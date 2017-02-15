The ACLU’s war on common sense

The American Civil Liberties Union is leading the charge against President Trump’s order to temporarily halt immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries identified by the Obama administration as hotbeds of terrorism.
So far, they have managed to find sympathetic judges in friendly climes such as the Ninth Circuit.
The group had promptly filed a lawsuit against the order, which it calls “Trump’s Muslim ban,” despite the fact that it allows in travelers from more than 40 other Muslim majority nations comprising more than a billion people, plus India, which has an estimated 300 million Muslims.
Last week, 50 ACLU affiliates filed Freedom of Information Act requests with Customs and Border Protection field offices inquiring how the new policy was being enforced at airports.
Declaring war, ACLU executive director Anthony Romero boasted in a blog post that “if we carpet-bomb the Trump administration with lawsuits, we can rob it of momentum and gum up the machinery of its anti-civil liberties and anti-civil rights agenda.”
He also cheered the ongoing, zany left-wing protests, some of which have been accompanied by violent vandalism, saying, “The protests across the country – in the streets and at airports and courthouses – have been truly exhilarating.”
Exhilarating? Maybe for the mobs who are trying to shut down freedom of speech for anyone but themselves. Because they live in a bubble reinforced by the liberal media, the ACLU’s brain trust apparently doesn’t realize or care that it’s out of step with most Americans, who polls show support the temporary travel restrictions and want secure borders.
ACLU legal director David Cole on Jan. 28 castigated the president for clearly identifying America’s enemies:
“In signing the executive order on Friday, Trump pledged to ‘keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.’ Not ‘terrorists.’ Not ‘radical terrorists.’ But only ‘radical Islamic terrorists.’ Of course we should be keeping terrorists out, but why limit our concern to those of one faith?”
Maybe because “radical Islamic terrorists,” unlike Catholics, Methodists, Mormons, Hindus or Buddhists, are committing terrorist acts every day around the world and have specifically pledged to wipe the United States and Israel off the map? Honestly, do you know any Presbyterians or Zen practitioners who are turning their sweet young children into suicide bombers?
“Radical Islamic terrorists” killed 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. And they blew up the Boston Marathon with pressure cooker bombs hidden in knapsacks in April 2013, killing three people and leaving 264 others without limbs or with other serious injuries. They have committed mass murder at Fort Hood, Texas, San Bernardino, Calif. and Orlando, Florida, and beheaded a woman in Oklahoma, among other atrocities.
“Radical Islamic terrorists” of ISIS have tortured, raped and crucified countless Christians and Yazidis and burned down churches, as have “radical Islamic terrorists” in many countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. They also target Muslims who disagree with their brand of Islam, strapping suicide bombs to hapless women and children, some of them mentally impaired and unable to resist.
In Germany, Angela Merkel’s policy of flooding her country with a million migrants, many of them unmarried young men, has destabilized her government and led to countless crimes against German citizens. Even in the face of at least 1,200 sexual assaults, including dozens of rapes, by young, male migrant gangs during the 2015-2016 New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cologne and other German cities, she stuck to her guns, oblivious to the outcries. Now that she’s running for re-election, she says she’s shocked, shocked that migrants are causing problems in Germany.
In France, the terrorized city of Paris is spending $22 million on a barrier around the Eiffel Tower. It is hoped the new structure will be sound enough to withstand mobs of rampaging Quakers, Baptists or American tourists from Long Island. “Sadly, the risk of terrorism hasn’t gone away,” Deputy Mayor Jean-Franois Martins told a press conference. “It’s not a wall, it’s an aesthetic perimeter.” Whatever.
In the lawsuit to end the “ban” on travelers from the seven countries where terrorists flourish, the ACLU attorneys warned, “Rarely in American history has governmental intent to discriminate against a particular faith and its adherents been so plain.”
Well, they might want to research Thomas Jefferson about that. He acquired a Koran specifically for insight into how he could defeat the Muslim pirates of the Barbary Coast of North Africa who were laying waste to American shipping and enslaving our sailors.
Adding to their litany of efforts to leave America less secure, the ACLU just issued a report that says the Transportation Security Administration shouldn’t train its agents to look for suspicious behavior in airports. “Behavior detection” doesn’t work, the ACLU says, because lots of people at airports look nervous or shifty.
Perhaps they’re on to something, because who would know better than they about the nuances of shiftiness?
Robert Knight is a senior fellow for the American Civil Rights Union. This column first appeared on The Washington Times’ website.
The ACLU’s war on common sense,
Go move to North Korea where you belong, American Civil Liberties TWO FACED LYING RACEBAITING HYPOCRITE Union!!!!!!!
ACLU has been a communist organization from the start and founded by communists. They are America haters pretending to fight for liberty.
They are a pox upon this nation and need to get some “investigation” into their activities and motives. They are terrorists in their own right, trampling American freedoms in the guise of protecting them. They’ve gotten away with this **** for far too long.
The ACLU (and the CPUSA and NAACP) wee founded by Jewish immigrants, not Americans. In fact, these immigrants had, and have, only one enemy: Euro-American Christians.
Its getting to where i don’t even think if an islamic nut job blew UP AN Aclu HQ, that these dunces will stop their rabid war against anyone wishing to PROTECT the USA…
I believe the President can declare a National State of Emergency after 9/11 all stop ALL incoming.
