That story about a 20-year-old who said he was ‘able to buy’ an AR-15 in five minutes with no ID is an outright lie

A viral tweet this week alleging a 20-year-old with an expired ID was able to buy an AR-15 rifle in five minutes is a lie.

The viral tweet, which has been shared by more than 9,000 social media users, quotes a two-year-old blog post written by then-20-year-old blogger Cody Davis.

The quote reads: “I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.”

"I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.

-Cody Davis #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/TFd1dwCwHV — Investigative Photog (@usaphotodude) February 19, 2018

Not to put too fine a point on it, but he’s lying.

This is an excerpt. Click the link to read the rest at the Washington Examiner.

Related Story: Broward County sheriff orders deputies to carry rifles on school grounds following Parkland shooting

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)