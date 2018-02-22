That story about a 20-year-old who said he was ‘able to buy’ an AR-15 in five minutes with no ID is an outright lie

A viral tweet this week alleging a 20-year-old with an expired ID was able to buy an AR-15 rifle in five minutes is a lie.
The viral tweet, which has been shared by more than 9,000 social media users, quotes a two-year-old blog post written by then-20-year-old blogger Cody Davis.
The quote reads: “I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.”
Not to put too fine a point on it, but he’s lying.
Why bother with facts when they don’t jibe with your agenda. Media is there to cover your a–.
There needs to be a civil or criminal penalty for posting a story which is found to be deliberately deceptive. Either that or maybe we just need to start visiting these journalists at their homes to voice our displeasure. Maybe bring along a mic and a camera… you know, the way they have no problem harassing senior citizen Trump supporters.
There is a grand cure for libtards harrassing a person at home… it is called BEAR SPRAY. Wonderful stuff, the large canisters of high proof pepper spray are clearly marked, “NOT FOR USE ON HUMANS”. Seeing as how libtards, lefties, socialists and demoncracks are NOT classified as human, this is a perfect match. A few squirts and peace descends on your home again…
Chris Cuomo posted the above as the truth, when it was a Fake News Story. When Cuomo, at the Clinton News Network, was caught in the lie, he would not retract what he said and apologize. No wonder even liberals are no longer watching CNN. Cuomo is a charlatan!
Just more lies brought on by the libeal propaganda nut jobs.
Guaranty this never happened.
I loved what NBC did last calling the story about David Hogg claiming it was a conspiracy theory while refusing to tell if he actually went to the school
While living in GA, I had (and still do) a CCW permit. With that permit, I was able to purchase my AR-15 without an additional background check because I had already had an FBI check to be issued my CCW. Regardless, the transaction still took an hour because the Licensed dealer had to insure all ‘I’s were dotted and ‘T’s crossed, to cover their arses because they don’t want to go to jail.
But like what Mark said above, why get tangled in facts when they don’t support your narrative.
You’re a dam liar!
This kid just shot himself in the foot!
Yet.. they will continue to “lie”and wait.. Longing to see the day when our guard is down.
Just read in the NRA magazine how the GAO tried to buy an AR-15 from online sources at the request of some Democrats who wanted to prove how easy it was to do. They were told to mention that ‘they probably wouldn’t pass a background check’. The GAO record for getting a gun was 0-72. This story, and all the ones who say how easy it is to get a gun, are lying.
This truly can happen, but not at any reputable weapons dealership. This type of transaction happens in back alleys, and on the black-market. Stories like this are invented, and backed by the Extreme left, and are perpetrated to sour the minds of the American Citizens on guns. We need to keep the left at bay, away from leadership, and slam their puppet media for printing FAKE NEWS.
Intelligent people do research, and form their opinions on the bulk of truths found. The ignorant take every thing as absolute, without any type of checking the facts.