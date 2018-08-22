Thanks, Mr. President: A Queens Nazi is being deported thanks to the persistence of Donald Trump

Thank you, President Trump, for doing what Democrats and Republicans before have failed to do for years: Deport a Nazi war criminal from Queens back to Europe. And thank you, Ric Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, for faithfully carrying out the President’s directive to get Jakiw Palij the hell out of this country.
Palij, who turned 95 last Thursday, is not just an old man. He is an old Nazi death camp guard, a volunteer in the SS who aided the Holocaust in occupied Poland, where millions of Jews were killed, and then who lied about his SS service to gain entry to this country after the war.
Discovered by the Department of Justice, he was stripped of his ill-gotten U.S. citizenship in 2003 and ordered deported the next year.
But the Bush administration failed to get Germany to take him. So did the Obama administration, for all eight years. Berlin objected, and the U.S. State Department didn’t want to push too hard, and that was that. As former Department of Justice Nazi hunter Neal Sher wrote in these pages in April, cowardice carried the day.
But not Trump. In office only a few months and alerted by this newspaper to a Nazi living in his home borough in spring 2017, he told Grenell, his choice for envoy to Berlin, to get the Nazi out.
Grenell did it. From the time he took up his post this May, he made it a priority. Finally, after more than a decade of dilly-dallying, the Germans got the message.
Great credit must go to Rabbi Zev Friedman, head of Rambam Mesivta, a boys’ yeshiva high school on Long Island. He and his students for years protested Palij’s presence.
We learned of the case from him and, in turn, shouted from the rooftops.
We yelled and they heard: Rep. Joe Crowley, in whose district Palij lived for decades, pressed the Justice and State departments to act. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand rounded up every member of the New York congressional delegation, from right-wingers to left-wingers, to demand State make Germany accept the Nazi. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, took the case straight to the Secretary of State.
The souls of 6 million murdered Jews and 400,000 U.S. war dead who fell to liberate the world from Nazism rest a little bit easier today.
I will preface my comments with the fact that members of my immediate and extended family were held in “work” camps in Europe during WWII. The situation with the men who served as soldiers in the various death and work camps in Europe is a difficult one. For the most part the men who are now in their 90s were very young men serving in the military not necessarily out of choice. They were given orders and expected to follow them. To not follow the orders given was almost sure death for them and likely punishment for their families. Nazi camps were designed so that the various ‘activities’ in keeping the prisoners were divided and compartmentalized so those at the lower levels of service were kept unaware of the full extent of what was going on. This was purposely done due to the huge number of defections, AWOL, and suicides early in the war when the lower level soldiers took part in all aspects of the atrocities. He was a guard but did he have any real chance of making decisions, or changing what was being done, or was he simply at a level where following the orders of the commanders was his only option? I wonder how many of our fighting men, and more recently women, have at least in some way taken part in what could be termed ‘atrocities’. The thing with military service is that those on the low levels are often not given the opportunity to decide if they should or shouldn’t do something…they are commanded and expected to do it.
“I was only following orders” That didn’t work at Nuremberg, it didn’t work for Lt. Calley and it shouldn’t work for anyone. Even though given an order, one must still rely on their concept of humanity.
In just a few years all of the SS camp guards, the Einsatzgruppen, and the line grunts will all be history. The lessons of history should be instructive, but I have little to no doubt that they will be repeated. Somewhere, by someone.
Just a matter of time.
That is True, 440.. Just ‘following orders’ was deemed nOT an excuse.
However, as Prarie said, often if they DID refuse to follow those orders, THEY WERE SHOT.. So you really had no choice in the matter..
BUT i do wonder, why it took 10+ years for this guy to finally get deported.
