANCE! If she is given this honor, she will turn around and run on traitor McCain’s platform screw the pooch. If the Governor has any intelligence, he will select from candidates that will help move the President’s agenda forward in the areas of immigration, healthcare, etc. One McCain was more and is enough!
“That would be a Federal Offense” – ummm not according to the former chair of the Federal Elections Commission, and several lawyers.
Under the broad definition in federal law, anything of value used to influence any election for federal office constitutes a campaign contribution. Yet a personal-use prohibition under the same law narrows the scope of what can be counted as a campaign expense to exclude all payments “that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s election campaign.”
Under the same statute, a payment securing the silence of a woman could also exist irrespective of the campaign. For example, such a payment can benefit the candidate’s personal business prospects and family life. Thus, Cohen’s payment is specifically prohibited from being counted as a campaign expense and is not a campaign contribution, stated the former chair of the FEC.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-fec-chair-cohen-pleaded-guilty-to-charges-that-are-not-crimes_2630891.html
Good research:
Under the broad definition in federal law, anything of value used to influence any election for federal office constitutes a campaign contribution. Yet a personal-use prohibition under the same law narrows the scope of what can be counted as a campaign expense to exclude all payments “that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s election campaign.”
The question now is does an endorsement by a newspaper constitute a campaign contribution?
“… Cohen said he did so under the direction of the President, which Trump denies. That would be a federal offense.” It is not a federal crime… please cite the law which makes it illegal to enter into a ‘confidentiality agreement. There is no such law. Confidentiality agreements are used by all sorts of businesses and individuals… they are not illegal.
Cohen is a convicted criminal… he has no credibility, he violated the long-standing policy of attorney-client confidentiality betraying Pres. Trump’s trust and the sacred attorney-client relationship. Anything he says must be discounted.
to USAR4me:: Cohen was prosecutorial waterboarded by Mueller, Weisman, & Hillary lovers. Now the liberals claim that information obtained by waterboarding is useless, that the subject will say anything to stop the waterboarding. Same applies to prosecutorial waterboarding. Or as Dershowitz says “going from singing to composing”.
Cohen is a convicted criminal… he has no credibility, he violated the long-standing policy of attorney-client confidentiality betraying Pres. Trump’s trust and the sacred attorney-client relationship. Anything he says must be discounted.
And he should be disbarred, never allowed to practice law again!
Usar4me, Mueller himself put CIA members under a Non-disclosure order, so that should make him guilty of a federal offense, at least according to this reporter (opinionator)!
[The question now is does an endorsement by a newspaper constitute a campaign contribution?
If that is the case, then every politician who’s ever been endorsed by a news paper (or tv station) got a ‘contribution’ to them.
How much would the endorsement be valued at? There are limits to contributions.
Additionally, assuming the cash came from Donald’s pocket and did not touch his campaign accounts, there is no campaign finance violation which is where critics are hanging their “federal offense” hats.
“The state of Arizona will have to fill the senate seat the late John McCain occupied for 31 years… McCain, who would have turned 82 next week”
Does anyone else have a serious problem with these 2 facts? I do.
Yep, Kahr50, too many years sucking up our money to do nothing and way too old to be in Congress after the age
of 65!
chrose:
“…too old to be in Congress after the age of 65”. Trump is 72. By that rationale, he’s too old to be president. After all, the office of president is more emotionally, mentally, and physically taxing than that of a senator.
Yes. A) No one should be in office for 30+ years. Hell imo no one should be in office for 20 years.
B) I say put a max age limit of 75.
Yer preachin’ to the choir, my friend.
Term limits…especially applied retroactively, would shake things up fer sure.
The Governor of Arizona has the prerogative to immediately appoint a Republican to fill the unexpired term of Sen. McCain, and that person would serve until Inauguration Day, 2021 … unless the person was reelected in November of 2020:
Questions for Arizonians: Now that the economy is booming, employment is up for all races and sexes, and unemployment is down across the board, what is the most glaring problem facing your state? Could it be foreign nationals illegally entering your state, trashing the environment plus trafficking drugs, guns and people…and also committing crimes against the citizens of Arizona? Now, which of the potential selections to complete Sen. McCain’s term in the Senate has the most experience and expertise in securing the border and stopping the influx of illegal aliens? Easy…Sheriff Joe Arpaio! QED. Governor Ducey should have an easy and logical choice. And then, let the other candidates fight it out for Flake’s Senate spot in November. (Psssssttt, I think that doing this would also be a big boost for conservative Kelli Ward.)
