Now reading: Thanks to Trump! Prev Next Cartoons Thanks to Trump! Michael Ramirez 6:30 am December 29, 20175 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (5 votes cast)Thanks to Trump!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 5 ratings Share on: 9 Shares 8 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion The Media has doing a wonderfully remarkable job of under-reporting our military’s success in the Middle East. Now if you were even partially awake during the Bush years, you know that if there were so much as 10 soldiers killed in a conflict, the Media would make that the top news. This just in: 10 more soldiers killed. That brings the death count up to 3500. How many more soldiers need to die in Bush’s illegal war before he’s satisfied? And now for sports… Every day. Every single day they would say this on the national news. Every. Single. Day. And then when Obama got elected these Media drive-by stories all mysteriously stopped. And suddenly none of the channels wanted to put Cindy Sheehan’s anti-war commercials on air, since they would now make Obama look bad. If I had to hand out grades, I would give the Media an F minus. They are really worthless when it comes to conveying actual news. SNL’s Weekend Update literally packs more real news into their broadcast than a week’s worth of the CBS Evening News. No TV source, not even FOX News, can give you the whole truth about anything. You have to scour the internet these days to get actual investigative reporting. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast) Log in to Reply And I know there are going to be some who think, Maybe the Media aren’t that bad. 1. Although the word “media” is plural, the Mainstream Media is not a “they” it’s an “it”. There aren’t different points of view. It’s one Narrative, driven into your head by the same drum beat on each channel. 2. Yes it is that bad. Consider Matt Lauer. He resigned recently due to a backlash from his sexual pervishness. The guy worked at the Media HQ, surrounded by hundreds if not thousands of reporters. This went on for years. Everyone knew he was a perv. They threw him a secret roast where they made fun of how big a perv he was, and the details were disgusting enough to drive some people out of the room. He was a big-time skeeve and literally everyone in the building knew it. But until the Weinstein thing, nobody said anything. Trump grabbing a few women WITH THEIR CONSENT 20 years ago was a top story. The news is no longer driven by new information based on world events. It’s driven by the Narrative. 1. The Narrative said Trump is a sexual predator. It was on heavy repeat in the news cycle. 2. The actual sexual predator, Matt Lauer, would only dilute the Narrative, so it got nothing. Even after the story broke, you heard about Matt for maybe a week. Then it’s no longer a story. But they beat that false Trump story to death for several months. They knew Trump wasn’t a predator. They knew Matt was. The Narrative said to destroy Trump. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast) Log in to Reply Well said VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast) I can only hope that the campfire ignites the propane tank and obliterates the last vestiges of rotten ISIS for good..!! While obama loved and coddled these agents of the devil – thank God that we now have President Trump who gave the go ahead to kill them to the last putrid murderous-muslim cell. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast) Log in to Reply You are too kind. Seriously. May all of ISIS rot in Hades. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 4351 views6:30 am December 27, 2017 Cartoons We can spend your money better than you can!6:30 am December 27, 20178 commentsMichael Ramirez 6:30 am December 27, 2017 Continue reading 24 Shares 20 Share on facebook 4 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 4164 views5:00 am December 19, 2017 Cartoons Denial5:00 am December 19, 20179 commentsMichael Ramirez 5:00 am December 19, 2017 Continue reading 25 Shares 24 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 3491 views6:30 am December 1, 2017 Cartoons Fired!6:30 am December 1, 20172 commentsMichael Ramirez 6:30 am December 1, 2017 Continue reading 20 Shares 15 Share on facebook 5 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Join the discussion
The Media has doing a wonderfully remarkable job of under-reporting our military’s success in the Middle East. Now if you were even partially awake during the Bush years, you know that if there were so much as 10 soldiers killed in a conflict, the Media would make that the top news.
This just in: 10 more soldiers killed. That brings the death count up to 3500. How many more soldiers need to die in Bush’s illegal war before he’s satisfied? And now for sports…
Every day. Every single day they would say this on the national news. Every. Single. Day. And then when Obama got elected these Media drive-by stories all mysteriously stopped. And suddenly none of the channels wanted to put Cindy Sheehan’s anti-war commercials on air, since they would now make Obama look bad.
If I had to hand out grades, I would give the Media an F minus. They are really worthless when it comes to conveying actual news. SNL’s Weekend Update literally packs more real news into their broadcast than a week’s worth of the CBS Evening News.
No TV source, not even FOX News, can give you the whole truth about anything. You have to scour the internet these days to get actual investigative reporting.
And I know there are going to be some who think, Maybe the Media aren’t that bad.
1. Although the word “media” is plural, the Mainstream Media is not a “they” it’s an “it”. There aren’t different points of view. It’s one Narrative, driven into your head by the same drum beat on each channel.
2. Yes it is that bad.
Consider Matt Lauer. He resigned recently due to a backlash from his sexual pervishness. The guy worked at the Media HQ, surrounded by hundreds if not thousands of reporters. This went on for years. Everyone knew he was a perv. They threw him a secret roast where they made fun of how big a perv he was, and the details were disgusting enough to drive some people out of the room. He was a big-time skeeve and literally everyone in the building knew it.
But until the Weinstein thing, nobody said anything. Trump grabbing a few women WITH THEIR CONSENT 20 years ago was a top story.
The news is no longer driven by new information based on world events. It’s driven by the Narrative.
1. The Narrative said Trump is a sexual predator. It was on heavy repeat in the news cycle.
2. The actual sexual predator, Matt Lauer, would only dilute the Narrative, so it got nothing.
Even after the story broke, you heard about Matt for maybe a week. Then it’s no longer a story. But they beat that false Trump story to death for several months.
They knew Trump wasn’t a predator. They knew Matt was. The Narrative said to destroy Trump.
Well said
I can only hope that the campfire ignites the propane tank and obliterates the last vestiges of rotten ISIS for good..!! While obama loved and coddled these agents of the devil – thank God that we now have President Trump who gave the go ahead to kill them to the last putrid murderous-muslim cell.
You are too kind. Seriously. May all of ISIS rot in Hades.