The fact that you guys think these countries are sending terrorists to the US is common sense shows you don’t have any common sense. If you’re going to ban anyone, ban the Saudis, oh, yeah, that’s right, Trump does business there.
beowolfe, Saudi has a functioning government. People from there can be vetted. I don’t like them either but the situation there is different from the listed countries because they have no functioning government to vet their own people or have hostile governments if they do function. Why would you or anyone else object to a temporary halt in unvetted people from terriorist infested countries. Would you like some of them to move in next door to you or your loved ones? If so please post your address so we can see what we can do.
I will only give you a B- for the name calling – most leftist use at least SOME vulgarity – but an F for the rest of your post. Obviously you are too uneducated to know that the LIST was made by the Obama administration to show those countries that can not provide info on their citizens. You can go ahead and shout about Trump’s businesses but remember that we, the educated people, KNEW when Trump ran for pres that he had businesses dealings all over the world. We voted for him not inspite of those businesses but because of those businesses and all the other businesses he has lead. Politicians caused this refugees crisis and now it is hard to put the genie back in the box.
I vote we send $150,000,000,000 to Iran!…”not” … EDUCATE YOURSELF!
Must Watch: 1400 yrs of Islam history in a few minutes… https://youtu.be/guXBTgAxhIw
Brigitte Gabriel’s Epic and Brilliant Answer To “Most Muslims Are Peaceful…” https://youtu.be/_Z_RAbOJcu0
Beo, please publish your address here to request that unveted people from nations without central government can be placed with you in your neighborhood.
How dumb can one be to ignore the fact that some of these terror groups (ISIS Specifically) have SAID that they will be imbedding and hiding their operatives in amongst the refugees, so they can SPREAD THEIR WAR….
To both Wyoman and stopspending…BRAVO well done. Fantastic and well written comments.
The ACLU is a leftist political machine. The fact that they didn’t complain when Obama was renting the White House and had a travel ban never even stirred up the slightest response shows how Communist leaning they are. Then we have political corrupted courts. Who don’t Internet anything by it constitutionality but by how it feels is as dangerous as it gets to our freedom. This has to change and change as quickly as possible.
Common Sense died in 1960 shortly after I was born and the ACLU is proof of that. See they only support the SICKEST of the UBER LIBERAL IDIOTS and what they stand for.
The ACLU should have their TAX EXEMPT status revoked !!!
Yes and you will be fighting the deep pockets of the US government. Even your friend Soros can’t compete but I certainly wish you well and hope succeed in depleting his wealth..
And if his OWN STATEMENT isn’t proof enough of the SEDITIOUS nature of the ACLU then i don’t know what will be proof enough…
If you’ve visited the Eiffel tower, you know that to do so, you must run a gauntlet of North Africans and Middle easterners with scams ranging from selling miniatures of the tower, to shell games, to wanting you to sign petitions.
The left-wing liberal crybaby ACLU says something correct every once in awhile, about one out of every 1,000 times. And this is among those other 999. If they dislike our country so much they should try their shenanigans in another land, say perhaps Iran. I wonder how much they would like striped Iranian sunshine?
What good does the ACLU do!
None that i can remember seeing..
The very fact that the ACLU is resorting to “gumming up the machinery” of the country’s security measures with lawsuits is chilling. No matter how much they call security measures “civil rights” issues, they know perfectly well that immigration policies have nothing to do with civil rights, since these rights pertain only to people already resident in and/or citizens of this country. Our civil rights do NOT pertain to people who don’t yet live here. What the ACLU really wants to do is expedite the destruction of America.
The ACLU cares nothing about the civil liberties or civil rights of the majority of Americans. They only care about pushing a godless agenda upon our nation. Anyone with a faith in God is collateral damage when they bring about their communist backed lawsuits.
Exactly. When can anyone ever remember then dong anything to stand up FOR “Middle america”?? I don’t remember any instance of it.
Best for America – DEPORT the ACLU!
Commonsense to havent-A-CLU has always been like a silver-coated garlic cross to a vampire!
Let’s do something no liberal is capable of doing; let’s use logic. IF any Christian denomination (for example Baptists) were known to cause all kinds of trouble including murder, beheadings, and acts of mass destruction, what would result?
Other Christian groups would try to negotiate a reasonable end to the rampaging Baptists; likely appealing to the peaceful teachings of Jesus Himself. Civic leaders would join in the effort to get radical Baptists to act like other church groups and stop the violence.
If pressure from friends of Baptists failed to bring the needed result, Baptists would be publicly condemned by nearly everyone else in America; just as they should be.
However if we substitute “Moslem” for “Baptist,” the ACLU (Anti-american Communist Loony Union) would, and does, find these same actions to be protected civil rights.
BTW, the ACLU is the lawsuit arm of the Democrat party in the same way that lame-street media outlets are the mind-control (propaganda) arm of the Democrats. Another division of Democrats is Planned Parenthood’s agenda to slaughter the maximum number of Black babies. Labor unions and their ‘enforcement goons’ (Mafia affiliates) try to guarantee every employee be forced to pay union dues and vote for Democrats in order to keep their job.
We must start tracking the snowflakes to make sure they don’t get away with any horrendous crimes. Many of the foreign fighters that we ended up sending to Guantanamo claimed to be out doing charity work, with hand grenades and an AK47.