Unless this governor has a track record of being very controversial, Sheriff Joe will not be appointed.
It was McCain’s vote against his party and Trump that defeated the repeal of Obamacare. McCain still held grudges against Trump from the primary. Why did McCain not retire his senate seat when he became too ill, so that we could go ahead with his replacement and maintain the republican margin? He was Dr. Jeckyl &; Mr Hyde.
Because he was a hate filled moron.
That’s why i say he should have been deemed Medically unfit to hold his office, once his diagnoses came out.. and should have been replaced back then!
Agreed. He was a petty and vindictive little man. His hatred of Trump far exceeded any love he may have once had for the country. He was far more interested in sticking it to Trump than in doing the right thing or keeping his campaign promise of “leading the charge to repeal Obamacare”.
Words. Empty words. Empty words from the empty-headed moron who shall not be missed.
I would pluck out my own eye if it accidentally shed a tear for this traitorous snake. I had nothing good to say about him when he was alive and I certainly don’t have anything good to say about him now. I can’t even sympathize for his family grieving over him, since he was such a detriment to the country.
So glad he’s finally gone. Good riddance you evil senile old codger.
I don’t know; I think he was pretty much Mr. Hyde and Mr. Hyde.
Americans !!!!! The man’s not even buried yet and they’re worried about who’s going to get his seat..
“The man’s not even buried yet and they’re worried about who’s going to get his seat”
That does not mean he has not been dead to us for a much longer time!
He was supposed to retire when the time came. It’s OK to worry about our country.
Cannot upvote you enough Jota. He’s been dead to me for about a decade.
He started the Gang of 14 in the Senate, to spite GWB. This was long before he had the cancer excuse. He was spiteful and petty then as well.
He threw the election to Obama in 2008.
For a while I actually liked him a little for picking Sarah Palin as his running mate. I figured it was the only thing he ever got right in his adult life. But then he threw her under the bus and tanked the election. It was later revealed that he didn’t pick her, but was told by “them” to choose her as running mate. This means the official tally of things he did right during his adult life is a big fat zero.
Then he became a big-mouthed never-Trumper in 2016 and would try to spray acid in Trump’s face every time someone put a mic in front of his big ugly face. The Media was quick to say “Some Republicans” disagree with Trump… But it was always McCain and sometimes Lindsay Graham. It was never Republicans.
Of course defeating the repeal of Obamacare. People are dead now because of him. More people I mean, not just the sailors on the USS Forrestal.
Then this Grinch of a man finally died with his heart still 3 sizes too small.
So what, you’d rather us wait till he’s been buried for a few months, before talking about who is going to replace him??
People have been talking about McCain being gone since long before he was diagnosed.
The saddest thing of all about McCain’s death is it does not grieve me but cannot help feeling as if there is now a possibility that my life can now be better.
I do not care who they pick as long as that person places the nation’s interest above his own ego
If you want me to mourn your passing don’t make my life more difficult by either passing tyrannical laws or refusing to vote for their repeal
The best I can say is one forget he ever existed
Holding my nose I voted for McCain when he ran for president. I knew at the time that he would be a thorn in the back of our party but I knew that Obama would be the disaster that he turned out to be. I am sorry that McCain has passed but I am we will have a chance to get someone that will support
the conservative wing of the party.
I only know one person who voted for McCain.
Some people I know voted against Obama.
Others, like me, voted for Sarah Palin. The plan was that she get in there as VP for about a year to get settled into national politics, and then McCain strokes out and dies. Sarah Palin is Prez.
One and only one person I know voted for McCain.
And remember the primaries that year? There were much better candidates like Herman Cain and Newt Gingrich. Nobody wanted McCain to win the primary, except for the Dems who knew how easy it would be to crush him like a pimple.
We had better people at the time.
During his entire life, we had better people every time. He was never our best or brightest. He never should have won the nomination.
Nothing good came from McCain. He was never a good senator. He was never good for the country. He was never good for the Party. He was never a hero. he was never a good person.
How dare this self-centered fool act like Trump has the ego problem? McCain loved McCain and nothing more. I see no evidence that he ever loved America.
The best you could say about him was that he was a moron. If you attribute any intelligence to him then his anti-American actions become traitorous and not simply blunders.
I too voted for McCain (Kinda).
I actually voted for Sarah!
Arizona sure has a strange notion of what a Republican is or should be. A state full of morons.
Incorrect, these two sluts should be charged with Extortion, which is a State & Federal CRIME.
I didn’t like him too much when he was alive, but I’m starting to like him better now that he’s dead!
You and Fox News; those people are tripping over their own feet to glorify him.
Who elected the timing of the blackmail, (Stormy Daniels and the creepy attorney or the victim Trump). ? Who approached who? Can you blame the blackmail victim for the timing of the blackmail just before the election.?
I believe that Gov. Ducey should make the appointment the day after the interment of former Senator McCain, and I’d like no one better than Jan Brewer to do that job until at least January, 2021.
I don’t like Jan Brewer very much. Let Ducey appoint a lawman like Sheriff Joe. He has been pardoned for his political sin to the libs. He might have more trouble getting elected because of liberal Big Money, so let the governor appoint him for 2 years and help get the US and Arizona on track.
Much as I admire Sheriff Joe, he is very controversial. That is fine with me, but I’ll bet it will be a problem for his possible appointment.
We have a much better chance of getting Jan Brewer, who is a staunch conservative who fought valiantly to stop the invasion of America by the army of welfare recipients from south of the border.
I’d be ok with Brewer, but isn’t she also old??
Age is a very relative thing. I know lots of older people with a lot of snap, and a background of having lived history. I know lots of younger people who are total idiots, who dream of turning America into a kind of Muslim Venezuela. Their history has been in classrooms with communist/Muslim-loving instructors.
“Last week, Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, confessed to paying women who allegedly had affairs with The Donald to keep quiet so their stories wouldn’t influence the election. Cohen said he did so under the direction of the President, which Trump denies. That would be a federal offense.”
Except that Law Professor and former FEC chairman Bradley Smith, the guy who actually wrote the regulation says the idea that it would violate federal law is laughable.
what trump did was not a crime…..sounds like this was writtenen by a democrat or rino or establishment globalist. if you pay attention to msm and more importantly alternative news, you will find that trump can dontate as much money as he wishes to his own campaign. personal monies spent aare his business. if he spends them on legal buy outs, as he did with the trump university case to avoid it taking place during the election, he can do that. well, same thing here. if he wants to pay hush money or non disclosure agreements, with his own money he can do that. so put that in your pipe and smoke it, say conservative mark lavine and liberal alan dershowitz.
McCain was the epitome of being a RINO. When I hear the term RINO (Republican In Name Only) I think immediately of John McCain. Not Ryan. Not McConnell. It’s John McCain. He was Public RINO #1.
I’m glad he’s dead. I find it hard to grieve for his family that he died when the rest of us were grieving for the whole country during his life. He single-handedly cast the final vote killing all efforts to repeal Obamacare.
If it was up to me, he would have been immediately placed under Obamacare instead of the special Congressional health care plan. If we have to suffer and die from inferior healthcare, it would be more than fair for him to do the same since he fought to keep it alive.
As is, he lived too long. He might have lived 6 months or so under Obamacare. What – It’s OK for us to die from socialized healthcare but he’s too good? We didn’t choose to keep Obamacare alive. He did! If it’s so great, then you use it. Dead. Oopsie. Nobody cries.
Nobody really loved McCain. He was a butt pimple in semi-human form. Show me one real conservative anywhere who is actually sad that McCain died. You can’t do it. All real conservatives are glad he finally croaked. Just as his cancer killed him, he was a cancer killing our nation. So glad he’s finally gone.